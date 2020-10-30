SunOpta : Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results 0 10/30/2020 | 12:50pm EDT Send by mail :

SunOpta, Inc. Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Earnings Conference Call October 29, 2020 SunOpta, Inc. - Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Earnings Conference Call, October 29, 2020 C O R P O R A T E P A R T I C I P A N T S Joseph D. Ennen, Chief Executive Officer Scott Huckins, Chief Financial Officer C O N F E R E N C E C A L L P A R T I C I P A N T S Brian Holland, D.A. Davidson Companies Ryan Meyers, Lake Street Capital Markets Jon Anderson, William Blair & Company P R E S E N T A T I O N Operator Good morning, and welcome to SunOpta's Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Earnings Conference Call. By now, everyone should have access to the earnings press release that was issued this morning and is available on the Investor Relations page on SunOpta's website at www.sunopta.com. This call is being webcast, and its transcription will also be available on the Company's website. As a reminder, please note that the prepared remarks which will follow contain forward-looking statements, and management may make additional forward-looking statements in response to your questions. These statements do not guarantee future performance, and therefore, undue reliance should not be placed upon them. We refer you to all risk factors contained in SunOpta's press release issued this morning, the Company's annual report filed on Form 10-K, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for more detailed discussion of the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projections and any forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly correct or update the forward-looking statements made during the presentation to reflect future events or circumstances, except as may be required under applicable Securities laws. Finally, we would like to remind listeners that the Company may refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures during this teleconference. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures was included with the Company's press release issued earlier today. Also, please note that unless otherwise stated, all figures discussed today are in U.S. dollars and are occasionally rounded to the nearest million. Now, I'd like to turn the conference call over to SunOpta's CEO, Joe Ennen. Joseph D. Ennen Good morning, and thank you for joining us today. With me on the call is Scott Huckins, our Chief Financial Officer. Before we begin unpacking the Q3 results, there are three take-aways that I would like to offer. First, strong execution of our core strategies continues to deliver consistent strong performance across all three business segments. Second, our prioritized investments in plant-based foods and beverages is paying dividends. We are playing offense, we are winning, and we expect to continue to win as our expansion projects come online in the fourth quarter, further strengthening an already strong position. Third, we are optimistic about our future ability to deliver consistent, sustainable, above average EBITDA growth. As anticipated, the third quarter results were strong, delivering our fourth consecutive quarter of more than doubling year-over-year Adjusted EBITDA, and the third consecutive quarter in which each of our segments generated both revenue and margin growth. Trailing 12 months Adjusted EBITDA at the end of Q3 2019 was $40 million. Today, our trailing 12 months Adjusted EBITDA is $84 million. With four consecutive quarters of more than doubling Adjusted EBITDA, combined with the momentum and plans we have, it is safe to say that SunOpta is no longer a turnaround story. We are, quite simply, a well- positioned, sustainability-minded growth company with a clear vision to fuel the future of food. Our performance reflects strong execution of our core strategies along with investment and focus on our core strengths. We have now fully transitioned from our turnaround successes to driving profitability and growth across each of our business segments. I am pleased with our positioning and the performance across our entire organization. For the third quarter, we delivered 5.4% revenue growth adjusted for changes in commodity-related pricing and FX rates. This growth was fueled by very strong consumer demand in all three of our core segments led by robust growth in our global ingredients and plant-based business segments. I'd like to share some syndicated data to help dimensionalize the consumer fueled momentum in our core businesses. Consumption in the latest 13 weeks shows both refrigerated and shelf stable plant-based milks growing 18% and 16%, respectively. We are excited to see the continued tremendous growth in oat milk with triple digit growth rates. Oat milk is now the second largest plant-based milk behind only almond milk. This momentum in oat will certainly provide tailwinds for our plant-based business unit as our oat extraction facility is in the final stages of commissioning, and as previously discussed gives us a four-fold increase in extraction volume. Frozen fruit also continues to see very strong consumer demand, and while our supply constraints have somewhat limited our upside, we are encouraged by the consumer's enthusiasm for this category. Lastly, we continue to see strong growth in organic food sales in many of our core markets around the world, fueling growth in our global ingredients segment. It is encouraging that we are so well-positioned in such strong growth categories, and we fully intend to capitalize on consumer demand for our on-trend, sustainable products. Since I joined SunOpta, I have talked about improving execution as a top priority. Nowhere is the improvement in execution more evident than in our gross margin performance. Total Company gross profit margin in Q3 was 13.3%, the best gross margin since Q1 of 2012. Total Gross margin improved 440 basis points with our fruit business contributing the most to this improvement. Our productivity initiatives with a focus on automation, reducing line downtime and more disciplined operations management are paying off around the world. Manufacturing plants from our cocoa facility in Holland, to our plant-based aseptic beverage facility in Pennsylvania, to our frozen fruit bagging operation in Kansas are setting production records and doing it with fewer people. While these records are impressive in their own right, it is important to recognize that these results are coming during a time when we are also managing all of the challenges related to COVID-19 prevention in our plants. To date, we continue to have zero confirmed cases of community transmitted COVID-19. This accomplishment is something we are all very proud of, as employee safety is our top priority. While the challenges of managing around COVID-19 are significant, the overall impact on our financial performance for the quarter were not significant on a year-over-year basis. When we net the headwinds and tailwinds, the impact on revenue and EBITDA offset each other. Turning to EBITDA, as mentioned, we more than doubled Adjusted EBITDA on a year-over-year basis for the third quarter with an increase of 129% to $22.8 million on 5.4% adjusted revenue growth. Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue was 7.2% and showed solid progress against our long-term stated goal of 10% EBITDA margin rate. Turning to our segment results, let me begin with our plant-based segment. Sales momentum continued, overcoming the impact of softer food service sales as COVID-19 continues to impact the channel as all would anticipate. Sales increased 6.6% on an adjusted basis despite our largest customer not contributing to the growth given their food service focus. Sunflower, which is reported within this segment, saw a revenue decline in Q3 which dampened overall segment performance. If we removed the sunflower headwind, the remainder of the segment grew revenue 10.8%. Gross margins improved to 19.9%, reflecting improved utilization and execution of our productivity initiatives. With the significant growth in consumer demand that I mentioned earlier, you will not be surprised to hear that in Q4, we will be operating as close to capacity as possible, and as a result, we expect a strong Q4 in our plant-based business unit. Our three expansion projects, which we have discussed several times, are on time and on budget. Combined, they will further expand our leadership position in aseptic plant-based beverage production through new capabilities in plant extraction and added aseptic production. These projects, when fully utilized, have the potential to add approximately $100 million to our annual sales. I continue to be pleased with our sales development efforts, and we are in advanced discussions with several large customers who will consume a sizable portion of the incremental volume. I would like to remind listeners that adding this amount of new business does not happen overnight. In many cases, these are large, new customers with complex needs, and it is not as simple as flipping a switch, but we continue to believe that we can have this incremental capacity fully utilized by the end of 2022. Our new capacity additions in the fourth quarter position us for a strong 2021 and 2022. Our leadership in plant-based beverages, our broad capabilities, along with our strong positioning are the key drivers of these significant new business opportunities and is the foundation of our plans to double our plant-based business units over the coming years. In global ingredients, sales growth accelerated to an impressive 8.3% on an adjusted basis, reflecting very strong performance in cocoa, oils, and juice, to highlight just a few categories. We generated another quarter of improved gross margin as a result of topline growth, along with executing our productivity plans. In particular, our Crown of Holland cocoa processing facility generated record production levels with higher efficiencies. Further, our efforts in driving return on investment yielded a roughly 10% reduction in year-over-year inventories while our revenue growth accelerated. Gross margin in this 3 ViaVid has made considerable efforts to provide an accurate transcription. There may be material errors, omissions, or inaccuracies in the reporting of the substance of the conference call. This transcript is being made available for information purposes only. 1-888-562-02621-604-929-1352www.viavid.com SunOpta, Inc. - Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Earnings Conference Call, October 29, 2020 segment was 12.2%, again reflecting strong execution of our plan. While this business has had some historical volatility, it is encouraging to see a heightened level of discipline and execution at this time. Within our fruit platform, our focus on driving improved margin yielded significant year-over-year gains, with gross margin improving to 7.7%, up 990 basis points from the prior year on approximately 1% adjusted revenue growth. Our investments in automation are driving significant improvements in productivity, partially offsetting a challenging fruit procurement environment. We have wrapped up the California strawberry season, and despite the lower than expected freezer crop, our renewed focus on grower relations helped us procure a significantly larger share of the available fruit compared to 2019. We maintained our plant throughput for the whole season, utilizing roughly 40% less seasonal labor compared to 2018 as a result of our automation initiatives. We remain confident in our ability to meet our expectation for further sequential margin improvement in the fourth quarter. While there were many questions last quarter on the impact of the California strawberry season, I will share that this business is different now than in the past. For context, conventional strawberries grown in California represent less than 5% of our total Company gross profit. Do I wish the season had been better? Of course. Do some headwinds on 5% of the business define SunOpta? No. Our fruit business has had a history of negative Q3/Q4 surprises, but this is not historical SunOpta, and our view of 2021 has actually improved compared to last quarter, as we are now incrementally more optimistic about next year. We have more clarity into customer commitments, and we are seeing success in passing through pricing to offset more costly fruit. Therefore, while there are still some unknowns, we can now communicate a more optimistic view that we expect profit growth in fruit in 2021. In conclusion, we delivered yet another doubling of year-over-year Adjusted EBITDA, drove the third consecutive quarter of growth and gross margin improvement in all three of our segments, and produced the best consolidated gross margin percentage performance in eight years. Further, we are seeing significantly increased consistency across each of our segments, which is reflected in our quarterly results. Our positioning in key healthy, natural, and organic categories, along with our leadership in plant-based foods, positions us exceptionally well with consumers. We have successfully executed and completed our turnaround efforts, reduced leverage, invested in promising opportunities, and are now focused on driving growth across our core platform. Now, I will turn the call over to Scott to take us through the rest of the financials. Scott? Scott Huckins Thank you very much, Joe, and good morning, everyone. Let me walk through gross profit and the rest of the income statement given Joe's discussion of the commercial activities and revenue during the quarter. I will also cover our balance sheet and cash flow results. We're very pleased to report another strong quarter. As Joe discussed, we saw 6.4% revenue growth and more than doubled Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth consecutive quarter. Gross profit was $41.9 million for the third quarter of 2020, an increase of $15.6 million or 59%, compared to $26.3 million during the third quarter of 2019. The fruit-based segment was responsible for $9.1 million of the gross profit improvement. For perspective, that brings year-to-date gross profit in fruit to $19.8 million, or nearly five times the prior year's results. The improvement in fruit came from improved revenue, pricing, a favorable mix of higher- margin retail versus food service revenue, and the benefits from increased automation and productivity initiatives implemented in our plants. The plant-based segment accounted for $3.4 million of the increase in gross profit, mainly reflecting revenue growth of 10.8% in the plant-based beverage and extraction businesses, offset in part by a reduction in revenue in the sunflower business. In addition to revenue growth, increased production volumes as well as strong execution of our productivity plan and higher capacity utilization drove improved margins. This was partially offset by lower revenue, production volumes, and plant utilization in the sunflower operation. Global ingredients contributed $3.1 million of improvement primarily due to solid execution of our portfolio optimization efforts that resulted in increased pricing spreads and higher-margin product mix for organic ingredients and premium juice products. This was supplemented by manufacturing efficiencies and productivity improvements. These results were partially offset by an unfavorable cocoa commodity hedging result of $1 million versus the prior year, and manufacturing inefficiencies related to organic avocado oil production. As Joe noted, we were quite pleased with the performance of our cocoa processing operations which set record production volumes in the third quarter with improved efficiencies. As a percentage of revenues, third quarter gross margin was the highest since 2012 at 13.3%, compared to 8.9% last year, a 440 basis point increase. All segments contributed significantly to the gross margin expansion, with gross margin expanding 990 basis points in the fruit segment, 210 basis points in the plant-based segment, and 160 basis points in the global ingredients segment. Operating income was $9.4 million or 3.0% of revenues in the third quarter compared to a loss of $3.5 million last year. SG&A increased $1.6 million to $29.3 million in the third quarter, with the savings initiatives being offset primarily by variable compensation expense. Loss attributable to common shareholders for the third quarter was $2.8 million or $0.03 per diluted share compared to a loss of $13.8 million or $0.16 per diluted share during the third quarter of 2019. On an adjusted basis, net loss was $1.3 million or $0.01 per diluted share compared to a loss of $9.9 million or $0.11 per common share in the prior year. As Joe mentioned earlier, for the third quarter of 2020, Adjusted EBITDA was $22.8 million compared to $9.9 million in the prior year, bringing the trailing 12 month's Adjusted EBITDA to $84 million. I'd like to remind listeners that Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted earnings are non-GAAP measures, and a reconciliation of these measures to GAAP can be found toward the back of the press release issued earlier this morning. Turning to the balance sheet and cash flow. Q3 total debt was $443.8 million, down approximately $47 million from Q4 2019. Total debt reflects $219.5 million, net of issuance costs of our second lien notes due in October of 2022, $199.7 million drawn on our global asset-based credit facility, with the balance representing smaller credit facilities, leases, and other financing arrangements. Leverage has improved to 5.3x from 10.3x as we entered 2020, and we are now nearing completion of the refinancing of our ABL, which matures in March of 2022. Following this, we will begin the process of refinancing our second lien notes, which are due in late 2022. Our significant improvements in Adjusted 5 ViaVid has made considerable efforts to provide an accurate transcription. There may be material errors, omissions, or inaccuracies in the reporting of the substance of the conference call. This transcript is being made available for information purposes only. 1-888-562-02621-604-929-1352www.viavid.com SunOpta, Inc. - Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Earnings Conference Call, October 29, 2020 EBITDA over the trailing 12 months is a significant asset in the refinancing process, and we are very confident with our refinancing prospects. From a cash flow perspective, during the quarter, cash generated from operating activities was $20.2 million compared to cash generated of $4.3 million during the third quarter of 2019. The $15.9 million improvement reflects improved operating performance and continued working capital management. It is worth pointing out that our global ingredients segment reduced nearly 10% of its inventory position, versus Q3 of last year. Cash used in investing activities was $11.8 million compared with $7.6 million in the third quarter of 2019. The increase in capital investments primarily relates to investments to expand capacity in our plant-based operations. As we look forward, we continue to expect that our executional excellence will generate strong P&L flowthrough. In the fourth quarter, we will likely see high single-digit revenue growth creating robust double-digit gross profit growth cascading to what could approach a nearly 50% increase in EBITDA versus Q4 2019 which was in turn a doubling of EBITDA versus Q4 of 2018. With that, I'd ask the Operator to please open up the call to questions. Operator Thank you. At this time, I would like to remind everyone, in order to ask a question, press star, then the number one on your telephone keypad. Our first question comes from Brian Holland of D.A. Davidson. Your line is open. Brian Holland Maybe first question here, just kind of near-term focus. The ramp of the new plant-based capacity, I know we've talked about 100 million over two years. If we just think about maybe the next couple quarters though, as you ramp that up, it'd impact both the sales and also gross margin. If there's anything we should be mindful as we're forecasting out. Joseph D. Ennen Yes, good morning, Brian. It's Joe here. First of all, just in terms of our expectations on ramping that production utilization. We put a market out there that we expect it to be fully utilized by the end of Q4 2022. At this juncture, we don't have perfect insight into how that's going to flow. We are making good progress in terms of working with significant new customers in adding business to that capacity. As it relates to gross margin impact, there are kind of three components, certainly in the added capacity would be a bit of a headwind to gross margin; however, as we look forward to 2021, we think both customer mix as well as our productivity efforts will both be tailwind and net-net. Those two tailwinds should net or mitigate any kind of negative impact from the added capacity. So, we would expect 2021 gross profit margin to look broadly like 2020. Brian Holland Appreciate the color there. Another question on plant-based. You've been asked several times since your expansion announcement about whether you had the demand to fill that capacity, and mindful specifically of the significant growth within the oat-based segment, as well as the potential can (phon), given the 6 ViaVid has made considerable efforts to provide an accurate transcription. There may be material errors, omissions, or inaccuracies in the reporting of the substance of the conference call. This transcript is being made available for information purposes only. 1-888-562-02621-604-929-1352www.viavid.com SunOpta, Inc. - Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Earnings Conference Call, October 29, 2020 value proposition vis-à-vis almond milk, I'm curious whether you think you've added enough capacity, and if not, and given the lead time required to stand up that incremental capacity, are there plans in place for further investment how you're thinking about that? Joseph D. Ennen On some levels, I hope we didn't add enough capacity, but that would be a good problem to have. We are certainly encouraged by the customer outreach that we've had on that, and customers' interest in oat- based. At this juncture, our focus is on getting that new facility fully up and running and utilized, and if we find that in kind of some point in 2021 that we feel like we've got a 12 month view out of the business where we think we're going to sell that out, we're certainly willing and able to make further investments in that space. Brian Holland Got it. Fair enough. Switching over to food service, a bit of a headwind or an offset to the growth this quarter. Not surprising, but just curious if you could maybe kind of give us a little bit of incremental color on sort of the pace of recovery in that channel. I think high-level what we're seeing is obviously a trough first half of the year, immediately following lockdown. Then we saw some steady progression moderating declines that seem to have sort of peaked, depending on what channel you're talking about, maybe in a high-single,low-double digit range. So, I'm curious if, specific to your business, that that kind of mirrors what we're seeing high level. Then secondly, with the concerns about second wave and new cases, and maybe new measures being implemented, how you're kind of thinking about the plan going forward here, and the pace of recovery in that channel as it pertains to your business. Joseph D. Ennen Yes, so, yes, we're seeing a consistent pattern to what you articulated. In aggregate, food service was neither a headwind nor a tailwind for the quarter. It looked broadly similar to 2019. As it relates to the impact of a second wave of COVID, we're all certainly concerned about that at multiple levels, first and foremost, for our associates and the operations of our facility, but we're going to continue to monitor it and work with our customers and respond to their forecast. To date, we have not seen any significant adjustments in their forecast as they think about a potential second wave, but we'll certainly be ready to respond to that. Brian Holland All right. Last one for me. I really appreciate the color and the clarity that you provided with respect to the fruit segment this quarter. Just to confirm, you are lapping pricing that you took, I believe, this time last year. Just curious, have you taken or will you need to take more pricing this quarter, and if so, how have those discussions progressed? Joseph D. Ennen Yes, we are in a position where we have been able to pass through the majority of the impact of higher cost fruit from this season, and many of those prices will go into effect here in the fourth quarter. That's a result of a lot of great work by our sales team over the last 12 months to get better relations with our customers as well as different pricing mechanisms in place, and certainly has aided our efforts in mitigating the impact of the higher cost fruit. 7 ViaVid has made considerable efforts to provide an accurate transcription. There may be material errors, omissions, or inaccuracies in the reporting of the substance of the conference call. This transcript is being made available for information purposes only. 1-888-562-02621-604-929-1352www.viavid.com SunOpta, Inc. - Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Earnings Conference Call, October 29, 2020 Brian Holland Appreciate all the color. Best of luck. Thanks, again. Joseph D. Ennen Thanks, Brian. Operator Your next question comes from Ryan Meyers of Lake Street Capital. Your line is open. Ryan Meyers Thanks for taking my questions. First, just a clarification. You gave some comments around the fourth quarter for revenue gross profit and Adjusted EBITDA. I just want to make sure this is year-over-year growth, correct? Joseph D. Ennen Correct. Ryan Meyers Okay, and then can you discuss potential headwinds that you guys might see in the plant-based beverage, including food service that you could potentially see going forward that would maybe slow the growth a little bit? Joseph D. Ennen Yes, I certainly think a second wave of COVID could have an impact. I will remind that we now have several quarters of what a COVID environment looks like, and so I don't really have any materials, forward-looking insight, that would suggest it would look different than our Q2 and Q3 results from this year. I think there's, obviously, an offset with retail growth, and we see very, very strong growth from the retail segment, and I would, I guess, expect 2021 to look like 2020 if we were to kind of go back into a very deep kind of COVID shutdown. Ryan Meyers Okay, that's helpful. Now that you're through sort of the transition stage, what's your outlook for gross margins on the plant-based business? They were pretty strong this quarter. How are you thinking about that going forward? Is it kind of going to be what it's been reported this quarter, or is there further room for improvement? Joseph D. Ennen As I mentioned to Brian, we think that the 2021 gross margin will look broadly like 2020. There is a bit of a headwind with just some added capacity, which will be a kind of short-term headwind to our gross margin rate, but there are two strong tailwinds; our productivity initiatives certainly being one of them. We also think mix, both product mix as well as customer mix, will be a tailwind in 2021. Net-net, 2021 will look broadly similar to 2020. 8 ViaVid has made considerable efforts to provide an accurate transcription. There may be material errors, omissions, or inaccuracies in the reporting of the substance of the conference call. This transcript is being made available for information purposes only. 1-888-562-02621-604-929-1352www.viavid.com SunOpta, Inc. - Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Earnings Conference Call, October 29, 2020 Ryan Meyers Okay. Then last one from me, any updates on a new product performance such as the arbor bar? Joseph D. Ennen Yes, I mean, we continue to monitor and look for additional customers to roll it out. We're happy with the product and are actively engaged in putting promotional efforts against it to drive trial, and we're encouraged by the repeat that we're seeing on the product, but we're looking for additional ways to drive trial. Ryan Meyers All right. That's it for me. Thank you. Joseph D. Ennen Thanks. Operator Your next question comes from Jon Anderson of William Blair. Your line is open. Jon Anderson Morning, everybody. Thank you. Joseph D. Ennen Morning. Good morning, Jon. Jon Anderson Nice to have some fellow questioners on the call. I wanted to ask you about the oat-baseextraction-oat extraction process. Can you talk about the quality of your process in producing the oat base, and is there an equivalent player in the market that does this? My understanding is there are some differences in the way oat milks are formulated, and it can have a difference on kind of the quality and the functionality of the products themselves. Joseph D. Ennen Yes, without getting too technical here, where I might need some diagrams and schematics, there's two ways of making oat milk. One, is you start with oat flour and add water. The result of that process is you get a very gritty, bitter tasting product. The other way to do it is you start with raw oats, you soak them, and you add enzymes that basically break the oat down into soluble and insoluble components. Obviously, the soluble components are turned into oat milk. You get a much cleaner tasting product, none of that gritty texture that consumers complain about, and we think it's a superior process to the way many of the people are manufacturing it. I certainly don't have detailed information into how everyone does it, but what we are aware that one of the leading oat milk manufacturers that we don't make product for also does it in a similar process to the way that we do it. 9 ViaVid has made considerable efforts to provide an accurate transcription. There may be material errors, omissions, or inaccuracies in the reporting of the substance of the conference call. This transcript is being made available for information purposes only. 1-888-562-02621-604-929-1352www.viavid.com SunOpta, Inc. - Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Earnings Conference Call, October 29, 2020 Jon Anderson That's great. It's tough to go technical and do it in terms that layman like I can understand, so I appreciate that. Your plant-based beverage business, it was interesting, I thought it was great that you provided some of that consumption dated, syndicated consumption data. It showed both aseptic and refrigerated growing at very healthy rates. Which segment is more important to you, and I assume that might be changing a little bit with our oat-based capabilities because that may allow you to serve the refrigerated market, perhaps. I'm making that assumption in the way you have been in the past, but if you could just talk a little bit about your outlook for aseptic versus refrigerated plant-based growth, and your exposure and ability to serve both of those end markets. Thanks. Joseph D. Ennen You're exactly right. Our added extraction capability opens us up to being a supplier on the refrigerated side. Both of them are important to us. Obviously, we have significant aseptic manufacturing assets, and that is a core business for us, but the oat extraction project and capability certainly affords us the opportunity to start to work with customers in the refrigerated space who aren't current customers today on the shelf-stable aseptic side. Jon Anderson Okay. Thanks, on that. Fruit, in terms of fruit, what led you to be willing to kind of upgrade your outlook for gross profit in 2021? Some of the specifics may be in a prioritized form. Joseph D. Ennen Yes, our success in working with customers to pass through the increased cost of fruit are clarity around the customer commitments that we have for 2021 would be probably the two biggest ones that gave us confidence to suggest that 2021 is going to be better than previously forecasted. Jon Anderson Given that you're through the season, the 2020 harvest, does that provide you cost visibility through the bulk of 2021 at this point? Joseph D. Ennen Typically, it would provide us insight certainly into kind of Q1 and Q2, and then as it relates to our overall cost structure for the balance of 2021, while the fruit input cost is still a variable, we certainly understand the overall cost structure of our supply chain network, labor, etc. etc. Jon Anderson Okay. That's helpful. Last one. Just on the debt, Scott's comments on the debt refinancing. My understanding, the ABL is in process and the second lien is soon to come, and I think you expressed confidence around the second lien. Is your expectation that the second lien there would be an ability to get better pricing? Scott Huckins 10 ViaVid has made considerable efforts to provide an accurate transcription. There may be material errors, omissions, or inaccuracies in the reporting of the substance of the conference call. This transcript is being made available for information purposes only. 1-888-562-02621-604-929-1352www.viavid.com SunOpta, Inc. - Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Earnings Conference Call, October 29, 2020 Yes, good morning, John. So, the comments that I was offering was really focused around here in the home stretch and getting the ABL done, recognizing that that has the March '22 maturity date. Just keep in mind that the two L (phon) notes are due about two years from now in October of 2022. So, we're working on them sequentially, so I would expect that if all else were equal in a capital market, I'd like our chances to have some rate reduction on the two L notes, but that will follow, the work on the ABL. Jon Anderson Okay. Thanks so much. Congrats on a great stretch here. Operator There are no further questions at this time. I will now return the call to our hosts for closing remarks. Joseph D. Ennen Thank you, Operator, and thank you all for participating in our third quarter conference call. I look forward to speaking to you in the future, and appreciate your interest and support in SunOpta. Have a great day. Operator This concludes today's conference call. Thank you for your participation. You may now disconnect. 11 ViaVid has made considerable efforts to provide an accurate transcription. There may be material errors, omissions, or inaccuracies in the reporting of the substance of the conference call. This transcript is being made available for information purposes only. 1-888-562-02621-604-929-1352www.viavid.com Attachments Original document

