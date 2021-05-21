SunOpta : Letter to the Securities and Exchange Commission from EY Canada regarding the matters disclosed in Item 4.01 (a) of this Current Report on Form 8-K (Form 8-K)

May 21, 2021
Securities and Exchange Commission
100 F Street, N.E.
Washington, DC 20549
Ladies and Gentlemen:
We have read Item 4.01 of Form 8-K dated May 21, 2021, of SunOpta Inc. and are in agreement with the statements contained in Item 4.01(a) therein. We have no basis to agree or disagree with other statements of the registrant contained therein.
Chartered Accountants
Licensed Public Accountants
