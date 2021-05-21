Log in
    SOY   CA8676EP1086

SUNOPTA INC.

(SOY)
SunOpta : Letter to the Securities and Exchange Commission from EY Canada regarding the matters disclosed in Item 4.01 (a) of this Current Report on Form 8-K (Form 8-K)

05/21/2021 | 04:43pm EDT
May 21, 2021

Securities and Exchange Commission

100 F Street, N.E.

Washington, DC 20549

Ladies and Gentlemen:

We have read Item 4.01 of Form 8-K dated May 21, 2021, of SunOpta Inc. and are in agreement with the statements contained in Item 4.01(a) therein. We have no basis to agree or disagree with other statements of the registrant contained therein.



Chartered Accountants
Licensed Public Accountants

Disclaimer

SunOpta Inc. published this content on 21 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2021 20:42:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 838 M - -
Net income 2021 3,17 M - -
Net Debt 2021 140 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 273x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 367 M 1 369 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,80x
EV / Sales 2022 1,63x
Nbr of Employees 1 451
Free-Float 96,1%
NameTitle
Joseph D. Ennen Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott Edward Huckins Chief Financial Officer
Richard Dean Hollis Chairman
Rob Duchscher Chief Information Officer
Jill Barnett Secretary, CAO & General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SUNOPTA INC.7.33%1 368
NESTLÉ S.A.5.93%345 695
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.7.94%88 651
FOSHAN HAITIAN FLAVOURING AND FOOD COMPANY LTD.-14.70%87 072
YIHAI KERRY ARAWANA HOLDINGS CO., LTD-26.31%68 594
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY26.57%53 659