Sunora Foods : June 21st, 2021 SUNORA UPDATES GOING PRIVATE TRANSACTION

06/21/2021 | 05:25pm EDT
Not for distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States.

SUNORA FOODS INC.

SUNORA ANNOUNCES STATUS OF GO-PRIVATE TRANSACTION

For Immediate Release

June 21, 2021

Calgary, Alberta - Mr. Steve Bank, President and Chief

Executive Officer of Sunora Foods Inc.

(the "Corporation" or "Sunora") (TSXV - "SNF"), announces that further to the Corporation's news releases dated March 16, 2021, April 22, 2021 and May 10, 2021, the Corporation is awaiting the deposit of funds with the Corporation's Transfer Agent by 2326230 Alberta Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Folspire Inc., which is co- founded, owned, and controlled by Charles O. Eghobamien.

For further information, please contact:

Dean Stuart

Investor Relations

T: (403) 617-7609

  1. dean@boardmarker.net

Steve Bank

Chief Executive Officer and President

T: (403) 247-8300

  1. steve.bank@sunora.com

TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information Forward-looking statements - Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by words such as "believes", "may", "likely", "plans", or similar words. Forward- looking statements included in this news release include statements with respect to (i) the Corporation's plan to not have any public shareholders; (ii) the Corporation's plan to de-list from the TSX Venture Exchange; (iii) the Corporation's plan to apply to cease being a reporting issuer; (iv) expectations regarding the Consideration to be paid to the shareholders; and (v) expectations about the Arrangement's Effective Date. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Corporation, including, but not limited to the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, currency fluctuations, and dependence upon regulatory approvals. The Arrangement is subject to several conditions described in the news release as well as other customary conditions and there is no guarantee all of these conditions will be satisfied. If any of the conditions to the Arrangement are not satisfied, the Arrangement may not be completed. Readers should not assume that any or all of the conditions will be met or that the Arrangement will be completed by the target date. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements. The Corporation does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements to reflect changes in assumptions or circumstances other than as required by applicable law.

Disclaimer

Sunora Foods Inc. published this content on 21 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2021 21:24:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Steve Bank Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Ali Chatur Chief Financial Officer
James E. Lawson Independent Director
Eric Dahlberg Independent Director
Alan P. Chan Independent Director
