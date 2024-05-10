Sunplus Technology Co., Ltd. is a Taiwan-based company primarily engaged in the manufacture and sale of multimedia integrated circuit (IC) products. The Companyâs products include digital video disk (DVD) player wafers, which are applied in portable/pocket DVD players and car compact disc (CD)/DVD/BD players; set-top-boxes (STBs) IC products, which are applied in the receivers of satellite, terrestrial broadcast, cable and network, as well as Internet protocols (IPs), such as high-speed input/output (I/O) IP, high performance data conversion IP and analog IP. The Company distributes its products within domestic market and to overseas markets.

Sector Semiconductors