2024.05.10
Sunplus Monthly Consolidated Sales Report -April 2024

Hsinchu Science Park, Taiwan, May 10, 2024 - Sunplus Technology Co., Ltd. ("Sunplus" or "the Company") (TWSE: 2401, LSE: SUPD) today announced that consolidated net sales for April 2024totaled NT$599million, a increase of 22.53% compared to the same month in 2023.

Consolidated Sales Report of April 2024

Unit: NT$K

Item/Year
2024
2023
YoY(decline)%
Net Sales-January 458,159 323,779 41.50
Net Sales-February
 324,672 396,403 -18.10
Net Sales-March
 563,933 473,350 19.14
Net Sales-April 598,658 488,585 22.53
Year-to-Date Revenue
1,945,422
1,682,117

15.65

