Hsinchu Science Park, Taiwan, May 10, 2024 - Sunplus Technology Co., Ltd. ("Sunplus" or "the Company") (TWSE: 2401, LSE: SUPD) today announced that consolidated net sales for April 2024totaled NT$599million, a increase of 22.53% compared to the same month in 2023.
Consolidated Sales Report of April 2024
Unit: NT$K
|Item/Year
2024
2023
YoY(decline)%
|Net Sales-January
|458,159
|323,779
|41.50
|
Net Sales-February
|324,672
|396,403
|
-18.10
|
Net Sales-March
|563,933
|473,350
|
19.14
|Net Sales-April
|598,658
|488,585
|22.53
|Year-to-Date Revenue
1,945,422
1,682,117
15.65
Attachments
- Original Link
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Sunplus Technology Company Limited published this content on 10 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 May 2024 08:03:07 UTC.