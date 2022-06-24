Sunplus Technology : announced the record date for distribution of cash dividends
06/24/2022 | 05:46am EDT
Provided by: SUNPLUS TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.
Date of announcement
2022/06/24
Time of announcement
17:33:31
Subject
Sunplus Technology announced the record date
for distribution of cash dividends
Date of events
2022/06/24
To which item it meets
paragraph 14
Statement
1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders meeting
or decision by the Company:2022/06/24
2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: "Ex-rights",
"Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-dividend
3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
Cash distribution from profits (Common shares): NT$1,146,102,164
Cash distribution from capital surplus (Common shares): NT$37,887,675
4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date:2022/07/14
5.Last date before book closure:2022/07/15
6.Book closure starting date:2022/07/16
7.Book closure ending date:2022/07/20
8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date:2022/07/20
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:cash dividends payment
date:2022/08/10
Sunplus Technology Company Limited published this content on 24 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2022 09:45:04 UTC.