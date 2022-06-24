Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Sunplus Technology Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2401   TW0002401007

SUNPLUS TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED

(2401)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-22
29.35 TWD   -1.34%
05:46aSUNPLUS TECHNOLOGY : announced the record date for distribution of cash dividends
PU
06/15LUXEON SunPlus HPE from Lumileds Featured in THE EDGE by Future Electronics
AQ
06/08SUNPLUS TECHNOLOGY : released its Directors from Restrictions of Competitive Activities
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sunplus Technology : announced the record date for distribution of cash dividends

06/24/2022 | 05:46am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: SUNPLUS TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/06/24 Time of announcement 17:33:31
Subject 
 Sunplus Technology announced the record date
for distribution of cash dividends
Date of events 2022/06/24 To which item it meets paragraph 14
Statement 
1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders meeting
  or decision by the Company:2022/06/24
2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: "Ex-rights",
"Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-dividend
3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
Cash distribution from profits (Common shares): NT$1,146,102,164
Cash distribution from capital surplus (Common shares): NT$37,887,675
4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date:2022/07/14
5.Last date before book closure:2022/07/15
6.Book closure starting date:2022/07/16
7.Book closure ending date:2022/07/20
8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date:2022/07/20
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:cash dividends payment
date:2022/08/10

Disclaimer

Sunplus Technology Company Limited published this content on 24 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2022 09:45:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SUNPLUS TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED
05:46aSUNPLUS TECHNOLOGY : announced the record date for distribution of cash dividends
PU
06/15LUXEON SunPlus HPE from Lumileds Featured in THE EDGE by Future Electronics
AQ
06/08SUNPLUS TECHNOLOGY : released its Directors from Restrictions of Competitive Activities
PU
06/08SUNPLUS TECHNOLOGY : Shareholders' Meeting Resolutions
PU
06/08Sunplus Technology Company Limited Approves Distribution of 2021 Profits
CI
05/13Sunplus Technology Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended..
CI
04/12SUNPLUS TECHNOLOGY : is Invited by MasterLink Securities to Attend "2022 Taiwan Corporate ..
PU
03/29Sunplus Technology Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended Dec..
CI
03/29SUNPLUS TECHNOLOGY : Renew An additional remark to convene the 2022 Annual Shareholders' M..
PU
03/29SUNPLUS TECHNOLOGY : Announcement for the important resolutions of the 2022 Annual Meeting..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 8 783 M 295 M 295 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 17 271 M 581 M 581 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,97x
EV / Sales 2023
Nbr of Employees 2 649
Free-Float 76,7%
Chart SUNPLUS TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Sunplus Technology Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUNPLUS TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 29,35
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Chou Chieh Huang Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & President
Shu Chen Cheng Head-Finance & Accounting
Che Ho Wei Independent Director
Yao Ching Hsu Independent Director
Tse Jen Huang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUNPLUS TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED-24.45%581
MEDIATEK INC.-42.10%36 854
UNIGROUP GUOXIN MICROELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-14.89%17 351
SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS, INC.-39.24%14 860
AVARY HOLDING(SHENZHEN)CO., LIMITED-33.70%9 708
UNIMICRON TECHNOLOGY CORP.-31.17%7 885