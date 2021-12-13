California to propose reforms to major rooftop solar policy

Dec 13 (Reuters) - California is expected to propose changes
this week to a state policy that allows owners of private homes
with solar panels to sell their excess energy into the electric
grid at or near the retail rate.
The policy, called net metering, has become a lightning rod
of controversy since it was adopted decades ago: solar backers
say it has been crucial to supporting the industry's growth in
the fight against climate change, while critics contend it
amounts to a multi-billion dollar subsidy for wealthy homeowners
at the expense of other utility ratepayers.
Any change to the policy could have sweeping impacts on the
utility and solar industries - including big panel installers
like Sunrun Inc and SunPower Corp. It could
also provide a cue to states that tend to take California's lead
on climate change and clean energy policies, experts said.
California is home to about 40% of the nation's residential
solar energy capacity.
The state's Public Utilities Commission has been taking
feedback on the issue from utilities, solar industry
representatives and others, and could make an announcement as
early as Monday. The commission last made modest changes to net
metering in 2016.
Critics of net metering say that allowing homeowners with
solar panels to sell their energy at market rates effectively
excuses them from paying any share in the cost of maintaining
grid infrastructure, which is embedded in the price of
electricity for normal ratepayers.
A study by the University of California, Berkeley earlier
this year estimated that in San Diego, where home solar accounts
for more than 20% of residential power consumption, customers
without solar are paying up to an additional $230 on their
utility bills per year.
"It's a reverse Robin Hood situation," Matthew Freedman, an
attorney with California ratepayer advocacy group The Utility
Reform Network (TURN), said in an interview. "And so we ask
ourselves, 'Should we be providing the largest subsidies to the
richest customers in the state?'"
Households with solar panels tend to be wealthier than those
without, according to studies.
The state's investor-owned utilities have recommended
cutting rates for solar energy sold into the grid and monthly
fees to cover the cost of maintaining transmission lines and
other infrastructure.
The solar industry says such reforms would only hurt the
state's efforts to fight climate change. It has instead proposed
a gradual reduction in the net metering rate over eight years.
"Solar companies would go out of business in towns all over
the state and the market would plummet" if ideas like monthly
fees are adopted, said Brad Heavner, policy director for the
California Solar & Storage Association.
(Reporting by Nichola Groom; Editing by Dan Grebler)