Q3 Earnings Metric Sheet v5 final.pdf
Operating and financial metrics
$ in millions, unless otherwise noted
Q3 FY19
Q4 FY19
FY19
Q1 FY20
Q2 FY20
Q3 FY20
Q4 FY20
FY20
Q1 FY21
Q2 FY21
Q3 FY21
INCOME STATEMENT METRICS (Excl CIS and Legacy)
MWr - New Homes
9
10
34
10
11
11
13
45
15
16
18
MWr - Retrofit
33
33
127
30
20
25
31
106
28
30
32
MWr - Residential Systems
42
43
161
40
31
36
44
151
43
46
50
MWr - Residential Components
32
39
118
30
20
32
43
126
34
37
42
MWr - Residential
73
82
279
71
51
68
87
276
77
83
92
MWr - Light Commercial Products
29
50
128
38
25
20
33
116
20
24
18
Total MWr
102
132
406
109
75
88
119
392
97
107
111
New Residential Customers
10,000
12,000
40,000
12,000
8,000
11,000
13,000
44,000
12,000
13,000
14,200
Revenue - Residential Systems
145
152
554
151
107
124
160
541
165
171
197
Revenue - Residential Components
47
59
186
44
29
47
66
186
51
57
63
Revenue - Residential
192
211
740
195
136
171
225
727
216
228
260
Revenue - Light Commercial
25
41
112
32
18
20
28
97
16
19
15
Revenue - Other
3
5
12
6
6
7
5
24
7
7
7
Revenue - Residential and Light Commercial
220
257
864
232
160
198
258
848
238
254
282
Total Revenue
220
257
864
232
160
198
258
848
238
254
282
Revenue - REV/w
2.15
1.95
2.13
2.13
2.12
2.24
2.16
2.16
2.47
2.37
2.55
Gross Margin - Residential Systems
9
15
27
16
15
13
30
74
32
34
43
Gross Margin - Residential Components
14
20
61
15
9
18
25
68
18
21
20
Gross Margin - Residential
23
35
87
31
24
31
55
142
50
55
63
Gross Margin - Residential and Light Commercial Other
3
5
13
4
2
2
7
14
3
3
2
Gross Margin - Other
2
4
8
(1)
(0)
1
(0)
0
0
(0)
(2)
Gross Margin - Residential and Light Commercial
29
44
109
34
26
35
62
156
53
57
63
Gross Margin - Corp
(1)
3
15
11
(4)
2
6
15
0
0
(0)
Gross Margin
27
47
124
44
22
37
67
171
53
58
63
Gross margin - GM/w
0.27
0.36
0.30
0.41
0.29
0.42
0.56
0.44
0.55
0.54
0.57
Sales and Marketing
6
7
29
9
6
5
9
29
10
11
13
Product
4
4
16
4
3
3
3
13
3
3
2
Digital
3
4
14
4
4
4
5
16
6
5
5
Other Operating Expense - Residential and Light Co
8
8
26
11
9
9
12
41
13
14
14
Operating Expense - Corp
12
8
42
8
8
8
6
29
6
5
5
Operating expenses
33
31
127
35
30
29
34
129
38
38
39
Other Income (expense)
(3)
3
0
0
0
(0)
(0)
0
1
0
(0)
Depreciation
4
3
20
3
4
4
2
13
3
3
2
Adjusted EBITDA - Residential
8
18
29
12
8
14
34
68
26
29
34
Adjusted EBITDA
(5)
22
17
13
(4)
12
35
55
19
23
26
Adjusted EBITDA before Product and Digital - Residential
14
24
53
18
14
20
40
92
33
36
40
SunPower Lease Portfolio
Lease Cumulative MW
603
619
619
633
645
657
670
670
681
694
706
Lease Cumulative Customers
75,820
78,454
78,454
80,833
82,985
85,120
87,252
87,252
89,185
91,410
91,102
SunPower share of lease net retained value
0
205
205
186
191
198
211
211
216
226
242
BALANCE SHEET METRICS
Total Recourse Debt
892
889
889
802
796
753
514
514
514
423
422
Cash and Cash equivalents
189
423
423
206
234
324
233
233
213
140
269
Restricted cash
22
36
36
39
26
25
14
14
16
11
12
Cash Balance including restricted
211
459
459
244
261
349
247
247
229
152
281
Net Recourse Debt
703
466
466
596
561
428
281
281
300
283
154
ENPH - number of shares
6.5
6.5
6.5
5.5
5.5
4.5
3.5
3.5
3.5
3.5
2.5
Stock price
22
27
27
32
45
74
176
176
163
186
155
Enphase
145
174
174
178
249
331
615
615
569
652
388
Diluted Weighted average shares (Non-GAAP)
147
156
145
169
170
170
193
170
192
176
176
KEY METRICS BY BUSINESS UNITS
Residential & Light commercial metrics
MWr - Systems
41
43
157
40
30
35
43
149
43
46
50
MWr - Residential Product
32
39
118
30
20
32
43
126
34
37
42
MWr - Residential Other
1
0
4
(0)
0
1
0
1
(0)
0
0
MWr - Residential Total
73
82
279
71
51
68
87
276
77
83
92
MWr- Light commercial
29
50
128
38
25
20
33
116
20
24
18
MWr - Residential & Light Commercial
102
132
406
109
75
88
119
392
97
107
111
KEY METRICS in $/W - RLC
Systems - REV/w
3.53
3.56
3.53
3.73
3.51
3.54
3.68
3.63
3.82
3.73
3.95
Residential Components - REV/w
1.49
1.50
1.57
1.46
1.44
1.46
1.52
1.48
1.50
1.54
1.48
Residential - REV/w
2.62
2.57
2.65
2.76
2.67
2.52
2.59
2.63
2.80
2.75
2.81
Light Commercial - REV/w
0.87
0.82
0.88
0.83
0.74
0.96
0.85
0.84
0.80
0.80
0.83
Residential & Light Commercial - REV/w
2.12
1.91
2.10
2.08
2.04
2.16
2.12
2.10
2.40
2.31
2.48
Systems - GM/w
0.22
0.37
0.20
0.50
0.52
0.47
0.72
0.56
0.80
0.77
0.91
Residential Components - GM/w
0.44
0.49
0.47
0.35
0.42
0.47
0.56
0.46
0.45
0.53
0.43
Residential - GM/w
0.31
0.43
0.31
0.43
0.48
0.46
0.64
0.51
0.65
0.66
0.69
Light Commercial - GM/w
0.11
0.10
0.10
0.09
0.07
0.11
0.20
0.12
0.15
0.12
0.08
Residential & Light Commercial - GM/w
0.26
0.30
0.25
0.31
0.35
0.38
0.52
0.40
0.55
0.54
0.59
RLC Other Key metrics
% of Residential Systems sales
56%
52%
56%
57%
60%
51%
50%
54%
56%
55%
54%
RLC - Installed base - MWs
2,542
2,674
2,674
2,783
2,858
2,948
3,068
3,068
3,164
3,274
3,323
Residential Customers (Total)
295,000
307,000
307,000
319,000
327,000
338,000
351,000
351,000
363,000
376,000
390,000
CIS + Legacy Business
MWr - C&I/Legacy
(148)
(172)
(478)
23
15
20
33
91
31
18
11
Revenue - C&I/Legacy
82
148
356
64
58
77
84
282
68
55
42
Adjusted EBITDA - C&I/Legacy
30
35
42
(15)
(0)
(3)
3
(15)
(0)
(1)
(9)
Adjusted EBITDA - Total SunPower
25
57
59
(3)
(4)
9
39
40
19
22
17
Disclaimer
SunPower Corporation published this content on 03 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2021 20:56:38 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
All news about SUNPOWER CORPORATION
Analyst Recommendations on SUNPOWER CORPORATION
Sales 2021
1 410 M
-
-
Net income 2021
47,8 M
-
-
Net Debt 2021
286 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2021
139x
Yield 2021
-
Capitalization
5 630 M
5 630 M
-
EV / Sales 2021
4,19x
EV / Sales 2022
3,05x
Nbr of Employees
2 200
Free-Float
42,8%
Chart SUNPOWER CORPORATION
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends SUNPOWER CORPORATION
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Neutral
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
16
Last Close Price
32,57 $
Average target price
24,14 $
Spread / Average Target
-25,9%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.