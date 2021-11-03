Log in
    SPWR   US8676524064

SUNPOWER CORPORATION

(SPWR)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 11/03 04:00:00 pm
32.95 USD   +1.17%
Q3 Earnings Metric Sheet v5 final.pdf

11/03/2021 | 05:00pm EDT
Operating and financial metrics

$ in millions, unless otherwise noted

Q3 FY19

Q4 FY19

FY19

Q1 FY20

Q2 FY20

Q3 FY20

Q4 FY20

FY20

Q1 FY21

Q2 FY21

Q3 FY21

INCOME STATEMENT METRICS (Excl CIS and Legacy)

MWr - New Homes

9

10

34

10

11

11

13

45

15

16

18

MWr - Retrofit

33

33

127

30

20

25

31

106

28

30

32

MWr - Residential Systems

42

43

161

40

31

36

44

151

43

46

50

MWr - Residential Components

32

39

118

30

20

32

43

126

34

37

42

MWr - Residential

73

82

279

71

51

68

87

276

77

83

92

MWr - Light Commercial Products

29

50

128

38

25

20

33

116

20

24

18

Total MWr

102

132

406

109

75

88

119

392

97

107

111

New Residential Customers

10,000

12,000

40,000

12,000

8,000

11,000

13,000

44,000

12,000

13,000

14,200

Revenue - Residential Systems

145

152

554

151

107

124

160

541

165

171

197

Revenue - Residential Components

47

59

186

44

29

47

66

186

51

57

63

Revenue - Residential

192

211

740

195

136

171

225

727

216

228

260

Revenue - Light Commercial

25

41

112

32

18

20

28

97

16

19

15

Revenue - Other

3

5

12

6

6

7

5

24

7

7

7

Revenue - Residential and Light Commercial

220

257

864

232

160

198

258

848

238

254

282

Total Revenue

220

257

864

232

160

198

258

848

238

254

282

Revenue - REV/w

2.15

1.95

2.13

2.13

2.12

2.24

2.16

2.16

2.47

2.37

2.55

Gross Margin - Residential Systems

9

15

27

16

15

13

30

74

32

34

43

Gross Margin - Residential Components

14

20

61

15

9

18

25

68

18

21

20

Gross Margin - Residential

23

35

87

31

24

31

55

142

50

55

63

Gross Margin - Residential and Light Commercial Other

3

5

13

4

2

2

7

14

3

3

2

Gross Margin - Other

2

4

8

(1)

(0)

1

(0)

0

0

(0)

(2)

Gross Margin - Residential and Light Commercial

29

44

109

34

26

35

62

156

53

57

63

Gross Margin - Corp

(1)

3

15

11

(4)

2

6

15

0

0

(0)

Gross Margin

27

47

124

44

22

37

67

171

53

58

63

Gross margin - GM/w

0.27

0.36

0.30

0.41

0.29

0.42

0.56

0.44

0.55

0.54

0.57

Sales and Marketing

6

7

29

9

6

5

9

29

10

11

13

Product

4

4

16

4

3

3

3

13

3

3

2

Digital

3

4

14

4

4

4

5

16

6

5

5

Other Operating Expense - Residential and Light Co

8

8

26

11

9

9

12

41

13

14

14

Operating Expense - Corp

12

8

42

8

8

8

6

29

6

5

5

Operating expenses

33

31

127

35

30

29

34

129

38

38

39

Other Income (expense)

(3)

3

0

0

0

(0)

(0)

0

1

0

(0)

Depreciation

4

3

20

3

4

4

2

13

3

3

2

Adjusted EBITDA - Residential

8

18

29

12

8

14

34

68

26

29

34

Adjusted EBITDA

(5)

22

17

13

(4)

12

35

55

19

23

26

Adjusted EBITDA before Product and Digital - Residential

14

24

53

18

14

20

40

92

33

36

40

SunPower Lease Portfolio

Lease Cumulative MW

603

619

619

633

645

657

670

670

681

694

706

Lease Cumulative Customers

75,820

78,454

78,454

80,833

82,985

85,120

87,252

87,252

89,185

91,410

91,102

SunPower share of lease net retained value

0

205

205

186

191

198

211

211

216

226

242

BALANCE SHEET METRICS

Total Recourse Debt

892

889

889

802

796

753

514

514

514

423

422

Cash and Cash equivalents

189

423

423

206

234

324

233

233

213

140

269

Restricted cash

22

36

36

39

26

25

14

14

16

11

12

Cash Balance including restricted

211

459

459

244

261

349

247

247

229

152

281

Net Recourse Debt

703

466

466

596

561

428

281

281

300

283

154

ENPH - number of shares

6.5

6.5

6.5

5.5

5.5

4.5

3.5

3.5

3.5

3.5

2.5

Stock price

22

27

27

32

45

74

176

176

163

186

155

Enphase

145

174

174

178

249

331

615

615

569

652

388

Diluted Weighted average shares (Non-GAAP)

147

156

145

169

170

170

193

170

192

176

176

KEY METRICS BY BUSINESS UNITS

Residential & Light commercial metrics

MWr - Systems

41

43

157

40

30

35

43

149

43

46

50

MWr - Residential Product

32

39

118

30

20

32

43

126

34

37

42

MWr - Residential Other

1

0

4

(0)

0

1

0

1

(0)

0

0

MWr - Residential Total

73

82

279

71

51

68

87

276

77

83

92

MWr- Light commercial

29

50

128

38

25

20

33

116

20

24

18

MWr - Residential & Light Commercial

102

132

406

109

75

88

119

392

97

107

111

KEY METRICS in $/W - RLC

Systems - REV/w

3.53

3.56

3.53

3.73

3.51

3.54

3.68

3.63

3.82

3.73

3.95

Residential Components - REV/w

1.49

1.50

1.57

1.46

1.44

1.46

1.52

1.48

1.50

1.54

1.48

Residential - REV/w

2.62

2.57

2.65

2.76

2.67

2.52

2.59

2.63

2.80

2.75

2.81

Light Commercial - REV/w

0.87

0.82

0.88

0.83

0.74

0.96

0.85

0.84

0.80

0.80

0.83

Residential & Light Commercial - REV/w

2.12

1.91

2.10

2.08

2.04

2.16

2.12

2.10

2.40

2.31

2.48

Systems - GM/w

0.22

0.37

0.20

0.50

0.52

0.47

0.72

0.56

0.80

0.77

0.91

Residential Components - GM/w

0.44

0.49

0.47

0.35

0.42

0.47

0.56

0.46

0.45

0.53

0.43

Residential - GM/w

0.31

0.43

0.31

0.43

0.48

0.46

0.64

0.51

0.65

0.66

0.69

Light Commercial - GM/w

0.11

0.10

0.10

0.09

0.07

0.11

0.20

0.12

0.15

0.12

0.08

Residential & Light Commercial - GM/w

0.26

0.30

0.25

0.31

0.35

0.38

0.52

0.40

0.55

0.54

0.59

RLC Other Key metrics

% of Residential Systems sales

56%

52%

56%

57%

60%

51%

50%

54%

56%

55%

54%

RLC - Installed base - MWs

2,542

2,674

2,674

2,783

2,858

2,948

3,068

3,068

3,164

3,274

3,323

Residential Customers (Total)

295,000

307,000

307,000

319,000

327,000

338,000

351,000

351,000

363,000

376,000

390,000

CIS + Legacy Business

MWr - C&I/Legacy

(148)

(172)

(478)

23

15

20

33

91

31

18

11

Revenue - C&I/Legacy

82

148

356

64

58

77

84

282

68

55

42

Adjusted EBITDA - C&I/Legacy

30

35

42

(15)

(0)

(3)

3

(15)

(0)

(1)

(9)

Adjusted EBITDA - Total SunPower

25

57

59

(3)

(4)

9

39

40

19

22

17

Disclaimer

SunPower Corporation published this content on 03 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2021 20:56:38 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 410 M - -
Net income 2021 47,8 M - -
Net Debt 2021 286 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 139x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 5 630 M 5 630 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,19x
EV / Sales 2022 3,05x
Nbr of Employees 2 200
Free-Float 42,8%
