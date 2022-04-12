Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. SunPower Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SPWR   US8676524064

SUNPOWER CORPORATION

(SPWR)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04/11 04:00:01 pm EDT
21.68 USD   +2.02%
SPWR ALERT : The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 18, 2022 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of SunPower Corporation Shareholders
PR
SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of SunPower Corporation - SPWR
PR
SunPower to Announce First-Quarter 2022 Results on May 5, 2022
PR
SPWR ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 18, 2022 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of SunPower Corporation Shareholders

04/12/2022 | 05:47am EDT
NEW YORK, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ: SPWR) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.

Class Period: August 3, 2021 to January 20, 2022
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 18, 2022
No obligation or cost to you.

Learn more about your recoverable losses in SPWR:
https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/sunpower-corporation-loss-submission-form?id=25784&from=4

SunPower Corporation NEWS - SPWR NEWS

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that SunPower Corporation made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) certain connectors used by SunPower suffered from cracking issues; (2) as a result, the Company was reasonably likely to incur costs to remediate the faulty connectors; (3) as a result of the foregoing, SunPower's financial results would be adversely impacted; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO YOU AS A SHAREHOLDER: If you have suffered a loss in SunPower you have until April 18, 2022 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you purchased SunPower securities during the relevant period, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees.

HOW TO PROTECT YOUR FINANCIAL INTERESTS: For additional information about the SPWR lawsuit, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or click this link: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/sunpower-corporation-loss-submission-form?id=25784&from=4.

ABOUT KLEIN LAW FIRM
J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. The Klein Law Firm is a boutique litigation firm with experience in a wide range of areas including securities law, corporate finance and commercial litigation. Since 2011, our experienced attorneys have achieved superior results for our clients with a personalized focus. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
J. Klein, Esq.
Empire State Building
350 Fifth Avenue
59th Floor
New York, NY 10118
jk@kleinstocklaw.com
Telephone: (212) 616-4899
www.kleinstocklaw.com

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/spwr-alert-the-klein-law-firm-announces-a-lead-plaintiff-deadline-of-april-18-2022-in-the-class-action-filed-on-behalf-of-sunpower-corporation-shareholders-301523052.html

SOURCE The Klein Law Firm


© PRNewswire 2022
