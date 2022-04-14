Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. SunPower Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SPWR   US8676524064

SUNPOWER CORPORATION

(SPWR)
  Report
04/13 04:00:00 pm EDT
21.36 USD   -0.14%
SPWR LAWSUIT ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky Notifies SunPower Corporation Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline

04/14/2022 | 05:46am EDT
NEW YORK, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in SunPower Corporation ("SunPower" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SPWR) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of SunPower investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between August 3, 2021 and January 20, 2022. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/sunpower-corporation-loss-submission-form?prid=25900&wire=4

SPWR investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (1) certain connectors used by SunPower suffered from cracking issues; (2) as a result, the Company was reasonably likely to incur costs to remediate the faulty connectors; (3) as a result of the foregoing, SunPower's financial results would be adversely impacted; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in SunPower during the relevant time frame, you have until April 18, 2022 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY: Over the past 20 years, the team at Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. Our firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

CONTACT:
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
Ed Korsinsky, Esq.
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
jlevi@levikorsinsky.com
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/spwr-lawsuit-alert-levi--korsinsky-notifies-sunpower-corporation-investors-of-a-class-action-lawsuit-and-upcoming-deadline-301525123.html

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP


© PRNewswire 2022
