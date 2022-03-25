Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. SunPower Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SPWR   US8676524064

SUNPOWER CORPORATION

(SPWR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

SPWR SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Jakubowitz Law Reminds SunPower Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 18, 2022

03/25/2022 | 05:46am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ: SPWR).

To receive updates on the lawsuit, fill out the form:

https://claimyourloss.com/securities/sunpower-corporation-loss-submission-form/?id=25115&from=4 

The lawsuit seeks to recover losses for shareholders who purchased SunPower between August 3, 2021 and January 20, 2022.

Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until April 18, 2022 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

According to a filed complaint, SunPower Corporation issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) certain connectors used by SunPower suffered from cracking issues; (2) as a result, the Company was reasonably likely to incur costs to remediate the faulty connectors; (3) as a result of the foregoing, SunPower's financial results would be adversely impacted; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Jakubowitz Law is vigorous in pursuit of justice for shareholders who have been the victim of securities fraud. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
JAKUBOWITZ LAW
1140 Avenue of the Americas
9th Floor
New York, New York 10036
T: (212) 867-4490
F: (212) 537-5887

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/spwr-shareholder-alert-jakubowitz-law-reminds-sunpower-shareholders-of-a-lead-plaintiff-deadline-of-april-18-2022-301510433.html

SOURCE Jakubowitz Law


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about SUNPOWER CORPORATION
05:46aSPWR SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Jakubowitz Law Reminds SunPower Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff ..
PR
03/24SUNPOWER : Do I Need a New Roof to Go Solar?
PU
03/22SUNPOWER CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
03/22SunPower Corporation Announces Resignation of Bernadette Baudier as Member of the Board..
CI
03/22INVESTOR ALERT : Kaskela Law LLC Announces Stockholder Investigation of SunPower Corporati..
PR
03/22SPWR ALERT : The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 18, 2022 in t..
PR
03/17SUNPOWER : Why Does SunPower Have the Most Comprehensive Warranty in the Business?
PU
03/17SUNPOWER CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
03/17Franck Trochet Intent to Resign as Member of the Board of Directors of SunPower Corpora..
CI
03/16SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of SunPo..
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SUNPOWER CORPORATION
More recommendations