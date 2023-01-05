SunPower : Failure to Satisfy Listing Rule - Form 8-K









Form 8-K

Current Report

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): January 1, 2023

SunPower Corporation

Item 3.01. Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing.





As previously disclosed, on July 27, 2022, Catherine A. Lesjak notified SunPower Corporation (the " Company ") of her intent to resign from the Board of Directors (the " Board ") of the Company, effective on or before December 31, 2022. On December 31, 2022, Ms. Lesjak departed from the Board and any committees thereof, effective immediately.





On January 3, 2023, the Company notified The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (" Nasdaq ") that, as a result of Ms. Lesjak's resignation, the Company was no longer in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5605(c)(2), which requires the audit committee to consist of at least three members, each of whom is an independent director and meets heightened independence standards for audit committee members. As permitted by Nasdaq Listing Rule 5605(c)(4)(B), the Company intends to cure this non-compliance prior to June 29, 2023 and has an active search underway to fill the vacancy on the Board. Following the Company's notification to Nasdaq, the Company received a notification from Nasdaq on January 4, 2023 that, as a result of Ms. Lesjak's resignation, the Company was no longer in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5605(c)(2), as described above.

















