Operating and Financial metrics
$ in millions, unless otherwise noted
Q1 FY22
Q2 FY22
Q3 FY22
Q4 FY22
FY22
Q1 FY23
Q2 FY23
INCOME STATEMENT METRICS
New Residential Customers
16,500
19,700
23,100
23,700
83,100
20,900
20,400
MWr - New Homes
17
19
20
20
76
16
13
MWr - Retrofit
52
63
69
77
261
70
74
MWr - Residential Systems
70
82
89
96
337
86
87
MWr - Residential Components
42
51
65
65
222
59
56
MWr - Residential
111
132
154
161
559
145
142
MWr - Residential & Light Commercial
111
132
154
161
559
145
142
Revenue - Residential Systems
273
322
361
391
1,347
352
368
Revenue - Residential Components
60
89
105
97
351
87
88
Revenue - Residential
333
410
466
489
1,698
439
457
Revenue - Light Commercial
(0)
0
0
0
(0)
0
0
Revenue - Other
3
4
4
4
14
4
4
Revenue - Legacy/Others
14
11
6
5
36
1
1
Total Revenue
350
425
476
497
1,748
443
461
Gross Margin - Residential Systems
62
65
78
81
285
63
53
Gross Margin - Residential Components
15
26
30
26
97
16
15
Gross Margin - Residential
76
92
108
107
382
79
68
Gross Margin - Residential and Light Commercial Other
(0)
(0)
0
(0)
(0)
0
(0)
Gross Margin - Other
(3)
(3)
(1)
(1)
(9)
(3)
(3)
Gross Margin - Legacy/Others
0
2
2
2
5
(1)
(2)
Gross Margin
73
90
109
107
378
74
63
Gross margin % - Residential
22.9%
22.3%
23.1%
21.8%
22.5%
17.9%
14.9%
Gross margin %
20.8%
21.2%
22.8%
21.5%
21.6%
16.8%
13.7%
Sales and Marketing
29
32
34
31
126
34
31
Product
3
4
4
3
15
4
4
Digital
6
9
5
9
30
11
11
Other Operating Expense - Residential and Light Commercial
21
26
26
25
98
26
25
Operating Expense - Legacy/Others
3
2
2
1
8
1
2
Operating Expense - Corp
6
8
9
9
33
11
7
Operating expenses
70
81
81
78
310
88
80
Other Income (expense)
0
(0)
(3)
(2)
(5)
(0)
0
Depreciation add back to get to EBITDA
3
4
5
6
18
9
14
Adjusted EBITDA
7
12
30
33
82
(5)
(3)
Platform Investment
22
24
18
20
84
28
23
Residential Adjusted EBITDA before Platform Investment
28
36
48
53
165
23
20
Residential Adjusted EBITDA before Platform Investment Per Customer
1,700
1,800
2,100
2,200
2,000
1,100
1,000
SunPower Lease Portfolio
Lease Cumulative MW
728
737
749
763
763
774
791
Lease Cumulative Customers
94,849
96,393
98,147
100,273
100,273
101,892
104,020
SunPower share of lease net retained value
280
290
250
260
260
270
280
BALANCE SHEET METRICS
Total Recourse Debt
425
425
425
425
425
194
278
Cash and Cash equivalents
144
206
397
377
377
116
114
Restricted cash
19
22
37
25
25
25
17
Cash Balance including restricted
163
229
434
402
402
141
131
Net Recourse Debt
281
218
28
48
48
77
164
ENPH - number of shares
1.5
1.5
0.5
0.5
0.5
0.0
0.0
Stock price
206
196
277
265
265
0
0
Enphase
309
294
139
132
132
0
0
Diluted Weighted average shares (Non-GAAP)
175
175
175
176
175
175
KEY METRICS BY BUSINESS UNITS
Residential metrics
MWr - Systems
70
82
89
96
336
86
87
MWr - Residential Product
42
51
65
65
222
59
56
MWr - Residential Other
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
MWr - Residential Total
111
132
154
161
559
145
142
KEY METRICS in $/W
Systems - REV/w
3.92
3.93
4.06
4.07
4.00
4.12
4.25
Residential Products - REV/w
1.43
1.76
1.61
1.51
1.58
1.47
1.59
Residential - REV/w
2.98
3.10
3.02
3.04
3.04
3.04
3.21
Systems - GM/w
0.88
0.80
0.87
0.84
0.85
0.74
0.61
Residential Products - GM/w
0.35
0.52
0.46
0.40
0.44
0.26
0.27
Residential - GM/w
0.68
0.69
0.70
0.66
0.68
0.54
0.48
OTHER KEY METRICS
% of Residential Systems sales (Based on MWr)
62%
62%
58%
60%
60%
59%
61%
Residential Customers rounded not in millions
443,800
463,600
486,700
510,400
510,400
531,300
551,700
Note 1 - Key Metrics in $/W including Revenue, GM from SPWR financials
Note 2 - Platform Investment includes Product & Digital less P&D depreciation & Corp. Corp includes Legacy non-Residential results.
Note 3 - Beginning in the second quarter of fiscal 2023, we are no longer excluding non-GAAP adjustments related to "Transition Costs" and "Results of operations of businesses exited/to be exited" from our non-GAAP results, with the exception of certain charges related to our legacy power plant and development projects sold in fiscal 2018 and 2019. All comparative periods from 2022 have been adjusted to reflect the current presentation. Totals may not foot due to rounding.
Please see our periodic reports filed with the SEC and our quarterly earnings presentations available on our website at https://investors.sunpower.com/sec-filings/sec-filing
Residential and Light commercial ("RLC")
Residential and Light commercial refers to solar energy solutions in North america region consisting of direct sales of turn key systems and services to our residential customers, Blue Raven Solar (acquired in Q4'21) sales to our third party dealer network, storage solutions, cash sales,loan, and long-term leases to end customers, and sales to our resellers.
C&I solutions ("CIS")
C&I solutions includes direct sales of turn-key EPC services to our commercial customers, sale of energy under Power purchase agreements, storage solutions, and sales of post installation operation &maintenance services. Starting Q1'22, CIS has been classified as discontinued operations and excluded from our GAAP and Non-GAAP results for all periods presented.
Prior period numbers
For all the periods, the financial results are based on our carveout of amounts attributable to the Company after giving effect to Maxeon Solar and CIS as discontinued operations. The financial information included herein is unaudited and reflect adjustments, which are, in the opinion of management, necessary for a fair statement of the results for the periods presented.
Total revenue
Total Revenue refers to sales of our complete power generation solutions to our customers including solar power systems and components, storage, software and services. It represents revenue in three distinct categories under Residential, Light Commercial and New Homes. We generally recognize revenue at the point-in-time when such systems are placed in service.
Other Operating expenses
Includes expenses incurred on others research and development (excluding Digital and products), and other general and adminstrative expenses.
SunPower share of net retained value (including leases)
Represents SunPower's share of the remaining net cash flows of leases expected to be received during the contracted lease term (typically 20 or 25 years), plus an estimate of value of the renewal term net cash flows following expiration of the contracted period, less non-recourse debt. Net cash flows during the contracted period are net of distributions to tax equity partners and maintenance and servicing costs. For the renewal value, we assume either a 10-year renewal period (for our 20-year lease contracts) or a five-year renewal period (for our 25-year lease contracts), in each case assuming a 30-year customer relationship, at a lease rate equal to 90% of the customer's contractual rate in effect at the end of the initial contract term. Estimated maintenance and servicing costs during the renewal period are deducted in calculating net cash flows. A 6.00% discount rate is applied.
Net recourse debt
Net recourse debt is calculated as being the difference between the Total recourse debt, defined as the Term loan, Convertible Debt and CEDA loan post MAXN spin-off, and the cash and cash equivalents of all businesses including CIS . Net recourse debt therefore excludes both (i) restricted cash and (ii) current mark-to-market valuation of the Enphase shares portfolio. Net recourse debt also excludes Asset-backed Loan, Loan for Safe Harbor Inventory, and vendor financing debt, that are fully secured with the underlying assets collateralized.
Enphase
The common stock received is marked to market periodically based on prevailing stock prices at the end of each period.
Diluted Weighted average shares (Non-GAAP)
Annual diluted weighted average shares may differ from the quarterly weighted shares as it is calculated based on net income/loss available to the shareholders on a full year basis.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
SunPower Corporation published this content on 01 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2023 12:20:05 UTC.