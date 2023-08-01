Operating and Financial metrics

$ in millions, unless otherwise noted

Q1 FY22

Q2 FY22

Q3 FY22

Q4 FY22

FY22

Q1 FY23

Q2 FY23

INCOME STATEMENT METRICS

New Residential Customers

16,500

19,700

23,100

23,700

83,100

20,900

20,400

MWr - New Homes

17

19

20

20

76

16

13

MWr - Retrofit

52

63

69

77

261

70

74

MWr - Residential Systems

70

82

89

96

337

86

87

MWr - Residential Components

42

51

65

65

222

59

56

MWr - Residential

111

132

154

161

559

145

142

MWr - Residential & Light Commercial

111

132

154

161

559

145

142

Revenue - Residential Systems

273

322

361

391

1,347

352

368

Revenue - Residential Components

60

89

105

97

351

87

88

Revenue - Residential

333

410

466

489

1,698

439

457

Revenue - Light Commercial

(0)

0

0

0

(0)

0

0

Revenue - Other

3

4

4

4

14

4

4

Revenue - Legacy/Others

14

11

6

5

36

1

1

Total Revenue

350

425

476

497

1,748

443

461

Gross Margin - Residential Systems

62

65

78

81

285

63

53

Gross Margin - Residential Components

15

26

30

26

97

16

15

Gross Margin - Residential

76

92

108

107

382

79

68

Gross Margin - Residential and Light Commercial Other

(0)

(0)

0

(0)

(0)

0

(0)

Gross Margin - Other

(3)

(3)

(1)

(1)

(9)

(3)

(3)

Gross Margin - Legacy/Others

0

2

2

2

5

(1)

(2)

Gross Margin

73

90

109

107

378

74

63

Gross margin % - Residential

22.9%

22.3%

23.1%

21.8%

22.5%

17.9%

14.9%

Gross margin %

20.8%

21.2%

22.8%

21.5%

21.6%

16.8%

13.7%

Sales and Marketing

29

32

34

31

126

34

31

Product

3

4

4

3

15

4

4

Digital

6

9

5

9

30

11

11

Other Operating Expense - Residential and Light Commercial

21

26

26

25

98

26

25

Operating Expense - Legacy/Others

3

2

2

1

8

1

2

Operating Expense - Corp

6

8

9

9

33

11

7

Operating expenses

70

81

81

78

310

88

80

Other Income (expense)

0

(0)

(3)

(2)

(5)

(0)

0

Depreciation add back to get to EBITDA

3

4

5

6

18

9

14

Adjusted EBITDA

7

12

30

33

82

(5)

(3)

Platform Investment

22

24

18

20

84

28

23

Residential Adjusted EBITDA before Platform Investment

28

36

48

53

165

23

20

Residential Adjusted EBITDA before Platform Investment Per Customer

1,700

1,800

2,100

2,200

2,000

1,100

1,000

SunPower Lease Portfolio

Lease Cumulative MW

728

737

749

763

763

774

791

Lease Cumulative Customers

94,849

96,393

98,147

100,273

100,273

101,892

104,020

SunPower share of lease net retained value

280

290

250

260

260

270

280

BALANCE SHEET METRICS

Total Recourse Debt

425

425

425

425

425

194

278

Cash and Cash equivalents

144

206

397

377

377

116

114

Restricted cash

19

22

37

25

25

25

17

Cash Balance including restricted

163

229

434

402

402

141

131

Net Recourse Debt

281

218

28

48

48

77

164

ENPH - number of shares

1.5

1.5

0.5

0.5

0.5

0.0

0.0

Stock price

206

196

277

265

265

0

0

Enphase

309

294

139

132

132

0

0

Diluted Weighted average shares (Non-GAAP)

175

175

175

176

175

175

KEY METRICS BY BUSINESS UNITS

Residential metrics

MWr - Systems

70

82

89

96

336

86

87

MWr - Residential Product

42

51

65

65

222

59

56

MWr - Residential Other

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

MWr - Residential Total

111

132

154

161

559

145

142

KEY METRICS in $/W

Systems - REV/w

3.92

3.93

4.06

4.07

4.00

4.12

4.25

Residential Products - REV/w

1.43

1.76

1.61

1.51

1.58

1.47

1.59

Residential - REV/w

2.98

3.10

3.02

3.04

3.04

3.04

3.21

Systems - GM/w

0.88

0.80

0.87

0.84

0.85

0.74

0.61

Residential Products - GM/w

0.35

0.52

0.46

0.40

0.44

0.26

0.27

Residential - GM/w

0.68

0.69

0.70

0.66

0.68

0.54

0.48

OTHER KEY METRICS

% of Residential Systems sales (Based on MWr)

62%

62%

58%

60%

60%

59%

61%

Residential Customers rounded not in millions

443,800

463,600

486,700

510,400

510,400

531,300

551,700

Note 1 - Key Metrics in $/W including Revenue, GM from SPWR financials

Note 2 - Platform Investment includes Product & Digital less P&D depreciation & Corp. Corp includes Legacy non-Residential results.

Note 3 - Beginning in the second quarter of fiscal 2023, we are no longer excluding non-GAAP adjustments related to "Transition Costs" and "Results of operations of businesses exited/to be exited" from our non-GAAP results, with the exception of certain charges related to our legacy power plant and development projects sold in fiscal 2018 and 2019. All comparative periods from 2022 have been adjusted to reflect the current presentation. Totals may not foot due to rounding.

Please see our periodic reports filed with the SEC and our quarterly earnings presentations available on our website at https://investors.sunpower.com/sec-filings/sec-filing

Residential and Light commercial ("RLC")

Residential and Light commercial refers to solar energy solutions in North america region consisting of direct sales of turn key systems and services to our residential customers, Blue Raven Solar (acquired in Q4'21) sales to our third party dealer network, storage solutions, cash sales,loan, and long-term leases to end customers, and sales to our resellers.

C&I solutions ("CIS")

C&I solutions includes direct sales of turn-key EPC services to our commercial customers, sale of energy under Power purchase agreements, storage solutions, and sales of post installation operation &maintenance services. Starting Q1'22, CIS has been classified as discontinued operations and excluded from our GAAP and Non-GAAP results for all periods presented.

Prior period numbers

For all the periods, the financial results are based on our carveout of amounts attributable to the Company after giving effect to Maxeon Solar and CIS as discontinued operations. The financial information included herein is unaudited and reflect adjustments, which are, in the opinion of management, necessary for a fair statement of the results for the periods presented.

Total revenue

Total Revenue refers to sales of our complete power generation solutions to our customers including solar power systems and components, storage, software and services. It represents revenue in three distinct categories under Residential, Light Commercial and New Homes. We generally recognize revenue at the point-in-time when such systems are placed in service.

Other Operating expenses

Includes expenses incurred on others research and development (excluding Digital and products), and other general and adminstrative expenses.

SunPower share of net retained value (including leases)

Represents SunPower's share of the remaining net cash flows of leases expected to be received during the contracted lease term (typically 20 or 25 years), plus an estimate of value of the renewal term net cash flows following expiration of the contracted period, less non-recourse debt. Net cash flows during the contracted period are net of distributions to tax equity partners and maintenance and servicing costs. For the renewal value, we assume either a 10-year renewal period (for our 20-year lease contracts) or a five-year renewal period (for our 25-year lease contracts), in each case assuming a 30-year customer relationship, at a lease rate equal to 90% of the customer's contractual rate in effect at the end of the initial contract term. Estimated maintenance and servicing costs during the renewal period are deducted in calculating net cash flows. A 6.00% discount rate is applied.

Net recourse debt

Net recourse debt is calculated as being the difference between the Total recourse debt, defined as the Term loan, Convertible Debt and CEDA loan post MAXN spin-off, and the cash and cash equivalents of all businesses including CIS . Net recourse debt therefore excludes both (i) restricted cash and (ii) current mark-to-market valuation of the Enphase shares portfolio. Net recourse debt also excludes Asset-backed Loan, Loan for Safe Harbor Inventory, and vendor financing debt, that are fully secured with the underlying assets collateralized.

Enphase

The common stock received is marked to market periodically based on prevailing stock prices at the end of each period.

Diluted Weighted average shares (Non-GAAP)

Annual diluted weighted average shares may differ from the quarterly weighted shares as it is calculated based on net income/loss available to the shareholders on a full year basis.

