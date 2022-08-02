Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. SunPower Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SPWR   US8676524064

SUNPOWER CORPORATION

(SPWR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  08:54 2022-08-02 am EDT
21.33 USD   +7.56%
08:42aSUNPOWER : Metric Sheet VFinal.pdf
PU
08:34aSUNPOWER : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08:32aSUNPOWER : Q222 Earnings Deck vFINAL.pdf
PU
Summary 
Summary

SunPower : Metric Sheet VFinal.pdf

08/02/2022
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Operating and Financial metrics

$ in millions, unless otherwise noted

Q2 FY20

Q3 FY20

Q4 FY20

FY20

Q1 FY21

Q2 FY21

Q3 FY21

Q4 FY21

FY21

Q1 FY22

Q2 FY22

INCOME STATEMENT METRICS

New Residential Customers

8,000

11,000

13,000

44,000

12,000

13,000

14,200

17,100

56,300

16,500

19,700

MWr - New Homes

11

11

13

45

15

16

18

17

66

17

19

MWr - Retrofit

20

25

31

106

28

30

32

49

139

52

63

MWr - Residential Systems

31

36

44

151

43

46

50

66

205

70

82

MWr - Residential Components

20

32

43

126

34

37

42

49

162

42

51

MWr - Residential

51

68

87

276

77

83

92

115

367

111

132

Revenue - Residential Systems

107

124

160

541

165

171

197

247

780

273

322

Revenue - Residential Components

29

47

66

186

51

57

63

71

241

60

89

Revenue - Residential

136

171

225

727

216

228

260

318

1,021

333

410

Revenue - Light Commercial

18

20

28

97

16

19

15

22

72

(0)

0

Revenue - Other

6

7

5

24

7

7

7

8

28

3

4

Revenue - Residential and Light Commercial

160

198

258

848

238

254

282

348

1,121

336

414

Total Revenue

160

198

258

848

238

254

282

348

1,121

336

414

Gross Margin - Residential Systems

15

13

30

74

32

34

43

58

168

62

65

Gross Margin - Residential Components

9

18

25

68

18

21

20

23

81

15

26

Gross Margin - Residential

24

31

55

142

50

55

63

81

249

77

92

Gross Margin - Residential and Light Commercial Other

2

2

7

14

3

3

2

(17)

(10)

(0)

0

Gross Margin - Other

(0)

1

(0)

0

0

(0)

(2)

(2)

(4)

(3)

(3)

Gross Margin - Residential and Light Commercial

26

35

62

156

53

57

63

62

235

73

88

Gross Margin

22

37

67

171

53

58

63

62

236

73

88

Gross margin % - Residential

18.0%

18.3%

24.6%

19.5%

23.1%

23.9%

24.4%

25.6%

24.4%

23.0%

22.3%

Gross margin %

13.9%

18.8%

26.1%

20.2%

22.4%

22.7%

22.4%

17.8%

21.0%

21.7%

21.3%

Sales and Marketing

6

5

9

29

10

11

13

26

60

29

31

Product

3

3

3

13

3

3

2

2

10

3

4

Digital

4

4

5

16

6

5

5

4

20

6

8

Other Operating Expense - Residential and Light Commercial

9

9

12

41

13

14

14

23

64

21

24

Operating Expense - Corp

8

8

6

29

6

5

5

1

18

6

8

Operating expenses

30

29

34

129

38

38

39

57

171

65

76

Other Income (expense)

0

(0)

(0)

0

1

0

(0)

(0)

1

0

(0)

Depreciation

4

4

2

13

3

3

2

3

11

3

4

Adjusted EBITDA - Residential

8

14

34

68

26

29

34

32

121

21

27

Adjusted EBITDA

(4)

12

35

55

19

23

26

7

76

11

15

Residential Adjusted EBITDA before Platform Investment

14

20

40

92

33

36

40

38

146

29

38

Residential Adjusted EBITDA before Platform Investment Per Customer

1,700

1,800

3,000

2,100

2,700

2,700

2,800

2,200

2,600

1,700

1,900

SunPower Lease Portfolio

Lease Cumulative MW

645

657

670

670

681

694

706

718

718

728

737

Lease Cumulative Customers

82,985

85,120

87,252

87,252

89,185

91,410

91,102

93,099

93,099

94,849

96,393

SunPower share of lease net retained value

191

198

211

211

216

226

242

254

254

281

292

BALANCE SHEET METRICS

Total Recourse Debt

796

753

514

514

514

423

422

424

424

424

424

Cash and Cash equivalents

234

324

233

233

213

140

269

127

127

144

206

Restricted cash

26

25

14

14

16

11

12

21

21

19

22

Cash Balance including restricted

261

349

247

247

229

152

281

149

149

163

229

Net Recourse Debt

561

428

281

281

300

283

154

297

297

280

218

ENPH - number of shares

5.5

4.5

3.5

3.5

3.5

3.5

2.5

2.5

2.5

1.5

1.5

Stock price

45

74

176

176

163

186

155

183

183

206

196

Enphase

249

331

615

615

569

652

388

457

457

309

294

Diluted Weighted average shares (Non-GAAP)

170

170

193

192

176

176

176

175

175

KEY METRICS BY BUSINESS UNITS

Residential metrics

MWr - Systems

30

35

43

149

43

46

50

65

204

70

82

MWr - Residential Components

20

32

43

126

34

37

42

49

162

42

51

MWr - Residential Other

0

1

0

1

(0)

0

0

1

1

0

0

MWr - Residential Total

51

68

87

276

77

83

92

115

367

111

132

KEY METRICS in $/W

Systems - REV/w

3.51

3.54

3.68

3.63

3.82

3.73

3.95

3.80

3.83

3.92

3.93

Residential Components - REV/w

1.44

1.46

1.52

1.48

1.50

1.54

1.48

1.45

1.49

1.43

1.76

Residential - REV/w

2.67

2.52

2.59

2.63

2.80

2.75

2.81

2.77

2.78

2.98

3.10

Systems - GM/w

0.52

0.46

0.72

0.56

0.80

0.77

0.91

0.91

0.86

0.88

0.80

Residential Components- GM/w

0.43

0.47

0.56

0.46

0.45

0.53

0.43

0.45

0.46

0.36

0.52

Residential - GM/w

0.48

0.46

0.64

0.51

0.65

0.66

0.69

0.71

0.68

0.69

0.69

OTHER KEY METRICS

% of Residential Systems sales (Based on MWr)

60%

51%

50%

54%

56%

55%

54%

57%

56%

62%

62%

Residential Customers ('00)

327,000

338,000

351,000

351,000

363,000

376,000

390,200

427,300

427,300

443,800

463,600

C&I + Legacy Business

MWr - C&I/Legacy

15

20

33

91

31

18

11

11

71

0

0

Revenue - C&I/Legacy

58

77

84

282

68

55

42

37

201

0

0

Adjusted EBITDA - C&I/Legacy

(0)

(3)

3

(15)

(0)

(1)

(9)

(15)

(25)

0

0

Adjusted EBITDA - Total SunPower

(4)

9

39

40

19

22

17

(8)

51

11

15

Note 1 - Q1'21 Sale and Marketing includes 11.6m reclassification from Other Operating Expense

Note 2 - Key Metrics in $/W including Revenue, GM from SPWR financials

Please see our periodic reports filed with the SEC and our quarterly earnings presentations available on our website at https://investors.sunpower.com/sec-filings/sec-filing

Residential and Light commercial ("RLC")

Residential and Light commercial refers to solar energy solutions in North america region consisting of direct sales of turn key systems and services to our residential customers, Blue Raven Solar (acquired in Q4'21) sales to our third party dealer network, storage solutions, cash sales,loan, and long-term leases to end customers, and sales to our resellers.

C&I solutions ("CIS")

C&I solutions includes direct sales of turn-key EPC services to our commercial customers, sale of energy under Power purchase agreements, storage solutions, and sales of post installation operation &maintenance services. Starting Q1'22, CIS has been classified as discontinued operations and excluded from our GAAP and Non-GAAP results for all periods presented.

Prior period numbers

For all the periods, the financial results are based on our carveout of amounts attributable to the Company after giving effect to Maxeon Solar and CIS as discontinued operations. The financial information included herein is unaudited and reflect adjustments, which are, in the opinion of management, necessary for a fair statement of the results for the periods presented.

Total revenue

Total Revenue refers to sales of our complete power generation solutions to our customers including solar power systems and components, storage, software and services. It represents revenue in three distinct categories under Residential, Light Commercial and New Homes. Light Commercial is excluded from Total Revenue starting Q1'22 following our announcement to exit that business. We generally recognize revenue at the point-in-time when such systems are placed in service.

Other Operating expenses

Includes expenses incurred on others research and development (excluding Digital and products), and other general and adminstrative expenses.

SunPower share of net retained value (including leases)

Represents SunPower's share of the remaining net cash flows of leases expected to be received during the contracted lease term (typically 20 or 25 years), plus an estimate of value of the renewal term net cash flows following expiration of the contracted period, less non-recourse debt. Net cash flows during the contracted period are net of distributions to tax equity partners and maintenance and servicing costs. For the renewal value, we assume either a 10- year renewal period (for our 20-year lease contracts) or a five-year renewal period (for our 25-year lease contracts), in each case assuming a 30-year customer relationship, at a lease rate equal to 90% of the customer's contractual rate in effect at the end of the initial contract term. Estimated maintenance and servicing costs during the renewal period are deducted in calculating net cash flows. All figures are calculated on a net present value basis using 5.25% discount rate.

Net recourse debt

Net recourse debt is calculated as being the difference between the Total recourse debt, defined as the Convertible Debt and CEDA loan post MAXN spin- off, and the cash and cash equivalents of all businesses including CIS . Net recourse debt therefore excludes both (i) restricted cash and (ii) current mark-to- market valuation of the Enphase shares portfolio. Net recourse debt also excludes Asset-backed Loan, Loan for Safe Harbor Inventory, and vendor financing debt, that are fully secured with the underlying assets collateralized.

Enphase

The common stock received is marked to market periodically based on prevailing stock prices at the end of each period.

Diluted Weighted average shares (Non-GAAP)

Annual diluted weighted average shares may differ from the quarterly weighted shares as it is calculated based on net income/loss available to the shareholders on a full year basis.

Disclaimer

SunPower Corporation published this content on 02 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2022 12:41:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 593 M - -
Net income 2022 32,9 M - -
Net cash 2022 28,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 130x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3 448 M 3 448 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,15x
EV / Sales 2023 1,75x
Nbr of Employees 3 660
Free-Float 45,1%
Chart SUNPOWER CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
SunPower Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUNPOWER CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 19,83 $
Average target price 19,74 $
Spread / Average Target -0,48%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter Faricy Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Manavendra S. Sial Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Josh Koppelman Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Derek Kuzak Executive Vice President-Operations
Douglas J. Richards Chief People Officer & EVP-Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUNPOWER CORPORATION-4.98%3 448
ENPHASE ENERGY, INC.53.54%38 049
TONGWEI CO.,LTD18.97%35 573
JA SOLAR TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.17.77%27 049
TRINA SOLAR CO., LTD3.68%26 195
TCL ZHONGHUAN RENEWABLE ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.23.93%24 633