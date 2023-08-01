This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements regarding: (a) expectations regarding demand and our future performance based on bookings, backlog, demand, installations, and pipelines in our sales channels and for our products, and our ability to meet consumer demand; (b) our plans and expectations with respect to our strategic partnerships and initiatives, and the anticipated impacts on our business and financial results; (c) our strategic plans and areas of investment and focus, and expectations for the results thereof, including improved customer experience, development of new products and services, lease and loan funding capacity, and cost savings; (d) expectations for performance against our key strategic pillars, including anticipated impacts on our business and financial performance; (e) our expectations regarding projected demand and growth in 2023 and beyond, and our positioning for future success; (f) our expectations for industry trends and factors, and the impact thereof on our business and strategic plans; (g) the timing and execution of restructuring plans; and (h) our fiscal 2023 guidance, including customer growth, Adjusted EBITDA per customer before platform investment, platform investment, Adjusted EBITDA, and assumptions related to each.

These forward-looking statements are based on our current assumptions, expectations and beliefs and involve substantial risks and uncertainties that may cause results, performance or achievement to materially differ from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: (1) regulatory changes and the availability of economic incentives promoting use of solar energy; (2) potential disruptions to our operations and supply chain that may result from epidemics or natural disasters, and other factors; (3) competition in the solar and general energy industry, supply chain constraints, interest rates, inflation, and pricing pressures;