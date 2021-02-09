SunPower : Recognizes Dealers for Excellence in Solar Design and Installation

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR), a leading solar technology and energy services company, recognized seven of its dealers for exceptionally designed and deployed solar projects commissioned in 2020. The awards were given at the company's annual dealer conference, held virtually on Feb. 3 and 4, 2021. SunPower's installing dealer base of more than 540 small and medium-sized businesses provide localized sales, installation and support to residential and commercial customers across 48 U.S. states.

"A strong network of dealers is integral to our business — they excel at their craft, are deeply ingrained in their local markets and represent the SunPower brand with incredible expertise and service," said Norm Taffe, Executive Vice President at SunPower. "People and companies are demanding better, cleaner energy from a provider they can rely on. We're proud to see our dealers deliver this every day, and to recognize those taking not only their installations — but also their customer service — to the next level."

SunPower 2020 Intelegant Award Winners

Intelegant – a portmanteau combining "intelligent" and "elegant" to represent SunPower's smart and sleek solar solutions – defines the award recognizing residential and commercial projects that exemplify the company's commitment to outstanding system aesthetics, quality, performance and customer satisfaction.

National Residential Intelegant Award

Renova Energy, based in Palm Desert, Calif., and GreenLogic Energy, based in Southampton, NY, shared the top honor as co-National Residential Intelegant Award winners. Renova completed a 96 panel 32.2-killowat system in Mirage, Calif. that is expected to provide the customer nearly $14,000 in energy savings in the first year alone.

GreenLogic installed a 7-killowat all black inset system in Amagansett, N.Y. that meets the design standards of an architecture firm specializing in builds that integrate with the land around them.

Regional Residential Intelegant Awards

Dealers recognized for outstanding home solar projects in their respective regions included:

Berger Solar Electric from Bishop, Calif. for a 16-kilowatt system installed to power a multi-unit home and electric vehicles in Bishop.

for a 16-kilowatt system installed to power a multi-unit home and electric vehicles in Bishop. SunPower by Freedom Solar from Austin, Texas for a 9.9-kilowatt system designed to evoke the arcade game Space Invaders in San Antonio .

for a 9.9-kilowatt system designed to evoke the arcade game Space Invaders in . Tayco Electric and Solar Inc. from Indian Trail, N.C. for an 11-kilowatt system installed for a design-minded architect in Charlotte .

National Commercial Intelegant Award

Trinity Power based in Fresno, Calif., secured the National Commercial Intelegant Award for a 902-kilowatt SunPower® Helix ® Carport at the Fresno Grizzlies Baseball Club. The 1,920-panel installation provides ample shade for fans, helps lower electricity costs for the team and clean energy to power the field during home games.

Regional Commercial Intelegant Awards

Dealers recognized for outstanding commercial solar projects in their respective regions included:

Hawaii Unified Industries LLC from Waianae, Hawaii for a 226-kilowat Helix ® Roof Dual Tilt system on an ocean-front resort in Lahaina .

for a 226-kilowat Helix Roof Dual Tilt system on an ocean-front resort in . General Energy Corporation from Elk Grove Village, Ill. , for a 700-kilowatt Helix® Roof system installed at a beer and wine distribution company in Gurnee.

To view images of the award-winning installations, please visit https://bit.ly/SPWR_Intelegant_Award

To learn more about becoming a SunPower dealer, visit www.sunpower.com/become-a-dealer .

About SunPower

Headquartered in California's Silicon Valley, SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) is a leading Distributed Generation Storage and Energy Services provider in North America. SunPower offers the only solar + storage solution designed and warranted by one company that gives customers control over electricity consumption and resiliency during power outages while providing cost savings to homeowners, businesses, governments, schools and utilities. For more information, visit www.sunpower.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements regarding product performance and cost savings. These forward-looking statements are based on our current assumptions, expectations, and beliefs and involve substantial risks and uncertainties that may cause results, performance, or achievement to materially differ from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: regulatory changes and the availability of economic incentives promoting use of solar energy and fluctuations or declines in the performance of our solar panels and other products and solutions. A detailed discussion of these factors and other risks that affect our business is included in filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) from time to time, including our most recent report on Form 10-K, particularly under the heading "Risk Factors." Copies of these filings are available online from the SEC or on the SEC Filings section of our Investor Relations website at investors.sunpowercorp.com. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information currently available to us, and we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in light of new information or future events.

© 2021 SunPower Corporation. All Rights Reserved. SUNPOWER, the SUNPOWER logo, and HELIX are registered trademarks of SunPower Corporation in the U.S.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sunpower-recognizes-dealers-for-excellence-in-solar-design-and-installation-301224932.html

SOURCE SunPower Corp.