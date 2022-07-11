Log in
    SPWR   US8676524064

SUNPOWER CORPORATION

(SPWR)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-07-11 pm EDT
16.39 USD   -8.84%
SunPower to Announce Second Quarter 2022 Results on August 2, 2022

07/11/2022 | 04:31pm EDT
Event to be webcast online at: http://investors.sunpower.com/events.cfm

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SunPower Corp. (NASDAQ:SPWR) will discuss its second quarter 2022 financial results on Tuesday, August 2 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The conference call can be accessed live by registering at https://register.vevent.com/register/BI8045a492c8dd47d6be8faf25537fcfbd.

The results are scheduled to be released at 8:05 a.m. ET. The live audio webcast and supplemental financial information will be available on SunPower's investor website at http://investors.sunpower.com/events.cfm.

About SunPower  
SunPower is a leading solar and energy services provider in North America. SunPower offers the only solar + storage solution designed and warranted by one company that gives customers control over electricity consumption and resiliency during power outages while providing cost savings. For more information, visit www.sunpower.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sunpower-to-announce-second-quarter-2022-results-on-august-2-2022-301584107.html

SOURCE SunPower Corp.


© PRNewswire 2022
