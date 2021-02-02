Log in
SUNPOWER GROUP LTD.

SUNPOWER GROUP LTD.

(5GD)
Sunpower : Announces Securing Of M&S Contracts Worth Approximately RMB141 Million

02/02/2021 | 05:28am EST
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Feb 2, 2021 18:22
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Sunpower announces securing of M&S contracts worth approximately RMB141 million
Announcement Reference SG210202OTHRIAZ1
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ma Ming
Designation Executive Director
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Please see attached.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 467,919 bytes)

Disclaimer

Sunpower Group Ltd. published this content on 02 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 February 2021 10:27:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 823 M 618 M 618 M
Net income 2020 67,5 M 50,7 M 50,7 M
Net Debt 2020 485 M 364 M 364 M
P/E ratio 2020 10,4x
Yield 2020 0,33%
Capitalization 715 M 537 M 537 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,46x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,79x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 37,5%
Chart SUNPOWER GROUP LTD.
Duration : Period :
Sunpower Group Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUNPOWER GROUP LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 1,16 SGD
Last Close Price 0,91 SGD
Spread / Highest target 60,2%
Spread / Average Target 28,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,87%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Hong Xin Guo Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Cui Ping Ge Chief Financial Officer
Ming Ma Executive Director
Ping Sum Lau Independent Non-Executive Director
Sek Peng Chin Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SUNPOWER GROUP LTD.13.13%537
ATLAS COPCO AB12.54%65 368
FANUC CORPORATION9.05%50 557
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-1.55%34 543
SANDVIK AB5.37%31 600
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES COMPANY LIMITED11.03%29 027
