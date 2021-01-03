Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Singapore Stock Exchange  >  Sunpower Group Ltd.    5GD   BMG8585U1027

SUNPOWER GROUP LTD.

(5GD)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Sunpower : Investor Presentation

01/03/2021 | 01:50pm EST
News Investor Presentation
BackJan 03, 2021
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Jan 3, 2021 23:13
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Investor Presentation
Announcement Reference SG210103OTHRH82X
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ma Ming
Designation Executive Director
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Please see attached.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 1,083,236 bytes)

Disclaimer

Sunpower Group Ltd. published this content on 03 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2021 18:49:10 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 822 M 623 M 623 M
Net income 2020 67,6 M 51,2 M 51,2 M
Net Debt 2020 485 M 367 M 367 M
P/E ratio 2020 9,22x
Yield 2020 0,37%
Capitalization 631 M 478 M 478 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,36x
EV / Sales 2021 1,25x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 37,4%
Chart SUNPOWER GROUP LTD.
Duration : Period :
Sunpower Group Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUNPOWER GROUP LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 0,86 SGD
Last Close Price 0,80 SGD
Spread / Highest target 15,0%
Spread / Average Target 8,04%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,64%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Hong Xin Guo Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Cui Ping Ge Chief Financial Officer
Ming Ma Executive Director
Ping Sum Lau Independent Non-Executive Director
Sek Peng Chin Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SUNPOWER GROUP LTD.29.03%478
ATLAS COPCO AB0.00%59 749
FANUC CORPORATION0.00%47 136
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION0.00%35 086
SANDVIK AB0.00%30 701
STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC.0.00%28 609
