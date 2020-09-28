Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Singapore Stock Exchange  >  Sunpower Group Ltd.    5GD   BMG8585U1027

SUNPOWER GROUP LTD.

(5GD)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sunpower : Secures M&S Orders Worth Over RMB76 Million From Repeat Customers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/28/2020 | 09:25am EDT
News Sunpower Secures M&S Orders Worth Over RMB76 Million From Repeat Customers
BackSep 28, 2020
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Sep 28, 2020 21:17
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Sunpower secures M&S orders worth over RMB76 million from repeat customers
Announcement Reference SG200928OTHRG8KA
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ma Ming
Designation Executive Director
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Please see attached.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 496,067 bytes)

Disclaimer

Sunpower Group Ltd. published this content on 28 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2020 13:24:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about SUNPOWER GROUP LTD.
09:25aSUNPOWER : Secures M&S Orders Worth Over RMB76 Million From Repeat Customers
PU
09/17SUNPOWER : Secures M&S Tender Worth Over RMB150 Million From Repeat Customer Sin..
PU
08/31SUNPOWER : Secures M&S Contract Worth Over RMB60 Million With Repeat Customer Hq..
PU
08/27TOTAL : United-States: SunPower completes Maxeon Solar Technologies' Spin-Off Tr..
DJ
08/24SUNPOWER : Secures A Tender Worth RMB76.8 Million From Repeat Customer Chongqing..
PU
07/23SUNPOWER : Minutes Of Annual General Meeting And Special General Meeting
PU
07/17SUNPOWER GROUP LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
07/09Utilities Down As Safe Haven Investors Seek Out Treasurys -- Utilities Roundu..
DJ
03/20SUNPOWER : Update On The Response To Queries From SGX-ST On The Unaudited Financ..
PU
03/10SUNPOWER : Response To SGX Queries
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 791 M 576 M 576 M
Net income 2020 61,1 M 44,5 M 44,5 M
Net Debt 2020 473 M 344 M 344 M
P/E ratio 2020 6,72x
Yield 2020 0,46%
Capitalization 414 M 301 M 302 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,12x
EV / Sales 2021 0,99x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 37,4%
Chart SUNPOWER GROUP LTD.
Duration : Period :
Sunpower Group Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUNPOWER GROUP LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 0,84 SGD
Last Close Price 0,53 SGD
Spread / Highest target 73,6%
Spread / Average Target 58,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 29,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hong Xin Guo Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Cui Ping Ge Chief Financial Officer
Ming Ma Executive Director
Ping Sum Lau Independent Non-Executive Director
Sek Peng Chin Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SUNPOWER GROUP LTD.-14.52%303
ATLAS COPCO AB12.21%53 583
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.12.39%41 687
FANUC CORPORATION-1.23%36 464
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-2.84%25 710
STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC.-3.51%25 538
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group