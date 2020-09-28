Sunpower : Secures M&S Orders Worth Over RMB76 Million From Repeat Customers
09/28/2020 | 09:25am EDT
News
Sunpower Secures M&S Orders Worth Over RMB76 Million From Repeat Customers
Sunpower secures M&S orders worth over RMB76 million from repeat customers
Sunpower Group Ltd. published this content on 28 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2020 13:24:05 UTC
All news about SUNPOWER GROUP LTD.
Sales 2020
791 M
576 M
576 M
Net income 2020
61,1 M
44,5 M
44,5 M
Net Debt 2020
473 M
344 M
344 M
P/E ratio 2020
6,72x
Yield 2020
0,46%
Capitalization
414 M
301 M
302 M
EV / Sales 2020
1,12x
EV / Sales 2021
0,99x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
37,4%
Chart SUNPOWER GROUP LTD.
Technical analysis trends SUNPOWER GROUP LTD.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bullish Neutral
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
3
Average target price
0,84 SGD
Last Close Price
0,53 SGD
Spread / Highest target
73,6%
Spread / Average Target
58,2%
Spread / Lowest Target
29,3%
