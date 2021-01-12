Sunpower : To Acquire Thermal Business Of Sanli Group And 25-Year Exclusive Right To Supply Steam To Sanli
News
Sunpower To Acquire Thermal Business Of Sanli Group And 25-Year Exclusive Right To Supply Steam To Sanli
Announcement Title
Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
Date & Time of Broadcast
Jan 12, 2021 17:29
Status
New
Announcement Sub Title
SUNPOWER TO ACQUIRE THERMAL BUSINESS OF SANLI AND 25-YEAR EXCLUSIVE RIGHT TO SUPPLY STEAM TO SANLI
Announcement Reference
SG210112OTHRHI3N
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
MA MING
Designation
EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)
PLEASE SEE ATTACHED.
Attachments
Attachment 1 (Size: 564,273 bytes)
Disclaimer
Sunpower Group Ltd. published this content on 12 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 January 2021 09:33:00 UTC
© Publicnow 2021
Sales 2020
822 M
618 M
618 M
Net income 2020
67,5 M
50,8 M
50,8 M
Net Debt 2020
485 M
365 M
365 M
P/E ratio 2020
9,84x
Yield 2020
0,35%
Capitalization
675 M
507 M
508 M
EV / Sales 2020
1,41x
EV / Sales 2021
1,25x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
37,4%
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
3
Average target price
0,98 SGD
Last Close Price
0,86 SGD
Spread / Highest target
28,7%
Spread / Average Target
15,0%
Spread / Lowest Target
6,43%
