Sunpower : Executes On M&S Contract Worth Approximately RMB180 Million
Sunpower Executes On M&S Contract Worth Approximately RMB180 Million
General Announcement
Mar 22, 2021 17:24
New
Sunpower executes on M&S contract worth approximately RMB180 million
SG210322OTHRIMFX
Ma Ming
Executive Director
Please see attached.
Attachment 1 (Size: 447,822 bytes)
Sunpower Group Ltd. published this content on 22 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2021 09:30:01 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
All news about SUNPOWER GROUP LTD.
Sales 2020
823 M
614 M
614 M
Net income 2020
67,5 M
50,3 M
50,3 M
Net Debt 2020
485 M
361 M
361 M
P/E ratio 2020
9,21x
Yield 2020
0,38%
Capitalization
633 M
472 M
472 M
EV / Sales 2020
1,36x
Capi. / Sales 2021
0,70x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
37,4%
Chart SUNPOWER GROUP LTD.
Technical analysis trends SUNPOWER GROUP LTD.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bullish Bullish
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
3
Average target price
1,16 SGD
Last Close Price
0,80 SGD
Spread / Highest target
81,3%
Spread / Average Target
44,6%
Spread / Lowest Target
15,1%
