MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Singapore Stock Exchange  >  Sunpower Group Ltd.    5GD   BMG8585U1027

SUNPOWER GROUP LTD.

(5GD)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Sunpower : Executes On M&S Contract Worth Approximately RMB180 Million

03/22/2021 | 05:31am EDT
News Sunpower Executes On M&S Contract Worth Approximately RMB180 Million
BackMar 22, 2021
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Mar 22, 2021 17:24
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Sunpower executes on M&S contract worth approximately RMB180 million
Announcement Reference SG210322OTHRIMFX
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ma Ming
Designation Executive Director
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Please see attached.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 447,822 bytes)

Disclaimer

Sunpower Group Ltd. published this content on 22 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2021 09:30:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 823 M 614 M 614 M
Net income 2020 67,5 M 50,3 M 50,3 M
Net Debt 2020 485 M 361 M 361 M
P/E ratio 2020 9,21x
Yield 2020 0,38%
Capitalization 633 M 472 M 472 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,36x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,70x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 37,4%
Chart SUNPOWER GROUP LTD.
Duration : Period :
Sunpower Group Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUNPOWER GROUP LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 1,16 SGD
Last Close Price 0,80 SGD
Spread / Highest target 81,3%
Spread / Average Target 44,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 15,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Hong Xin Guo Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Cui Ping Ge Chief Financial Officer
Kai Chen Chief Investment Officer
Ping Sum Lau Independent Non-Executive Director
Sek Peng Chin Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SUNPOWER GROUP LTD.0.00%461
ATLAS COPCO AB17.53%68 227
FANUC CORPORATION5.34%47 706
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION14.18%40 649
SANDVIK AB17.19%34 895
STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC.10.14%31 075
