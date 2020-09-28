Log in
SUNRIGHT LIMITED

(S71)
End-of-day quote Singapore Stock Exchange - 09/25
0.35 SGD   -4.11%
0.35 SGD   -4.11%
06:25aSUNRIGHT : Mandatory Cash Dividend/Distribution
PU
06:25aPRESS RELEASE : Sunright Reports 2020 Results
PU
06:25aFINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND RELATED ANNOUNCEMENT : Full Year
PU
Financial Statements and Related Announcement: Full Year

09/28/2020 | 06:25am EDT

SUNRIGHT LIMITED

(Company Reg. No. 197800523M)

FULL YEAR FINANCIAL STATEMENT AND DIVIDEND ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 31 JULY 2020

PART 1 - INFORMATION REQUIRED FOR QUARTERLY (Q1, Q2 & Q3), HALF-YEAR AND FULL YEAR ANNOUNCEMENTS

1(a)(i) A statement of comprehensive income, for the group, together with a comparative statement for the corresponding period of the immediately preceding financial year

Revenue

Other items of income:

Interest income

Dividend income

Other income

Items of expenses:

Raw materials and consumables used

Changes in inventories of finished goods and work-in-progress Employee benefits expense

Depreciation of property, plant and equipment

Finance costs

Other expenses

Profit/(loss) before tax

Income tax credit/(expense)

Profit/(loss), net of tax

Other comprehensive income:

Item that will not be reclassified to profit or loss

Remeasurement loss arising from net defined benefit liabilities, net of tax

Item that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss Foreign currency translation loss

Other comprehensive income for the year, net of tax Total comprehensive income for the year

Profit/(loss) attributable to:

Owners of the Company

Non-controlling interests

Total comprehensive income attributable to:

Owners of the Company

Non-controlling interests

Earnings/(loss) per share attributable to owners of the Company (cents) - Basic

Group

S$'000

%

31/7/2020

31/7/2019

Change

110,622

133,636

(17%)

2,349

2,279

3%

77

81

(5%)

4,879

2,140

>100%

(24,950)

(35,509)

(30%)

(451)

1,017

NM

(42,296)

(47,635)

(11%)

(22,898)

(25,988)

(12%)

(1,026)

(1,541)

(33%)

(24,618)

(28,778)

(14%)

1,688

(298)

NM

13

(1,084)

NM

1,701

(1,382)

NM

(38)

(78)

(51%)

(2,139)

(1,195)

79%

(2,177)

(1,273)

71%

(476)

(2,655)

(82%)

1,685

(2,525)

NM

16

1,143

(99%)

1,701

(1,382)

NM

720

(3,155)

NM

(1,196)

500

NM

(476)

(2,655)

(82%)

1.37

(2.06)

NM

Note:

NM - Percentage change not meaningful.

SUNRIGHT LIMITED

1(a)(ii) The following items (with appropriate breakdowns and explanations), if significant, must either be included in the income statement or in the notes to the income statement for the current financial period reported on and the corresponding period of the immediately preceding financial year:

The income statement included the following items:

Group

S$'000

%

31/7/2020

31/7/2019

Change

Net write-down of inventories

(452)

(294)

54%

Net impairment loss on trade receivables

(406)

(343)

18%

Net exchange loss

(204)

(167)

22%

Property, plant and equipment written off

-

(40)

(100%)

Net fair value loss on investment securities

(878)

(319)

>100%

Net gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment

2,902

767

>100%

Over provision of current income tax in respect of previous years

6

32

(81%)

Over provision of deferred tax in respect of previous years

1,892

306

NM

SUNRIGHT LIMITED

1(b)(i) A statement of financial position (for the issuer and group), together with a comparative statement as at the end of the immediately preceding financial year

Group

Company

S$'000

S$'000

31/7/2020

31/7/2019

31/7/2020

31/7/2019

ASSETS

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

47,027

58,864

719

1,103

Investment in subsidiaries

-

-

10,706

10,706

Loans to a subsidiary

-

-

450

417

Deferred tax assets

1,151

1,225

-

-

Other receivables

568

-

-

-

Total non-current assets

48,746

60,089

11,875

12,226

Current assets

Investment securities

3,190

2,802

313

585

Inventories

5,432

5,297

-

-

Prepayments

1,275

1,175

78

78

Tax recoverables

375

465

-

-

Trade and other receivables

15,090

26,396

2,619

2,654

Loans to a subsidiary

-

-

457

284

Cash and short-term deposits

103,334

93,255

19,919

20,568

Total current assets

128,696

129,390

23,386

24,169

Total assets

177,442

189,479

35,261

36,395

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

Equity

Share capital

35,727

35,727

35,727

35,727

Retained earnings/(accumulated losses)

35,415

33,768

(4,083)

(5,352)

Other reserves

12,120

13,047

155

155

Total equity attributable to

83,262

82,542

31,799

30,530

owners of the Company

Non-controlling interests

59,713

61,456

-

-

Total equity

142,975

143,998

31,799

30,530

Non-current liabilities

Loans and borrowings

3,658

5,905

140

391

Defined benefit liabilities

1,445

1,356

-

-

Deferred tax liabilities

353

2,949

-

1,848

Total non-current liabilities

5,456

10,210

140

2,239

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables

16,852

16,428

1,160

1,095

Contract liabilities

494

174

-

-

Loans and borrowings

10,675

18,586

2,132

2,484

Provisions

43

25

-

-

Income tax payable

947

58

30

47

Total current liabilities

29,011

35,271

3,322

3,626

Total equity and liabilities

177,442

189,479

35,261

36,395

SUNRIGHT LIMITED

1(b)(ii) Aggregate amount of group's borrowings and debt securities

Amount repayable in one year or less, or on demand

As at 31/7/2020

As at 31/7/2019

Secured

Unsecured

Secured

Unsecured

$3,648,000

$7,027,000

$5,216,000

$13,370,000

Amount repayable after one year

As at 31/7/2020

As at 31/7/2019

Secured

Unsecured

Secured

Unsecured

$221,000

$3,437,000

$2,492,000

$3,413,000

Details of any collaterals

Obligations under leases included in the Group's loans and borrowings, are secured on certain assets of the companies within the Group of net book value amounting to $3,513,000 (31/7/2019: $4,254,000).

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Sunright Ltd. published this content on 28 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2020 10:24:09 UTC
