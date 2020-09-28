Financial Statements and Related Announcement: Full Year

Revenue

Other items of income:

Interest income

Dividend income

Other income

Items of expenses:

Raw materials and consumables used

Changes in inventories of finished goods and work-in-progress Employee benefits expense

Depreciation of property, plant and equipment

Finance costs

Other expenses

Profit/(loss) before tax

Income tax credit/(expense)

Profit/(loss), net of tax

Other comprehensive income:

Item that will not be reclassified to profit or loss

Remeasurement loss arising from net defined benefit liabilities, net of tax

Item that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss Foreign currency translation loss

Other comprehensive income for the year, net of tax Total comprehensive income for the year

Profit/(loss) attributable to:

Owners of the Company

Non-controlling interests

Total comprehensive income attributable to:

Owners of the Company

Non-controlling interests

Earnings/(loss) per share attributable to owners of the Company (cents) - Basic