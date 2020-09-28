Financial Statements and Related Announcement: Full Year
0
09/28/2020 | 06:25am EDT
SUNRIGHT LIMITED
(Company Reg. No. 197800523M)
FULL YEAR FINANCIAL STATEMENT AND DIVIDEND ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 31 JULY 2020
PART 1 - INFORMATION REQUIRED FOR QUARTERLY (Q1, Q2 & Q3), HALF-YEAR AND FULL YEAR ANNOUNCEMENTS
1(a)(i) A statement of comprehensive income, for the group, together with a comparative statement for the corresponding period of the immediately preceding financial year
Revenue
Other items of income:
Interest income
Dividend income
Other income
Items of expenses:
Raw materials and consumables used
Changes in inventories of finished goods and work-in-progress Employee benefits expense
Depreciation of property, plant and equipment
Finance costs
Other expenses
Profit/(loss) before tax
Income tax credit/(expense)
Profit/(loss), net of tax
Other comprehensive income:
Item that will not be reclassified to profit or loss
Remeasurement loss arising from net defined benefit liabilities, net of tax
Item that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss Foreign currency translation loss
Other comprehensive income for the year, net of tax Total comprehensive income for the year
Profit/(loss) attributable to:
Owners of the Company
Non-controlling interests
Total comprehensive income attributable to:
Owners of the Company
Non-controlling interests
Earnings/(loss) per share attributable to owners of the Company (cents) - Basic
Group
S$'000
%
31/7/2020
31/7/2019
Change
110,622
133,636
(17%)
2,349
2,279
3%
77
81
(5%)
4,879
2,140
>100%
(24,950)
(35,509)
(30%)
(451)
1,017
NM
(42,296)
(47,635)
(11%)
(22,898)
(25,988)
(12%)
(1,026)
(1,541)
(33%)
(24,618)
(28,778)
(14%)
1,688
(298)
NM
13
(1,084)
NM
1,701
(1,382)
NM
(38)
(78)
(51%)
(2,139)
(1,195)
79%
(2,177)
(1,273)
71%
(476)
(2,655)
(82%)
1,685
(2,525)
NM
16
1,143
(99%)
1,701
(1,382)
NM
720
(3,155)
NM
(1,196)
500
NM
(476)
(2,655)
(82%)
1.37
(2.06)
NM
Note:
NM - Percentage change not meaningful.
- 1 -
SUNRIGHT LIMITED
1(a)(ii) The following items (with appropriate breakdowns and explanations), if significant, must either be included in the income statement or in the notes to the income statement for the current financial period reported on and the corresponding period of the immediately preceding financial year:
The income statement included the following items:
Group
S$'000
%
31/7/2020
31/7/2019
Change
Net write-down of inventories
(452)
(294)
54%
Net impairment loss on trade receivables
(406)
(343)
18%
Net exchange loss
(204)
(167)
22%
Property, plant and equipment written off
-
(40)
(100%)
Net fair value loss on investment securities
(878)
(319)
>100%
Net gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment
2,902
767
>100%
Over provision of current income tax in respect of previous years
6
32
(81%)
Over provision of deferred tax in respect of previous years
1,892
306
NM
- 2 -
SUNRIGHT LIMITED
1(b)(i) A statement of financial position (for the issuer and group), together with a comparative statement as at the end of the immediately preceding financial year
Group
Company
S$'000
S$'000
31/7/2020
31/7/2019
31/7/2020
31/7/2019
ASSETS
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
47,027
58,864
719
1,103
Investment in subsidiaries
-
-
10,706
10,706
Loans to a subsidiary
-
-
450
417
Deferred tax assets
1,151
1,225
-
-
Other receivables
568
-
-
-
Total non-current assets
48,746
60,089
11,875
12,226
Current assets
Investment securities
3,190
2,802
313
585
Inventories
5,432
5,297
-
-
Prepayments
1,275
1,175
78
78
Tax recoverables
375
465
-
-
Trade and other receivables
15,090
26,396
2,619
2,654
Loans to a subsidiary
-
-
457
284
Cash and short-term deposits
103,334
93,255
19,919
20,568
Total current assets
128,696
129,390
23,386
24,169
Total assets
177,442
189,479
35,261
36,395
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Equity
Share capital
35,727
35,727
35,727
35,727
Retained earnings/(accumulated losses)
35,415
33,768
(4,083)
(5,352)
Other reserves
12,120
13,047
155
155
Total equity attributable to
83,262
82,542
31,799
30,530
owners of the Company
Non-controlling interests
59,713
61,456
-
-
Total equity
142,975
143,998
31,799
30,530
Non-current liabilities
Loans and borrowings
3,658
5,905
140
391
Defined benefit liabilities
1,445
1,356
-
-
Deferred tax liabilities
353
2,949
-
1,848
Total non-current liabilities
5,456
10,210
140
2,239
Current liabilities
Trade and other payables
16,852
16,428
1,160
1,095
Contract liabilities
494
174
-
-
Loans and borrowings
10,675
18,586
2,132
2,484
Provisions
43
25
-
-
Income tax payable
947
58
30
47
Total current liabilities
29,011
35,271
3,322
3,626
Total equity and liabilities
177,442
189,479
35,261
36,395
- 3 -
SUNRIGHT LIMITED
1(b)(ii) Aggregate amount of group's borrowings and debt securities
Amount repayable in one year or less, or on demand
As at 31/7/2020
As at 31/7/2019
Secured
Unsecured
Secured
Unsecured
$3,648,000
$7,027,000
$5,216,000
$13,370,000
Amount repayable after one year
As at 31/7/2020
As at 31/7/2019
Secured
Unsecured
Secured
Unsecured
$221,000
$3,437,000
$2,492,000
$3,413,000
Details of any collaterals
Obligations under leases included in the Group's loans and borrowings, are secured on certain assets of the companies within the Group of net book value amounting to $3,513,000 (31/7/2019: $4,254,000).
- 4 -
