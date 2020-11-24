Log in
SUNRIGHT LIMITED    S71   SG1B17008288

SUNRIGHT LIMITED

(S71)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Singapore Stock Exchange - 11/23
0.385 SGD   0.00%
05:11aGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : Update on Litigation
PU
11/23SUNRIGHT : Outcome of AGM
PU
11/23SUNRIGHT : CEO Presentation at AGM
PU
General Announcement: Update on Litigation

11/24/2020 | 05:11am EST
11/24/2020

General Announcement::Update on Litigation

GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT::UPDATE ON LITIGATION

Issuer & Securities

Issuer/ Manager

SUNRIGHT LIMITED

Securities

SUNRIGHT LTD - SG1B17008288 - S71

Stapled Security

No

Announcement Details

Announcement Title

General Announcement

Date &Time of Broadcast

24-Nov-2020 17:37:10

Status

New

Announcement Sub Title

Update on Litigation

Announcement Reference

SG201124OTHRYDLF

Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)

Christina Foong

Designation

Company Secretarial Executive

Effective Date and Time of the event

24/11/2020 17:36:00

Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)

Please refer to the attachment.

Attachments

Sunright_Annt_Update_on_Litigation_20201124.pdf

Total size =58K MB

SUNRIGHT LIMITED

(CO. REGN NO. 197800523M)

1093 Lower Delta Road #02-01/08

Singapore169204

Tel: (65) 62725842 Fax: (65) 62768426

ANNOUNCEMENT

UPDATE ON LITIGATION

The Board of Directors of Sunright Limited (the "Company") refers to the announcements made on 13 May 2019, 17 July 2019 and 17 June 2020 (the "Announcements") in relation to the Complaint filed by Weatherford International, LLC and Weatherford U.S. L.P. ("Claimants") in the District Court in Midland County, Texas ("Court") against KES (USA) Inc., a predecessor entity of the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, KESI (the "Case").

The Board wishes to update that KESI had been informed that the Court has stayed all proceeding on the Case pending a ruling being made on Claimants' appeal against an earlier decision. The earlier decision was related to the Court's dismissal of the claims that Claimants made against the City of Midland, who is one of the named defendants of the Case. Given the current pandemic situation, it is uncertain when the Texas Court of Appeals will be deciding on the Claimants' appeal. KESI continues to believe that Claimants' allegations are without merit and will seek opportunities to remove itself from the Case when the stay on the Court's proceedings is lifted.

Further announcements will be made as and when there are material developments relating to the Case.

By Order of the Board

Adeline Lim Kim Swan

Company Secretary

24 November 2020

HARNESSING TECHNOLOGY • DELIVERING EXCELLENCE • ENHANCING QUALITY LIFE

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Sunright Ltd. published this content on 24 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 November 2020 10:10:06 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
