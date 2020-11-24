General Announcement::Update on Litigation

SUNRIGHT LIMITED

UPDATE ON LITIGATION

The Board of Directors of Sunright Limited (the "Company") refers to the announcements made on 13 May 2019, 17 July 2019 and 17 June 2020 (the "Announcements") in relation to the Complaint filed by Weatherford International, LLC and Weatherford U.S. L.P. ("Claimants") in the District Court in Midland County, Texas ("Court") against KES (USA) Inc., a predecessor entity of the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, KESI (the "Case").

The Board wishes to update that KESI had been informed that the Court has stayed all proceeding on the Case pending a ruling being made on Claimants' appeal against an earlier decision. The earlier decision was related to the Court's dismissal of the claims that Claimants made against the City of Midland, who is one of the named defendants of the Case. Given the current pandemic situation, it is uncertain when the Texas Court of Appeals will be deciding on the Claimants' appeal. KESI continues to believe that Claimants' allegations are without merit and will seek opportunities to remove itself from the Case when the stay on the Court's proceedings is lifted.

Further announcements will be made as and when there are material developments relating to the Case.

