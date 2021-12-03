General Announcement::VOLUNTARY LIQUIDATION OF DORMANT WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY

SUNRIGHT LIMITED

(Co. Reg. No.: 197800523M)

1093 Lower Delta Road, #02-01/08

Singapore 169204

Tel: (65) 62725842 Fax: (65) 62768426

ANNOUNCEMENT

VOLUNTARY LIQUIDATION OF

DORMANT WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY

KESTRONICS PHILIPPINES, INC.

The Board of Directors of Sunright Limited (the "Company") wishes to announce that Kestronics Philippines, Inc. ("KSTPH"), the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary incorporated in the Republic of the Philippines, was dissolved on 31 October 2021 and placed under members' voluntary liquidation.

The liquidation of KSTPH is part of Company's periodic review to ascertain the cost effectiveness of maintaining dormant companies.

The voluntary liquidation of KSTPH is not expected to have any material impact on the net tangible assets or earnings per share of the Group for financial year ending 31 July 2022.

By Order of the Board

Adeline Lim Kim Swan

Company Secretary

3 December 2021

