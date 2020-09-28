Press Release: Sunright Reports 2020 Results

Page 2

Sunright Group returns to profitability this year, with a net profit of S$1.7 million as compared to a net loss of S$2.5 million reported last year. This is inspite of a 17 percent reduction in revenue to S$110.6 million, as compared with S$133.6 million last year.

Mr. Sam Lim, Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer commented,

"This is a great turnaround in an unprecedented challenging global economic environment. Our revenues reduced significantly as U.S. car sales dropped and the productions were impacted by the lockdowns in Malaysia and China, at the start of the COVID-19 Pandemic. In light of the weak market conditions which weighed down our sales performance, we reduced operating overheads. However, we benefitted from better gross margins for products supporting communications and data-driven markets such as 5G, artificial intelligence, etc. and also gained a one-off tax reversal."

He added,

"Our balance sheet remains strong. Our net cash increased from S$69 million to S$89 million. Sunright's business fundamentals are sound. We are in a strong financial and market position and will continue to bring new innovations to our customers.

