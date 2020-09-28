Log in
SUNRIGHT LIMITED S71 SG1B17008288

SUNRIGHT LIMITED

(S71)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Singapore Stock Exchange - 09/25
0.35 SGD   -4.11%
06:25aSUNRIGHT : Mandatory Cash Dividend/Distribution
PU
06:25aPRESS RELEASE : Sunright Reports 2020 Results
PU
06:25aFINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND RELATED ANNOUNCEMENT : Full Year
PU
Press Release: Sunright Reports 2020 Results

09/28/2020 | 06:25am EDT

Contact: Yvonne Lim

Blk 1093 Lower Delta Road

SUNRIGHT LIMITED

Sunright Limited

# 02-01/08

Phone: (65) 63749546

SINGAPORE 169204

Co. Reg No: 197800523M

Mobile: (65) 81259292

Fax: (65) 62768426

PressRelease

Sunright Returns To Profitability

Amidst Unfavourable Business Environment

FY 2020

FY 2019

Change

S$'000

S$'000

%

Revenue

110,622

133,636

(17%)

Profit/(Loss) Before Tax

1,688

(298)

NM

Profit/(Loss) After Tax

1,701

(1,382)

NM

Net Profit/(Loss) *

1,685

(2,525)

NM

  • Profit Attributable To Owners Of The Company NM - not meaningful

Singapore, September 28 2020: - Singapore based Sunright Limited (SGX: Sunright) today announced unaudited full year financial results for the year ended 31 July 2020.

For Release After 5:17 p.m., 28 September, 2020

  • Page 2

Sunright Group returns to profitability this year, with a net profit of S$1.7 million as compared to a net loss of S$2.5 million reported last year. This is inspite of a 17 percent reduction in revenue to S$110.6 million, as compared with S$133.6 million last year.

Mr. Sam Lim, Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer commented,

"This is a great turnaround in an unprecedented challenging global economic environment. Our revenues reduced significantly as U.S. car sales dropped and the productions were impacted by the lockdowns in Malaysia and China, at the start of the COVID-19 Pandemic. In light of the weak market conditions which weighed down our sales performance, we reduced operating overheads. However, we benefitted from better gross margins for products supporting communications and data-driven markets such as 5G, artificial intelligence, etc. and also gained a one-off tax reversal."

He added,

"Our balance sheet remains strong. Our net cash increased from S$69 million to S$89 million. Sunright's business fundamentals are sound. We are in a strong financial and market position and will continue to bring new innovations to our customers.

For Release After 5:17 p.m., 28 September, 2020

  • Page 3

During the COVID-19 Pandemic, we established crisis management teams to ensure safety and security measures were effectively instituted. We drew strong support from our customers and employees in safeguarding the well-being of our workers. We were very well supported by our supply chain and the Group adjusted to new work practices."

A leading research firm expects the global semiconductor market to decline 2.4 percent, with revenues dipping to US$409.2 billion in 2020, from US$419.1 billion in 2019.

He elaborated,

"Notwithstanding the dip in the forecast, there remains several hot spots within the semiconductor industry, such as 5G artificial intelligence, etc. which Sunright is servicing. We will expand resources in these high-growth market segments."

About Sunright

Sunright Limited, a main board listed company on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited, is the world's largest independent provider of burn-in and test services, and a leading manufacturer of parallel test and burn-in systems. Sunright also distributes high technology semiconductor equipment and materials and engages in electronic manufacturing services. Sunright's customers are multi-national corporations who are leading semiconductor manufacturers. More information on Sunright is available on Sunright's website: www.sunright.com.

For Release After 5:17 p.m., 28 September, 2020

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Sunright Ltd. published this content on 28 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2020 10:24:09 UTC
Financials
Sales 2019 136 M 98,8 M 98,8 M
Net income 2019 -2,53 M -1,83 M -1,83 M
Net cash 2019 71,6 M 52,0 M 52,0 M
P/E ratio 2019 -19,0x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 43,0 M 31,2 M 31,2 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,19x
EV / Sales 2019 -0,17x
Nbr of Employees 2 500
Free-Float 35,9%
Managers
NameTitle
Syn Soo Lim Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Teoh Khoon Tan Executive Director
Mee Ing Lim Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Choon Hui Lee Independent Non-Executive Director
Timothy Brooks Smith Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SUNRIGHT LIMITED-32.69%31
ASML HOLDING N.V.16.50%149 257
LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION12.95%47 918
TOKYO ELECTRON LIMITED14.96%40 496
QORVO, INC.8.09%14 352
ENTEGRIS, INC.38.19%9 332
