Sunright : Mandatory Cash Dividend/Distribution

9/28/2020
Cash Dividend/ Distribution::Mandatory
Issuer & Securities
Issuer/ Manager
SUNRIGHT LIMITED
Security
SUNRIGHT LTD - SG1B17008288 - S71
Announcement Details
Announcement Title
Mandatory Cash Dividend/ Distribution
Date &Time of Broadcast
28-Sep-2020 17:49:20
Status
New
Corporate Action Reference
SG200928DVCA6AT5
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Christina Foong
Designation
Company Secretarial Executive
Dividend/ Distribution Number
Applicable
Value
15
Dividend/ Distribution Type
Final
Financial Year End
31/07/2020
Declared Dividend/ Distribution Rate (Per Share/ Unit)
SGD 0.003
Event Dates
Record Date and Time
26/11/2020 17:00:00
Ex Date
25/11/2020
