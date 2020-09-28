Log in
SUNRIGHT LIMITED

(S71)
End-of-day quote Singapore Stock Exchange - 09/25
0.35 SGD   -4.11%
06:25aSUNRIGHT : Mandatory Cash Dividend/Distribution
PU
06:25aPRESS RELEASE : Sunright Reports 2020 Results
PU
06:25aFINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND RELATED ANNOUNCEMENT : Full Year
PU
Sunright : Mandatory Cash Dividend/Distribution

09/28/2020 | 06:25am EDT

9/28/2020

Cash Dividend/ Distribution::Mandatory

CASH DIVIDEND/ DISTRIBUTION::MANDATORY

Issuer & Securities

Issuer/ Manager

SUNRIGHT LIMITED

Security

SUNRIGHT LTD - SG1B17008288 - S71

Announcement Details

Announcement Title

Mandatory Cash Dividend/ Distribution

Date &Time of Broadcast

28-Sep-2020 17:49:20

Status

New

Corporate Action Reference

SG200928DVCA6AT5

Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)

Christina Foong

Designation

Company Secretarial Executive

Dividend/ Distribution Number

Applicable

Value

15

Dividend/ Distribution Type

Final

Financial Year End

31/07/2020

Declared Dividend/ Distribution Rate (Per Share/ Unit)

SGD 0.003

Event Dates

Record Date and Time

26/11/2020 17:00:00

Ex Date

25/11/2020

Dividend Details

Payment Type

Tax Exempted (1-tier)

Gross Rate (Per Share)

SGD 0.003

Net Rate (Per Share)

SGD 0.003

Pay Date

11/12/2020

Gross Rate Status

Actual Rate

Applicable for REITs/ Business Trusts/ Stapled Securities

Disclaimer

Sunright Ltd. published this content on 28 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2020 10:24:09 UTC
Financials
Sales 2019 136 M 98,8 M 98,8 M
Net income 2019 -2,53 M -1,83 M -1,83 M
Net cash 2019 71,6 M 52,0 M 52,0 M
P/E ratio 2019 -19,0x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 43,0 M 31,2 M 31,2 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,19x
EV / Sales 2019 -0,17x
Nbr of Employees 2 500
Free-Float 35,9%
NameTitle
Syn Soo Lim Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Teoh Khoon Tan Executive Director
Mee Ing Lim Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Choon Hui Lee Independent Non-Executive Director
Timothy Brooks Smith Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SUNRIGHT LIMITED-32.69%31
ASML HOLDING N.V.16.50%149 257
LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION12.95%47 918
TOKYO ELECTRON LIMITED14.96%40 496
QORVO, INC.8.09%14 352
ENTEGRIS, INC.38.19%9 332
