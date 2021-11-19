Sunright : Responses to Substantial and Relevant Questions for the 43rd AGM

Q3. There has been much mentioned on the newly developed System Level Test (SLT). The financial benefits however has not been so evident in the recent financial statements. I do understand that such systems do take time to gain traction before its benefits would be shown financially. Hence, I would like to ask, what is the expected financial benefits of the SLT and if possible are you able to provide a projection the financial effects of the SLT? Specifically, I am interested to know the Profit Margins of the SLT and its expected contribution towards the company's revenue in the near future.

Q4. How much does SLT contributes to the company top line by %?

Q5. Sunright revenue has been declining since 2018. Is the management optimistic in increasing the revenue much higher than 110mill or will the company stagnant at this level for the next 3 years?

Q6. How much of the company revenue is recurring biz vs equipment or project sales?

Q7. What % of our revenue comes from Automotive customers?

Q8. Revenue has increased 1% but profit has dropped from $1.7mil to $1.3mil, does not mean that we did not capture the higher margin business?