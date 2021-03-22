Cancellation of publicly held Sunrise shares

Sunrise Communications Group AG (Sunrise) has today announced that the Commercial Court of Zurich has cancelled all publicly held registered shares of Sunrise.

Following the delisting of the Sunrise shares from the SIX Swiss Exchange, holders of cancelled shares will be paid a cash compensation in the amount of CHF 110 for each cancelled share. This amount corresponds to the offer price that had been paid by UPC (Schweiz) GmbH in its public tender offer for all publicly held registered shares of Sunrise.

SIX Exchange Regulation had already conditionally approved the delisting of the Sunrise shares from SIX Swiss Exchange on December 10, 2020.

The official announcement of the delisting and of the last trading day will be published by Sunrise as required by applicable rules.