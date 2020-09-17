Log in
SUNRISE COMMUNICATIONS GROUP AG

SUNRISE COMMUNICATIONS GROUP AG

(SRCG)
Court rejects Salt's application for an interim injunction

09/17/2020 | 12:50am EDT

Press Release

Opfikon, September 17, 2020; 06:45 a.m. CET

Court rejects Salt's application for an interim injunction

On 16 September 2020, Sunrise Communications AG, a fully owned subsidiary of Sunrise Communications Group AG ("Sunrise") has received a ruling from the Commercial Court of the Canton of Zurich by which the court rejected an application from Salt Mobile SA ("Salt") for an interim injunction against Sunrise. In its application, Salt was seeking an injunction against Sunrise, ordering Sunrise to procure that (a) freenet AG and (b) members of the Board of Directors and Executive Leadership Team (Management Board) of Sunrise Communications Group AG will not tender their Sunrise shares under the public tender offer of UPC Schweiz GmbH. Salt's application was based on an alleged breach by Sunrise of the Exclusivity Agreement between Sunrise and Salt in respect of the Fiber Joint Venture announced earlier this year.

After an oral hearing took place on Monday, 14 September 2020, the court did not find a breach of the Exclusivity Agreement and consequently rejected Salt's application. The decision of the Commercial Court is subject to appeal with the Federal Supreme Court.

Sunrise Communications Group AG

Corporate Communications

media@sunrise.net

www.sunrise.ch

Phone: 0800 333 000

Outside of Switzerland: +41 58 777 76 66

SRCG / Valor 026729122




