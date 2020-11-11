NOTICE OF FULL REDEMPTION OF THE NOTES

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN by the Issuer to the Noteholders that the Issuer will redeem the Notes in full on 24 November 2020 (the "Redemption Date") pursuant to Condition 6.3 (Make-whole call) of the Notes. The record date will be the Business Day prior to the Redemption Date.

As specified in the terms and conditions of the Notes ("Terms and Conditions"), appended to the trust deed dated 25 June 2018 between the Issuer, as issuer, the Guarantors named therein, as guarantors, Apex Corporate Trustees (UK) Limited (formerly known as Link Corporate Trustees (UK) Limited), as trustee and Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch as security agent, the Notes shall be redeemed at the Optional Redemption Price, consisting of the principal redemption plus the make-whole premium, together with accrued and unpaid interest to (but excluding) the Redemption Date. The make-whole premium as well as the accrued interest is subject to 35% withholding tax. It is expected that the Optional Redemption Price will be communicated on 20 November 2020 via an official notice on SIX Swiss Exchange.

Following redemption of the Notes, (i) the Notes will be cancelled and no further interest payments will be made and (ii) request will be made to the SIX Swiss Exchange for the listing and admission to trading of the Notes on the SIX Swiss Exchange to be cancelled.

Unless otherwise defined in this Notice, terms used in this Notice have the meanings given to them in the Terms and Conditions of the Notes.

Should you have any questions regarding this notice you may contact the Principal Paying Agent as follows:

PRINCIPAL PAYING AGENT Zürcher Kantonalbank P.O. Box 8010 Zurich Switzerland

This notice is given by the Issuer