NOTICE OF FULL REDEMPTION OF THE NOTES

11/11/2020 | 12:05pm EST

Investor Information

Opfikon, November 11, 2020; 6:00 p.m. CET

SUNRISE COMMUNICATIONS AG (the"Issuer")

(incorporated in Switzerland as a stock corporation with limited liability)

NOTICE OF FULL REDEMPTION OF THE NOTES

CHF 200,000,000 1.500% Notes due 2024 (ISIN: CH0398633237, Swiss Security Number: 39863323) (the "Notes")

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN by the Issuer to the Noteholders that the Issuer will redeem the Notes in full on 24 November 2020 (the "Redemption Date") pursuant to Condition 6.3 (Make-whole call) of the Notes. The record date will be the Business Day prior to the Redemption Date.

As specified in the terms and conditions of the Notes ("Terms and Conditions"), appended to the trust deed dated 25 June 2018 between the Issuer, as issuer, the Guarantors named therein, as guarantors, Apex Corporate Trustees (UK) Limited (formerly known as Link Corporate Trustees (UK) Limited), as trustee and Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch as security agent, the Notes shall be redeemed at the Optional Redemption Price, consisting of the principal redemption plus the make-whole premium, together with accrued and unpaid interest to (but excluding) the Redemption Date. The make-whole premium as well as the accrued interest is subject to 35% withholding tax. It is expected that the Optional Redemption Price will be communicated on 20 November 2020 via an official notice on SIX Swiss Exchange.

Following redemption of the Notes, (i) the Notes will be cancelled and no further interest payments will be made and (ii) request will be made to the SIX Swiss Exchange for the listing and admission to trading of the Notes on the SIX Swiss Exchange to be cancelled.

Unless otherwise defined in this Notice, terms used in this Notice have the meanings given to them in the Terms and Conditions of the Notes.

Should you have any questions regarding this notice you may contact the Principal Paying Agent as follows:

PRINCIPAL PAYING AGENT

Zürcher Kantonalbank

P.O. Box

8010 Zurich

Switzerland

This notice is given by the Issuer

Sunrise Communications Group AG

Stephan Gick

Investor Relations

P.O. Box

CH-8050 Zürich

investor.relations@sunrise.net

http://www.sunrise.ch/ir

Phone: +41 58 777 96 86

SRCG / Valor 026729122 and 056563066




