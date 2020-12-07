New: yallo Home Fiber with 10 Gbit/s technology

'yallo stands for simple, flexible, affordable and innovative mobile offers. Now we're going a step further: From now on, yallo will mean simple, affordable and efficient fiber optics Internet at home. I'm pleased that we are pioneering an extremely attractive fiber optics offer with up to 10 Gbit/s, inclusive of the leading Zyxel Fiber Box. We are setting new standards,' said Christoph Richartz, Chief YOL Officer, regarding the yallo fiber optics launch.

Everything in one place: permanently discounted price of CHF 39. - for existing yallo customers

Existing yallo customers can now get all their products in one place and will receive the yallo Home Fiber offer for a permanently discounted price of CHF 39. - in combination with their yallo Postpaid product.

As part of the launch, the new yallo Home Fiber offer will be available to all new customers as a 24-month subscription for CHF 49. -/month. In addition, customers benefit from 24 months of free Wilmaa Premium TV (regular monthly price of CHF 12.90) and two months of Sky Show or Sky Sport (regular monthly price up to CHF 19.90). The yallo Home Fiber Box is included in the delivery free of charge.

For easy and fast product activation, customers can order yallo Home Fiber online in a digitally optimized process. yallo Home Fiber is available online at www.yallo.ch/fiber, as well as in yallo stores.

High bandwidth in all areas of the home

yallo is launching its first home fiber offer, with an Internet box that supports up- and download speeds of up to 10 Gbit/s thanks to fiber optic technology. With a 10 Gbit/s LAN interface and eight internal antennas for Wi-Fi 6, the Fiber Box brings high bandwidth to all areas of the home.

Thanks to Wi-Fi 6, a maximum wireless throughput of up to 6 Gbit/s is achieved. The MU-MIMO function enables reliable, wireless connections for data and multimedia applications at high speeds. Wi-Fi 6 supports the latest applications, such as high-end online gaming, virtual reality etc., which require high data throughput and faster response times (latency). From January 2021, the yallo Home Fiber Box will include the MPro Mesh™ mobile app. The intuitive user interface makes it easy to install the home network and Wi-Fi, restrict Internet access for individual users, adjust security settings based on individual requirements and much more.

About yallo

yallo is one of the leading telecommunication providers in Switzerland, offering services specifically tailored to the needs of cost-conscious users. yallo is a trademark of Sunrise Communications AG.