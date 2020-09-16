Log in
Sunrise Communications : Order the new Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE now- with the new subscription We Connect watch

09/16/2020

With the Apple Watch Series 6 it is now possible to make calls and surf the Internet via the Sunrise mobile network without a Sunrise mobile subscription. For this purpose Sunrise offers the new subscription We Connect watch. This allows users to use the watch independently of their smartphone and with a separate number - either for themselves or for example for a family member. Customers who subscribe to We Connect watch until October 10, 2020, pay CHF 5 per month instead of CHF 10 for 24 months.

Sunrise continues to offer the new Apple Watches with an extra SIM watch. This means that customers can also make and receive calls with their iPhone mobile number on the Apple Watch Series 6 and the Apple Watch SE. All new Apple Watch Series 6 orders will receive the extra SIM watch for CHF 5 instead of CHF 9 per month for 24 months.

Orders for the Apple Watch Series 6 (starting at CHF 517.-) and the Apple Watch SE (starting at CHF 349.-) can now be made on www.sunrise.ch/applewatch. The watches will be delivered to customers from Friday, September 18.

Disclaimer

Sunrise Communications Group AG published this content on 16 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2020 13:44:01 UTC
