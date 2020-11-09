Log in
Sunrise Communications : launches children's smartphone as an ideal introduction to the world of digital communication

11/09/2020 | 04:10am EST

'In order to give parents a safe way to introduce their children to the digital world, Sunrise is partnering with Blabloo to launch a smartphone specifically for children. Parents always have an overview on when and how their child use their first smartphone', says André Krause, Sunrise CEO.

Blabloo allows age-appropriate use of a child's first smartphone. Using the 'Blabloo Parents App' (iOS /Android), parents can adjust all the features and apps on the Blabloo smartphone via remote access; for example, app usage, the Google Play Store, the camera etc. The phone can also be located at any time. In case of emergency, the child can immediately contact their parents via the SOS button.

The Blabloo smartphone is available with any Sunrise mobile subscription. The cost is one payment of CHF 149.- or is available as a device plan with a down payment of CHF 1.- and CHF 6.20 per month on a 24-month contract. As an introductory offer, this monthly installment will be waived, as the Blabloo smartphone together with the Mobile start young subscription costs CHF 19.- per month, down from CHF 26.20 per month (24 months) until January 21, 2021. The subscription includes unlimited calls within the Sunrise mobile network as well as to three numbers of your choice, unlimited SMS/MMS in Switzerland, unlimited WhatsApp messages and surfing in Switzerland, of which 1.5 GB can make use of up to 50 Mbit/s.

To provide children with their first smartwatch experience, Sunrise is also planning to add the children's smartwatch Xplora X5 Play eSIM to its range of devices. Further information on this will be provided in time.

More info at: www.sunrise.ch/blabloo

Disclaimer

Sunrise Communications Group AG published this content on 09 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 November 2020 09:09:00 UTC
