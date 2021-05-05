Sunrise Communications : Deciding round in the first eNational League Championship on MySports

A total of 22 championship rounds had to be completed by the players designated by the twelve National League clubs in the regular season since December 2020 before the eight remaining participants for the playoffs were determined.

From the quarter finals to the championship in one day

All the matches from the quarter finals to the semifinals to the grand finale will be played as best-of-three on Saturday, 8 May 2021. This means that whoever is the first to win two games is the winner of the respective round. The following clubs will be in the Red Bull Gaming World in Lucerne and will play the quarter finals as follows:

Lausanne HC - SC Rapperswil-Jona Lakers

ZSC Lions - Genève-Servette HC

HC Fribourg-Gottéron - EV Zug

HC Lugano - HC Ambri-Piotta

Lausanne HC as preliminary round winner and favorite

Mirco Salvi, who plays for Lausanne HC, has proven to be the standout player in the regular season. He is 12 points ahead of the ZSC Lions, the next runner-up in the standings. Expectations are high that the Lausanne representative - unlike his colleagues on the 'real' ice - will have a serious say in the championship decision. Ultimately the first virtual hockey champion of Switzerland will be crowned not only with the honor, but also with CHF 5,000 in prize money and numerous other prizes.

The eNationalleague playoffs, a multimedia project

The previous eNationalleague rounds have already shown that the inclusion of a wide variety of media communication channels is the right strategy for a project of this kind. A net reach of up to 30,000 viewers of the MySports TV program, more than 3 million impressions on various social media channels and a regular following of around 500 for the live broadcasts on Twitch has been registered since the launch of the eNationalleague. Plus countless positive feedback messages from gamers and hockey fans as well as the clubs involved.

All deciding matches live on MySports One and 20min.ch

Based on this experience, the organizers are again relying on this proven media mix for the playoff round on 8 May 2021. Starting already at 9 am the quarter final decisions can be followed via the Twitch channels of the involved hockey clubs. Then, starting at 6 pm, MySports' German-language channel and 20min.ch will tune in for a roughly four-hour recap of the highlights so far plus live coverage of the semifinals and the championship round.

eNationalleague playoffs: Saturday, 8 May 2020 from 6 pm to approx. 10 pm on MySports One (German only).

Detailed and continuously updated program information is available at https://www.mysports.ch/de/enationalleague.

We have made the trailer for the first official eNationalleague playoff campaign available here for download and use in media coverage (German version).