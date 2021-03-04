Sunrise UPC lowers the electricity consumption of its 5G network by enough to supply the annual power demand of a small commune

"It is very important for us to continuously improve the impact our activities have in the environment and the climate, especially regarding our infrastructure. With the innovative PowerStar solution, we are able to save more than 12,000 kWh of our mobile network power consumption per day. This corresponds to the annual electricity consumption of a small Swiss commune with approx 650 people, meaning there has been a significant reduction to our environmental footprint. And best of all: This reduction to the energy consumption neither affects the 5G customer experience nor the performance of the fastest and most reliable 5G network," said Elmar Grasser, CTO of Sunrise UPC.

Sustainability and environmental protection are important topics to Sunrise UPC and its parent company Liberty Global. In 2020, Liberty Global was recognized several times for its commitment to sustainability and corporate responsibility. Liberty Global was named one of the world's most sustainable companies by its inclusion in the prestigious Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for the eighth year and has been awarded Leadership status by CDP Global (formerly known as the Carbon Disclosure Project) in its annual survey into climate change and carbon emissions:

Sunrise UPC entered a voluntary energy efficiency target agreement to increase its energy efficieny with the Swiss Federal Government in 2013 (Sunrise) and in 2014 (UPC) respectively. Energy efficiency is essential to Sunrise UPC's operations since electricity consumption has the largest direct environmental impact on climate protection and is also an important internal cost driver. In 2019, Sunrise significantly improved Greenhouse Gas (GHG) reporting, adopting the GHG protocol standard and extending its reporting of Scope 3 emissions.

Further information about the sustainability and environmental protection activities of Sunrise UPC can be found at:

Sunrise UPC analyses its energy efficiency, and the electricity consumption of its mobile network infrastructure is one of its biggest sources of emissions that can be managed directly. Therefore, with PowerStar, Sunrise UPC has launched the radio network energy saving solution. The solution is based on artificial intelligence technology and provides comprehensive end-to-end energy savings for 2G, 3G, 4G, and 5G radio access technologies. This solution delivers predictable and measurable results and can be optimized continuously to reach the best balance between energy saving and network performance.

