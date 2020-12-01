connect confirms it: Sunrise with best 5G and mobile data network

The RootMetrics® analysis carried out by IHS Markit also attests that Sunrise has the fastest 5G network and the best network connectivity.

Sunrise is the only mobile communications provider to achieve the highest overall mark - "OUTSTANDING" - from connect for the fifth time in a row.

"We were the first provider to launch 5G in Switzerland and Europe. Since then, leading independent tests have confirmed that Sunrise has the fastest and most reliable 5G network. This is just as important for business customer applications as it is for the consumers who already use a 5G device. 5G devices are selling very well, growth is rapid. Thanks to the investments we have made, customers are enjoying the benefits of a world-leading mobile network. Unfortunately, Switzerland is in danger of losing this advantage if it does not align its framework conditions with those abroad", says André Krause, CEO of Sunrise.

In the annual connect mobile network test Switzerland, the top competitors have established a tradition of going head to head at the highest level. The two leading mobile networks regularly switch places at the top of the table, with each scoring different point victories in various categories. In the latest test the Sunrise mobile network remains unbeaten: Sunrise offers the best mobile data network with 4G and 5G. For the 5G network, Sunrise also received the 5G Innovation Award1.

This year connect put 5G, the latest generation of mobile communications, through its paces. With 100% reliability in four of five test categories and average data rates of up to 469 Mbit/s, Sunrise offers the fastest and most reliable 5G network. The recent RootMetrics® analysis from IHS Markit tells more or less the same story - that Sunrise has the fastest 5G and the best network connectivity.

Fast and reliable data connections over 4G and especially 5G make flexible working on the go even more productive and are also very important for innovative digital solutionswithin companies, e.g., those in industry, tourism, health, agriculture and many other sectors. In addition to mobile surfing and streaming, private customers also use fast mobile Internet connections for mobile gaming and watching sport.

The Sunrise 5G network covers more than 90% of the Swiss population with basic 5G (up to 1 Gbit/s) and over 686 cities and villages with high-speed 5G (up to 2 Gbit/s). Sunrise offers the leading 5G network in Switzerland. The current coverage map, complete with an address-specific search feature, is available on the Sunrise web page. Sunrise is continuing its plan to secure Switzerland's leading digital infrastructure position within Europe using 5G and is continually supplying new cities/villages with this technology.

Sunrise is the only provider in the whole D-A-CH region (Germany, Austria, Switzerland) to achieve the top overall mark - "OUTSTANDING" - for the fifth time in a row, taking first place in the multi-year ranking.

1) 3 network operators tested, 2 winners in category Data and 2 winners 5G Innovation Award