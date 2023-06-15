Sunrise New Energy Granted Five Patents for Technological Breakthroughs in Silicon Anode Manufacturing

Patents Strengthen Sunrise's Intellectual Property Portfolio, Paving the Way for Future Expansion

ZIBO, China, June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd. (“Sunrise New Energy”, the “Company”, “we” or “our”) (NASDAQ: EPOW), today announced that the China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA) has granted the Company five patents, marking significant advancements in the field of silicon anode manufacturing. These patents reinforce the Company's commitment to innovation and position it at the forefront of next-generation lithium-ion battery technology.

The granted patents include:

AJ220008f-1B Sunrise (Guizhou) New Energy Materials Co. 2017111552502: A lithium-ion battery, silicon carbon cathode material used and its preparation method.

AJ220018f-1 Sunrise (Guizhou) New Energy Materials Co. 2022103961109: A fast ion conductor clad silicon carbon composite material and its preparation method.

AJ220025f-1 Sunrise (Guizhou) New Energy Materials Co. 2022104011495: A preparation method of low expansion silicon matrix composite.

AJ220049f-1 Sunrise (Guizhou) New Energy Materials Co. 2022108674134: A preparation method of intermediate phase carbon microsphere-silicon carbon composite anode material.

AJ220054f-1 Sunrise (Guizhou) New Energy Materials Co. 202210916309X: A template method for the preparation of magnesium-doped hollow silicon carbon composites and its preparation method.

These patents, granted by the China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA), represent significant technological breakthroughs achieved by the Company in the realm of silicon anode manufacturing. By securing these intellectual property rights, the Company has solidified its position as a leader in the research, development, and future commercialization of advanced materials for next-generation lithium-ion batteries.

"We are proud of the accomplishments reflected in the granting of these five patents, as they provide us with a competitive edge and position the Company as a leader in next-generation silicon anode technology," stated Mr. Haiping Hu, Chairman of Sunrise New Energy. "These inventions underscore our commitment to continuous innovation and pave the way for our expansion into silicon anode production."

With a strong emphasis on technological advancement and commercialization, Sunrise New Energy is at the forefront of harnessing the potential of silicon anode materials to revolutionize the lithium-ion battery industry. The newly granted patents join the Company's growing portfolio of intellectual property, which already includes patents covering graphite anode materials and advanced manufacturing processes. By combining cutting-edge research with a commitment to practical applications, Sunrise New Energy is actively driving the development and implementation of next-generation energy storage solutions.

About Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd

Headquartered in Zibo, Shandong Province, China, Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd., through its joint venture, is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of graphite anode material for lithium-ion batteries. The Company’s joint venture is constructing a 260,543 ㎡ manufacturing plant in Guizhou Province, China. The plant runs on inexpensive electricity from renewable sources, which helps to make Sunrise New Energy a low-cost and low–environmental-impact producer of graphite anode material. Mr. Haiping Hu, the founder and CEO of the Company, is a major pioneer for the graphite anode industry in China starting from 1999. The Company’s management team is also composed of experts with years of experiences and strong track-records of success in the graphite anode industry. In addition, the Company also operates a knowledge sharing platform in China. For further information, please visit the Company’s website at www.sunrisenewenergy.com . The Company also maintains a Twitter account (@sunrisenewener1) to keep investors up to date on the latest development of the Company.

Forward-looking statement

Certain statements in this press release regarding the Company's future expectations, plans and prospects constitute forward-looking statements as defined by Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements about plans, goals, objectives, strategies, future events, expected results, assumptions and any other factual statements that have not occurred. Any words that refer to "may", "will", "want", "should", "believe", "expect", "expect", "estimate", "estimate" or similar non-factual words, shall be regarded as forward-looking statements. Due to various factors, the actual results may differ materially from the historical results or the contents expressed in these forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the company's strategic objectives, the company's future plans, market demand and user acceptance of the company's products or services, technological updates, economic trends, the company's reputation and brand, the impact of industry competition and bidding, relevant policies and regulations, the ups and downs of China's macroeconomic conditions, the relevant international market conditions, and other related risks and assumptions disclosed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F.. In view of the above and other related reasons, we advise investors not to blindly rely on these forward-looking statements, and we urge investors to visit the SEC’s website to consult the company's relevant documents for other factors that may affect the company's future operating results. The company is under no obligation to make public amendments to changes in these forward-looking statements due to specific events or reasons unless required by law.

For more information, please contact: