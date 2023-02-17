Advanced search
    SRES   GB00B075Z681

SUNRISE RESOURCES PLC

(SRES)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  03:00:00 2023-02-17 am EST
0.1100 GBX    0.00%
Sunrise Resources : AGM Presentation - February 2023

02/17/2023 | 03:16am EST
AGM Presentation

17 February 2023

Important Notice

The content of information contained in these slides and any accompanying verbal presentation (together, the "Presentation") has not been approved by an authorised person within the meaning of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 ("FSMA"). Reliance upon this Presentation for the purpose of engaging in any investment activity may expose an individual to a significant risk of losing all of the property or other assets invested. If any person is in any doubt as to the contents of this Presentation, they should seek independent advice from a person who is authorised for the purposes of FSMA and who specialises in advising in investments of this kind.

This Presentation is being supplied to you solely for your information. This Presentation has been prepared by, and is the sole responsibility of, Sunrise Resources plc (the "Company"). The directors of the Company have taken all reasonable care to ensure that the facts stated herein are true to the best of their knowledge, information and belief. This Presentation does not constitute, or form part of, an admission document, listing particulars or a prospectus relating to the Company, nor does it constitute, or form part of, any offer or invitation to sell or issue, or any solicitation of any offer to purchase or subscribe for, any shares in the Company nor shall it or any part of it, or the fact of its distribution, form the basis of, or be relied upon in connection with, or act as any inducement to enter into any contract therefor.

The information in this Presentation is provided as at the date of this presentation and as such is preliminary in nature, has not been fully verified by the Company and is subject to material amendment, updating and change. The Company undertake no obligation to provide the recipient with access to any additional information or to update this Presentation or any additional information or to correct any inaccuracies in any such information which may become apparent. This document sets out certain features of the Company and does not purport to provide a complete description of the Company or the shares in the Company.

No reliance may be placed for any purpose whatsoever on the information contained in this Presentation or on its completeness, accuracy or fairness thereof, nor is any responsibility accepted for any errors, misstatements in, or omission from, this Presentation or any direct or consequential loss however arising from any use of, or reliance on, this Presentation or otherwise in connection with it.

Neither this Presentation nor any copy of it should be distributed, directly or indirectly, by any means (including electronic transmission) to any persons with addresses in the United States of America (or any of its territories or possessions) (together, the "US"), Canada, Japan, Australia, the Republic of South Africa or the Republic of Ireland, or to any corporation, partnership or other entity created or organised under the laws thereof, or in any other country outside the United Kingdom where such distribution may lead to a breach of any legal or regulatory requirement. The recipients should inform themselves about and observe any such requirements or relationship.

The Company's ordinary shares have not been, and are not expected to be, registered under the United States Securities Act 1933, as amended, (the "US Securities Act") or under the securities laws of any other jurisdiction, and are not being offered or sold, directly or indirectly, within or into the US, Canada, Japan, Australia, the Republic of South Africa or the Republic of Ireland or to, or for the account or benefit of, any US persons or any national, citizen or resident of the US, Canada, Japan, Australia, the Republic of South Africa or the Republic of Ireland, unless such offer or sale would qualify for an exemption from registration under the US Securities Act and/or any other applicable securities laws.

Forward-looking Statements

This Presentation or documents referred to in it contain forward-looking statements. These statements relate to the future prospects developments and business strategies of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group"). Forward-looking statements are identified by the use of such terms as "believe", "could", "envisage", "estimate", "potential", "intend", "may", "plan", "will" or the negative of those, variations or comparable expressions, including references to assumptions. The forward-looking statements contained in this Presentation are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by those statements. If one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialises, or if underlying assumptions prove incorrect, the Group's actual results may vary materially from those expected, estimated or projected. Given these risks and uncertainties, potential investors should not place any reliance on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as at the date of this Presentation. No undertaking, representation, warranty or other assurance, expressed or implied, is made or given by or on behalf of the Company or any of its directors, officers, partners, employees or advisers or any other person as to the accuracy or the completeness of the information or opinions contained herein and to the extent permitted by law no responsibility or liability is accepted by any of them for any such information or opinions. Notwithstanding the aforesaid, nothing in this paragraph shall exclude liability for any representation or warranty made fraudulently. This Presentation contains statements regarding the past performance of the Company's ordinary shares. Past performance cannot be relied upon as a guide to future performance

17 February 2023

2

Sunrise Resources plc

Directors

Patrick Cheetham

A geologist with over 40 years in exploration management and 35

Executive Chairman

years as executive director of publicly traded companies. Currently

Executive Chairman Tertiary Minerals plc.

James Cole

Chartered Accountant. Director of Goal Group, Formerly CFO for

Non-Executive Director

Cominco Resources Ltd, AIM/TSX traded European Minerals

Corporation plc and TSX/OSE traded Crew Gold Corporation.

Roger Murphy

Formerly CEO Power Metal Resources plc and MD Investment

Non-Executive Director

Banking, Dundee Securities Europe Ltd. Worked as a geologist for

various companies, including Anglovaal Mining and British

Petroleum.

Rod Venables

A qualified solicitor with extensive experience in corporate finance

Company Secretary

and broking with Greig Middleton, Old Mutual Securities, Allenby

Capital and Northland Capital Partners Limited.

17 February 2023

3

Sunrise Resources plc

2022 - Year in Review

Summary

Flagship CS Natural Pozzolan-Perlite Project now one of three key projects following developments on the Hazen Pozzolan and Pioche Projects.

CS Pozzolan-Perlite Project, Nevada USA

  • Discussions held with multiple parties aimed at joint development, custom testwork programmes completed by interested parties.
  • Board is working on strategies to maximise the value of the project and to demonstrate this value to our shareholders.
  • Natural Pozzolan has now been conditionally approved by the California Department of Transport ("Caltrans") for use in

California State infrastructure projects, having successfully passed compliance testing.

  • Industry feedback continues to highlight the use of natural pozzolan in key strategies being employed in the cement and concrete industries towards net-zero CO2 emissions.
  • Perlite customer testing continues including, most recently, by one of the country's largest consumers of raw perlite.

Hazen Pozzolan Project, Nevada USA

  • Targeting distinct regional markets in northern California and northern Nevada.
  • Collaborative arrangement with an existing processor of natural pozzolan for bulk sampling and commercial scale test grind.
  • 250-tonsample extracted; awaiting silo space to grind into.

Pioche Sepiolite Project, Nevada USA

  • World leading sepiolite producer, Spanish company Tolsa S.A. ("Tolsa"), holds option to purchase the project for US$1.25m in cash. Sunrise to retain a 3% net turnover royalty for a 25-year period from the commencement of commercial production (20% Finders fees payable to an independent third party).
  • Mapping and trenching programmes identified extensive sepiolite beds, resource definition drilling programme planned for spring 2023.

17 February 2023

4

Sunrise Resources plc

Strategy

Our Focus is on the development of our three key industrial mineral projects and in particular on the development of our mine-readyCS Pozzolan-PerliteProject.

Our Strategy is to partner with leaders in their respective industries who are already selling those same minerals into industrial markets.

This strategy has so-far been effective at:

  • the Pioche Sepiolite Project where we are working with world leading sepiolite producer Tolsa S.A.
  • the Hazen Pozzolan Project where commercial scale testing is progressing with an existing processor of natural pozzolan.

It remains the Company's primary strategy at its flagship CS Pozzolan-PerliteProject where the company

continues to engage with potential partners.

Our experience shows that the cement and ready-mix companies are conservative. Each has its own raw material formulas and needs to do their own detailed tests on product suitability before committing to a new source of raw material. However, once a partnership of offtake is struck, these relationships tend to be long-term and so can be sources of long-term regular recurring cashflow, particularly when the material source is as large as the Company's CS Natural Pozzolan Project.

All other routes to the creation of stakeholder value remain under ongoing consideration. We are monitoring the progress at two natural pozzolan grinding projects in Utah (Geofortis) and Arizona (Eco Material Technologies), where dedicated pozzolan processing plants are now commissioned, to gauge the success of a more capital intensive go-it-alone strategy.

17 February 2023

5

Sunrise Resources plc

Disclaimer

Sunrise Resources plc published this content on 17 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2023 08:15:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
