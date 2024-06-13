Annual General Meeting
22 February 2024
Directors
Patrick Cheetham
A geologist with over 40 years in exploration management and 35
Executive Chairman
years as executive director of publicly traded companies. Currently
Executive Chairman Tertiary Minerals plc.
James Cole
Chartered Accountant. Director of Goal Group, Formerly CFO for
Non-Executive Director
Cominco Resources Ltd, AIM/TSX traded European Minerals
Corporation plc and TSX/OSE traded Crew Gold Corporation.
Roger Murphy
Formerly CEO Power Metal Resources plc and MD Investment
Non-Executive Director
Banking, Dundee Securities Europe Ltd. Worked as a geologist for
various companies, including Anglovaal Mining and British
Petroleum.
Rod Venables
A qualified solicitor with extensive experience in corporate finance
Company Secretary
and broking with Greig Middleton, Old Mutual Securities, Allenby
Capital and Northland Capital Partners Limited.
22 February 2024
2
Sunrise Resources plc
AGM - Order of Business
Ordinary Business. Ordinary Resolutions:
- To receive the Accounts and Reports of the Directors and of the Auditor for the year ended 30 September 2023.
- To re-elect Mr P L Cheetham who is retiring as a director of the Company.
- To reappoint Crowe U.K. LLP as Auditor of the Company and authorise the directors to fix their remuneration.
Special Business
- Ordinary Resolution to authorise the Directors to allot shares.
- Special Resolution to empower the Directors to disapply the pre-emption rights for certain allotments of shares.
22 February 2024
3
Sunrise Resources plc
Important Notice
22 February 2024
4
Sunrise Resources plc
StockBox Interview
Published Monday 19 February 2022:
YouTube:
https://youtu.be/mC2WBsg6EV4?feature=shared
X-Twitter:https://x.com/StockBoxMedia/status/1759526598926033363?s=20
22 February 2024
5
Sunrise Resources plc
Strategy
Our Focus is on the development of our three key industrial mineral projects and in particular on the development of our mine-readyCS Pozzolan-PerliteProject.
Our Strategy is to:
- Identify, acquire at low cost and add value to mineral opportunities.
- Partner with relevant leaders in their respective industries.
- Establish long-term cash flow through joint developments, project sales and royalty interests.
This strategy is on track with
- Multiple projects acquired by low-cost claim staking including, most recently the Reese Ridge Zinc-Lead-Silver Project.
- Option/Sale/royalty agreement with world leadings sepiolite producer, Tolsa, on our Pioche Sepiolite Project.
- Lease Option/Sale/royalty agreement leading gold producer Kinross Gold on our Jacksons Wash Gold Project.
- Royalty interests in Garfield Copper-Goldand Stonewall Gold-Silver Projects.
- Discussions and testing programmes in progress at our CS Pozzolan Perlite Project.
22 February 2024
6
Sunrise Resources plc
CS Pozzolan-Perlite Project, Nevada
A "mine-ready" project
Extracting 500t bulk sample of natural pozzolan from CS Project
7
Sunrise Resources plc
What is …?
Natural Pozzolan
- is a naturally occurring Supplementary Cementitious Material ("SCM")
-
is used to partially replace and reduce the use of ordinary Portland cement,
a major source of the greenhouse gas CO2, in cement mixes, concrete and mortars. It increases concrete durability.
- takes the place of coal fly ash pozzolans, the supply of which is rapidly declining in the western world due to the continued closure of coal-fired power stations.
The natural pozzolan on the Company's projects in Nevada is a pozzolanic volcanic glass that needs only to be ground to be used as an SCM.
Perlite
- is a glassy raw material which expands on heating by up to 20 times in volume into a white or pale coloured low-density material.
- is used in various industrial and household applications such as insulation, paint texturing, plaster and concrete fillers, building material fillers, formed insulation and fireproofing.
- is also used as filter aids, insulating industrial cryogenic storage vessels and as a potting medium in gardening, horticulture (in cannabis growing) to aid water retention and aeration of the soil.
- is also a natural pozzolan in its raw form.
22 February 2024
8
Sunrise Resources plc
Cement companies have a carbon problem
Cement production (ordinary Portland cement or OPC) is currently responsible for 7-8% of global carbon emissions from:
- Burning coal & natural gas
- Burning limestone (to produce cement clinker1) (CaCO3 CaO + CO2)
(1Cement clinker is an intermediate product that is ground with additives to produce ordinary Portland cement).
The cement and concrete industries are committed to net zero emissions by 2050.
This is an enormous undertaking for the cement industry, requiring structural change and alternative raw materials.
22 February 2024
9
Sunrise Resources plc
Natural Pozzolan in Net Zero Strategies
Cement companies are looking to reduce the amount of embodied carbon within their cement products by using less cement clinker per ton of cement produced.
This can be achieved by making blended cements where ordinary Portland cement is extended (diluted) with limestone and so called supplementary cementitious materials (SCMs) that include coal-fired power station fly ash, blast furnace slag and natural pozzolan.
The production of fly ash and blast furnace slag is reducing whilst the production of natural pozzolan is rising.
Cement companies are currently extending cement clinker in stepwise developments by
- adding 10-15% limestone powder to make 1L blended cements.
- adding 20-25% natural pozzolan to make 1P blended cements.
- adding both 10-15% limestone and 20-25% SCMs to make 1T, ternary blended cement.
The production of 1L cement is an easy win for cement companies with large limestone reserves and 1L cements are now becoming widely established. Some companies are producing 1P cements. However, the trend is for the production of 1T cements where the clinker requirement is even lower.
Limestone and SCMs can be added by inter-grinding with clinker or by blending finished powders.
22 February 2024
10
Sunrise Resources plc
