Company Presentation
June 2024
Directors
Patrick Cheetham
A geologist with over 40 years in exploration management and 35
Executive Chairman
years as executive director of publicly traded companies. Currently
Executive Chairman Tertiary Minerals plc.
James Cole
Chartered Accountant. Director of Goal Group, Formerly CFO for
Non-Executive Director
Cominco Resources Ltd, AIM/TSX traded European Minerals
Corporation plc and TSX/OSE traded Crew Gold Corporation.
Roger Murphy
Formerly CEO Power Metal Resources plc and MD Investment
Non-Executive Director
Banking, Dundee Securities Europe Ltd. Worked as a geologist for
various companies, including Anglovaal Mining and British
Petroleum.
Rod Venables
A qualified solicitor with extensive experience in corporate finance
Company Secretary
and broking with Greig Middleton, Old Mutual Securities, Allenby
Capital and Northland Capital Partners Limited.
2
Sunrise Resources plc
3
Sunrise Resources plc
Strategy
Sunrise Resources is a low-cost project generator working in mining friendly, politically stable, Nevada, USA & Australia.
Our Focus is on the development of our three key industrial mineral projects and in particular on the development of our mine- ready CS Pozzolan-PerliteProject.
Our Strategy is to:
- Identify, acquire at low cost and add value to mineral opportunities.
- Partner with relevant leaders in their respective industries.
- Establish long-term earnings through joint developments, project sales and retained royalty interests.
This strategy is on track with
- Partner discussions in progress at our CS Pozzolan Perlite Project
- Option/Sale/royalty agreement with world leadings sepiolite producer, Tolsa, on our Pioche Sepiolite Project.
- Lease Option/Sale/royalty agreement leading gold producer Kinross Gold on our Jacksons Wash Gold Project.
- Royalty interests in Garfield Copper-Gold, Crow Springs Diatomite and Stonewall Gold-Silver Projects.
- Multiple projects acquired by low-cost claim staking including, most recently the Reese Ridge Zinc-Lead-Silver Project.
4
Sunrise Resources plc
CS Pozzolan-Perlite Project, Nevada
A "mine-ready" project
Extracting 500t bulk sample of natural pozzolan from CS Project
5
Sunrise Resources plc
What is …?
Natural Pozzolan
- is a naturally occurring Supplementary Cementitious Material ("SCM")
-
is used to partially replace and reduce the use of ordinary Portland cement,
a major source of the greenhouse gas CO2, in cement mixes, concrete and mortars. It increases concrete durability.
- takes the place of coal fly ash pozzolans, the supply of which is rapidly declining in the western world due to the continued closure of coal-fired power stations.
The natural pozzolan on the Company's projects in Nevada is a pozzolanic volcanic glass that needs only to be ground to be used as an SCM.
Perlite
- is a glassy raw material which expands on heating by up to 20 times in volume into a white or pale coloured low-density material.
- is used in various industrial and household applications such as insulation, paint texturing, plaster and concrete fillers, building material fillers, formed insulation and fireproofing.
- is also used as filter aids, insulating industrial cryogenic storage vessels and as a potting medium in gardening, horticulture (in cannabis growing) to aid water retention and aeration of the soil.
- is also a natural pozzolan in its raw form.
6
Sunrise Resources plc
Cement companies have a carbon problem
Cement production (ordinary Portland cement or OPC) is currently responsible for 7-8% of global carbon emissions from:
- Burning coal & natural gas
- Burning limestone (to produce cement clinker1) (CaCO3 CaO + CO2)
(1Cement clinker is an intermediate product that is ground with additives to produce ordinary Portland cement).
The cement and concrete industries are committed to net zero emissions by 2050.
This is an enormous undertaking for the cement industry, requiring structural change and alternative raw materials.
7
Sunrise Resources plc
Climate Change, Legislation & Natural Pozzolan
Use of natural pozzolan in green cement is being stimulated by climate change agenda:
- In previous COP climate change conferences:
- Most countries agree to phase out coal power generation.
- China & India agree to phase down coal power generation.
& the "greening" of the cement & concrete industries:
- California introduced "Cement Decarbonization Legislation" requiring zero carbon emissions from cement production by 2045. Similar Federal legislation is expected to follow.
- US Portland Cement Association publishes "Roadmap to Carbon Neutrality" where one key strategy is increasing substitution of cement with SCMs like natural pozzolan.
- Concrete producers under increasing pressure from specifiers to produce concrete with less "embodied" carbon.
- US State Departments of Transport set to mandate use of SCMs in State infrastructure projects.
& US government economic stimulus:
- US Congress approved $1trillion infrastructure bill should increase concrete demand and prioritises projects with a green advantage.
8
Market Forecasts Cement & Natural Pozzolan
Market forecasts provided to the Company show that, considering the US as a whole:
- The consumption of cementitious materials (including ordinary Portland cement) is forecast to increase at a 10% annualised rate from just over 129 million tonnes to over 154 million tonnes by 2030.
- The production of ordinary Portland cement will reduce, albeit marginally, as no new cement plants will be built, nor existing plants expanded, so cement clinker production will be relatively steady.
- The increased consumption of cement will come entirely from increased use of the main SCMs through the production of blended cements or by blending SCMs and cement at the ready-mix or casting plants or at various cement terminals.
- Fly ash production will reduce from over 24.3 mtpa in 2021 to 15.7 mtpa in 2023 but consumption will increase and be met from overseas imports and/or reclamation of historically ponded fly ash. US consumption and production of ground blast furnace slag will increase marginally, constrained by domestic and international availability, and changing iron and steel making technologies.
- US consumption and production of natural pozzolan will increase from 1.2 mtpa currently, to nearly 6 mtpa by 2030.
Natural pozzolan is benefitting from reduced availability of fly ash due to the closure of coal-fired powers stations.
9
Sunrise Resources plc
CS Project - Mine Ready
- Permitted for production - first drill hole to issue of mine permit in just 4 years.
- Long-lifeproject - 27-year mine plan targeting production of:
- 14.5 million tons of pozzolan at starting rate of 100,000t per year, climbing up to 500,000t per year.
-
1.3 million tons perlite starting at minimum rate of
20,000t per year, climbing up to 100,000t per year (for 15 years).
- Large unexplored areas can substantially increase mine life.
- Open pit operation with low strip ratios: 0.25 tons waste per ton ore in Main Zone, 0.16 in Tuff Zone, most waste mined after Year 8.
- Adjacent to County maintained road, 120KV power line and 9 miles off Highway 6.
- 20 minutes from Tonopah (regional town).
- Targeting pozzolan markets in southern California and Nevada, and raw perlite markets throughout the USA.
- Natural Pozzolan currently sells for c. US$100 delivered into Las Vegas and the cement price is currently around US$140 and rising.
- Raw perlite last published (USGS) price: US$66 at mine gate (average all grades).
Mine Plan Full Build-out
Northeast Zone
Main Zone
Tuff Zone
10
