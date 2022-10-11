Advanced search
    SRES   GB00B075Z681

SUNRISE RESOURCES PLC

(SRES)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-10-11 am EDT
0.1100 GBX    0.00%
Sunrise Resources : Company Presentation - October 2022
Sunrise Resources : Company Presentation - June 2022
Sunrise Resources plc Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended March 31, 2022
Sunrise Resources : Company Presentation - October 2022

10/11/2022 | 12:42pm EDT
Company Presentation

October 2022

Important Notice

The content of information contained in these slides and any accompanying verbal presentation (together, the "Presentation") has not been approved by an authorised person within the meaning of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 ("FSMA"). Reliance upon this Presentation for the purpose of engaging in any investment activity may

expose an individual to a significant risk of losing all of the property or other assets invested. If any person is in any doubt as to the contents of this Presentation, they should seek independent advice from a person who is authorised for the purposes of FSMA and who specialises in advising in investments of this kind.

This Presentation is being supplied to you solely for your information. This Presentation has been prepared by, and is the sole responsibility of, Sunrise Resources plc (the "Company"). The directors of the Company have taken all reasonable care to ensure that the facts stated herein are true to the best of their knowledge, information and belief. This Presentation does not constitute, or form part of, an admission document, listing particulars or a prospectus relating to the Company, nor does it constitute, or form part of, any offer or invitation to sell or issue, or any solicitation of any offer to purchase or subscribe for, any shares in the Company nor shall it or any part of it, or the fact of its distribution, form the basis of, or be relied upon in connection with, or act as any inducement to enter into any contract therefor.

The information in this Presentation is provided as at the date of this presentation and as such is preliminary in nature, has not been fully verified by the Company and is subject to material amendment, updating and change. The Company undertake no obligation to provide the recipient with access to any additional information or to update this Presentation or any additional information or to correct any inaccuracies in any such information which may become apparent. This document sets out certain features of the Company and does not purport to provide a complete description of the Company or the shares in the Company.

No reliance may be placed for any purpose whatsoever on the information contained in this Presentation or on its completeness, accuracy or fairness thereof, nor is any responsibility accepted for any errors, misstatements in, or omission from, this Presentation or any direct or consequential loss however arising from any use of, or reliance on, this Presentation or otherwise in connection with it.

Neither this Presentation nor any copy of it should be distributed, directly or indirectly, by any means (including electronic transmission) to any persons with addresses in the United States of America (or any of its territories or possessions) (together, the "US"), Canada, Japan, Australia, the Republic of South Africa or the Republic of Ireland, or to any corporation, partnership or other entity created or organised under the laws thereof, or in any other country outside the United Kingdom where such distribution may lead to a breach of any legal or regulatory requirement. The recipients should inform themselves about and observe any such requirements or relationship.

The Company's ordinary shares have not been, and are not expected to be, registered under the United States Securities Act 1933, as amended, (the "US Securities Act") or under the securities laws of any other jurisdiction, and are not being offered or sold, directly or indirectly, within or into the US, Canada, Japan, Australia, the Republic of South Africa or the Republic of Ireland or to, or for the account or benefit of, any US persons or any national, citizen or resident of the US, Canada, Japan, Australia, the Republic of South Africa or the Republic of Ireland, unless such offer or sale would qualify for an exemption from registration under the US Securities Act and/or any other applicable securities laws.

Forward-looking Statements

This Presentation or documents referred to in it contain forward-looking statements. These statements relate to the future prospects developments and business strategies of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group"). Forward-looking statements are identified by the use of such terms as "believe", "could", "envisage", "estimate", "potential", "intend", "may", "plan", "will" or the negative of those, variations or comparable expressions, including references to assumptions. The forward-looking statements contained in this Presentation are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by those statements. If one or more of these risks or uncertainties

materialises, or if underlying assumptions prove incorrect, the Group's actual results may vary materially from those expected, estimated or projected. Given these risks and uncertainties,

potential investors should not place any reliance on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as at the date of this Presentation. No undertaking, representation, warranty or other assurance, expressed or implied, is made or given by or on behalf of the Company or any of its directors, officers, partners, employees or advisers or any other person as to the accuracy or the completeness of the information or opinions contained herein and to the extent permitted by law no responsibility or liability is accepted by any of them for any such information or opinions. Notwithstanding the aforesaid, nothing in this paragraph shall exclude liability for any representation or warranty made fraudulently. This Presentation contains statements regarding the past performance of the Company's ordinary shares. Past performance cannot be relied upon as a guide to future performance

Sunrise Resources plc

Directors & Company Secretary

Patrick Cheetham

A geologist with 40 years in exploration management and 35 years

Executive Chairman

as executive director of publicly traded companies. Currently

Executive Chairman Tertiary Minerals plc.

James Cole

Chartered Accountant. Director of Goal Group, Formerly CFO for

Non-Executive Director

Cominco Resources Ltd, AIM/TSX traded European Minerals

Corporation plc and TSX/OSE traded Crew Gold Corporation.

Roger Murphy

Formerly CEO Power Metal Resources plc and MD Investment

Non-Executive Director

Banking, Dundee Securities Europe Ltd. Worked as a geologist for

various companies, including Anglovaal Mining and British

Petroleum.

Rod Venables

A qualified solicitor with extensive experience in corporate finance

Company Secretary

and broking with Greig Middleton, Old Mutual Securities, Allenby

Capital and Northland Capital Partners Limited.

Sunrise Resources plc

Strategy & Business Model

The Principal Activity of the Company is the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral projects, primarily in Nevada and the western USA.

Our Strategy is to develop the CS Pozzolan-Perlite Project as a supplier to the construction industries in Nevada & California and the horticultural agricultural sectors nationally in the US; to become self-funding and to unlock the value inherent in its portfolio of mineral projects through sale, joint venture or other arrangements.

The Company's Business Model is to acquire 100% ownership of mineral assets at minimal expense. This usually involves staking claims or applying for exploration licences from the relevant authority. In some cases, rights are negotiated with existing project owners for initially low periodic payments that rise over time as confidence in the project value increases.

Sunrise Resources plc

The Investment Case

AIM: "SRES"

  • Shares trade on AIM under the symbol "SRES".
  • Operating in safe mining jurisdictions - Nevada & Australia.
  • Well defined strategy to develop the CS Natural Pozzolan-Perlite Project in Nevada.
  • CS & Hazen - key projects contribute to sustainability and net zero-targets in the construction industry.
  • World leading producer of sepiolite clay, Tolsa S.P.A., recently partnered to evaluate the
    Company's Pioche Sepiolite Clay Project.
  • Strong portfolio of precious metal, industrial minerals & royalty projects.
  • Experienced Board of Directors.

Management shareholdings aligned with investors interests

Directors Shareholdings

Patrick Cheetham

236,820,232 6.38

Roger Murphy

58,972,756

1.59

James Cole

2,224,937

0.06

Share Structure

Listing

AIM: SRES

Shares on issue

3,711,086,466

Warrants (0.11-0.195p)

47,000,000

Market Capitalisation (undiluted)

£4.6 million

Market Cap 12 month range

£4.6-9.6 million

Sunrise Resources plc

This is an excerpt of the original content.

Disclaimer

Sunrise Resources plc published this content on 11 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -0,34 M -0,37 M -0,37 M
Net cash 2021 0,36 M 0,40 M 0,40 M
P/E ratio 2021 -25,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4,22 M 4,65 M 4,65 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 3
Free-Float 90,3%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Patrick Lyn Cheetham Executive Chairman
Jaelithe Talboom Administration Manager
James Cole Independent Non-Executive Director
Roger Murphy Non-Executive Director
Rodney Guy Venables Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUNRISE RESOURCES PLC-42.11%5
BHP GROUP LIMITED22.11%127 471
RIO TINTO PLC4.66%93 253
GLENCORE PLC31.59%70 031
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)83.44%47 144
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-8.74%36 876