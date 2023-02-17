Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Sunrise Resources plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SRES   GB00B075Z681

SUNRISE RESOURCES PLC

(SRES)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  06:44:20 2023-02-17 am EST
0.1066 GBX   -3.09%
07:18aSunrise Resources continues engaging with potential CS partners
AN
03:16aSunrise Resources : AGM Presentation - February 2023
PU
02/16UK shareholder meetings calendar - next 7 days
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sunrise Resources continues engaging with potential CS partners

02/17/2023 | 07:18am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Sunrise Resources PLC on Friday said it is continuing to speak with multiple potential partners for the CS natural pozzolan-perlite project in the US state of Nevada.

Sunrise Resources is a Macclesfield, England-based mine developer.

The company is focused on three projects, namely the CS project, Hazen Natural Pozzolan, and Pioche Sepiolite. Sepiolite is an industrial clay, rare in commercial deposits.

Executive Chair Patrick Cheetham said: "These three key projects now form a strong Nevada based portfolio of industrial mineral project with solid fundamentals, each having the potential to significantly enhance shareholder value. The US government is committed to carbon reductions strategies that, we believe, will inevitably lead to an increase in price and demand for natural pozzolan."

Pozzolan is used to make concrete in a way that reduces pollution.

Sunrise Resources shares were 3.1% lower at 0.11 pence each on Friday midday in London.

By Tom Budszus, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

All news about SUNRISE RESOURCES PLC
07:18aSunrise Resources continues engaging with potential CS partners
AN
03:16aSunrise Resources : AGM Presentation - February 2023
PU
02/16UK shareholder meetings calendar - next 7 days
AN
02/15UK shareholder meetings calendar - next 7 days
AN
02/14UK shareholder meetings calendar - next 7 days
AN
02/13UK shareholder meetings calendar - next 7 days
AN
02/10UK shareholder meetings calendar - next 7 days
AN
01/09TRADING UPDATES: Equals buys Roqqett; Aviva reappoints DWF
AN
2022Sunrise Resources jumps on USD1.3 million purchase option extension
AN
2022Sunrise Resources makes loss, but purchase options remain promising
AN
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -0,48 M -0,57 M -0,57 M
Net cash 2022 0,09 M 0,11 M 0,11 M
P/E ratio 2022 -8,59x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 4,33 M 5,20 M 5,20 M
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees 3
Free-Float 87,5%
Chart SUNRISE RESOURCES PLC
Duration : Period :
Sunrise Resources plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUNRISE RESOURCES PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Patrick Lyn Cheetham Executive Chairman
Jaelithe Talboom Administration Manager
James Cole Independent Non-Executive Director
Roger Murphy Non-Executive Director
Rodney Guy Venables Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUNRISE RESOURCES PLC4.76%5
BHP GROUP LIMITED5.46%167 770
RIO TINTO PLC5.88%123 672
GLENCORE PLC-8.15%76 276
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC0.77%47 570
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)5.10%44 631