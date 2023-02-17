Sunrise Resources continues engaging with potential CS partners

(Alliance News) - Sunrise Resources PLC on Friday said it is continuing to speak with multiple potential partners for the CS natural pozzolan-perlite project in the US state of Nevada.

Sunrise Resources is a Macclesfield, England-based mine developer.

The company is focused on three projects, namely the CS project, Hazen Natural Pozzolan, and Pioche Sepiolite. Sepiolite is an industrial clay, rare in commercial deposits.

Executive Chair Patrick Cheetham said: "These three key projects now form a strong Nevada based portfolio of industrial mineral project with solid fundamentals, each having the potential to significantly enhance shareholder value. The US government is committed to carbon reductions strategies that, we believe, will inevitably lead to an increase in price and demand for natural pozzolan."

Pozzolan is used to make concrete in a way that reduces pollution.

