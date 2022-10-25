Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Sunrise Resources plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SRES   GB00B075Z681

SUNRISE RESOURCES PLC

(SRES)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  09:44 2022-10-25 am EDT
0.1150 GBX   -4.17%
09:54aTRADING UPDATES: Gunsynd invests; AQRU launches crypto-backed loans
AI
10/12Sunrise Resources plc Announces Bulk Sampling - Hazen Pozzolan Project, Nevada
CI
10/11Sunrise Resources : Company Presentation - October 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TRADING UPDATES: Gunsynd invests; AQRU launches crypto-backed loans

10/25/2022 | 09:54am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Tuesday and not separately reported by Alliance News:

----------

Sunrise Resources PLC - Macclesfield, England-based mineral project developer - Says Tolsa USA Inc receives approval for proposed trenching programme at Sunrise's Pioche Sepiolite project in Nevada from the US Bureau of Land Management. The reclamation bond has been submitted, and now up to two kilometres of excavator trenching is due to start this week. This will "better expose and sample" sepiolite deposits. Tolsa is the US subsidiary of Tolsa SA. Tolsa was granted a six-month option to purchase the Pioche project for USD1.3 million back in June and would pay a 3% royalty to Sunrise. The option is extendable for another 12 months upon payment of USD50,000 to Sunrise. Sunrise notes its focus remains on the CS and Hazen pozzolan projects, but Pioche is an example of its strategy to "identify overlooked mineral opportunities" to convert into cash and free carried royalty interests, "such as those the company already holds on the Junction, Garfield and Stonewall exploration projects".

----------

Georgia Capital PLC - Tbilisi, Georgia-based investor in businesses in Georgia - Announces results of its tender offer for outstanding USD365.0 million 6.125% notes due 2024 for cash. Aggregate principal amount of notes accepted for purchase is USD29.2 million, which it intends to cancel. Georgia Capital also will cancel another USD35.8 million in notes that it already owns, leaving USD300.0 million notes outstanding.

----------

Kavango Resources PLC - London-based mineral explorer focused on Botswana - Agrees to raise GBP500,000 from the issue of 27.8 million shares at 1.8 pence each. The shares will be conditionally issued via a direct subscription by a single strategic investor, Arigo Capital Ltd. Follows Monday's GBP3 million equity fundraise to put towards its plans in Botswana. "We are now extremely well positioned to pursue our ambition of making multiple major metal discoveries in Botswana," says CEO Ben Turney.

----------

Gunsynd PLC - London-based investment company focused on the natural resources, life sciences & alcohol sector - Invests AUD90,000, around GBP50,000, into Omega Oil & Gas Ltd. Omega is an Sydney-listed natural gas explorer and oil producer that began trading on the Australian Stock Exchange on Tuesday. It raised AUD15.1 million via the issue of 75.3 million shares at AUD0.20 each. Gunsynd subscribed for 450,000 shares at that price, now holding a 0.4% stake. Omega holds two exploration permits and a petroleum licence in the Surat-Bowen Basin in South-East Queensland, Australia. For the financial year that ended June 30, Omega recorded insubstantial revenue and a loss of AUD2.0 million.

----------

Deltic Energy PLC - AIM-listed natural resources investing company - Says the operator of the licence P2252, Shell UK Ltd, indicates that it is preparing to move the Maersk Resilient drilling rig to the Pensacola location, with mobilisation planned to occur in early November. Drilling is expected to start in mid-November, at which point Deltic will update further.

----------

Cloudbreak Discovery PLC - Vancouver, Canada-based natural resource project generator - Elects to draw GBP203,500 from its GBP10 million equity drawdown agreement with Crescita Capital LLC, into which it had entered last February. Accordingly, 18.5 million Clouadbreak shares are issued at 1.1p each. "The capital drawn down will be used to advance the company's acquisitions of energy royalties, lithium assets and bauxite projects globally," the company explains.

----------

Lamprell PLC - United Arab Emirates-based provider of oil field services - Confirms its London Main Market listing was cancelled as of Tuesday's market open. Shareholders had approved the delisting back in September.

----------

Gaming Realms PLC - London-based developer and licensor of mobile-focused gaming content - Officially launches its content in the US state of Connecticut, alongside its partner DraftKings Inc. Five games are now live, with a further nine to follow shortly. "Users will be able to play some of the company's top titles including Lucky Larry's Lobstermania Slingo, Blackjack X-Change, and our collaboration with the American Cancer Society - Slingo Gems," it says. Notes the US is a "significant" growth market for the firm, and it has a "number" of new operator launches planned.

----------

Ingenta PLC - Oxford, England-based provider of software and services to the publishing industry - Proposes tender offer to purchase 1.8 million shares at 115p each, which is around 11% of its issued share capital. Will have a general meeting on November 11.

----------

Kefi Gold & Copper PLC - Cyprus-based gold and copper exploration and development company with projects in Ethiopia and Saudi Arabia - Updates on its third quarter operations. At Tulu Kapi gold project in Ethiopia, says project costs were updated by suppliers, and it accommodated a 7% increase to capital requirements to USD320 million within the planned syndicate. Estimates that cash from the project in the first two years will be sufficient to repay debt. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation will average USD127 million annually in the first seven years, with USD89 million for Kefi's interest. Also plans to re-commence exploration of additional projects within Tulu Kapi district exploration area. Meanwhile, in Saudi Arabia, says its activities have benefited from the Saudi government's push to bring in international expertise and fast-track growth in the mining sector. Notes rapid progress in the quarter. "Going forward the company's Saudi assets are expected to have shorter gestation, approval, financing and development schedules," Kefi says.

----------

AQRU PLC - London-based incubator for decentralised finance businesses - Launches 'BlockLender', 'a start-up that offers cryptocurrency-collateralised lending services. BlockLender will enable digital assets-holders to access instant loans, using their cryptocurrency as collateral, starting from a minimum value of USD100. "While crypto-backed loans enable customers to use their digital assets to make real-life purchases, many providers have taken on excessive levels of risk with people's assets, without their customers knowing. With the launch of BlockLender, AQRU is bringing much-needed transparency to the evolving digital asset lending market," says CEO Philip Blows, who also will be managing director at BlockLender.

----------

Open Orphan PLC - London-based research organisation testing infectious and respiratory disease products - Confirms its name change to hVIVO PLC will take effect from Wednesday. The firm previously explained it will take on the moniker of its clinical research subsidiary, and said the name change will better reflect its core human challenge and early clinical services business.

----------

MGC Pharmaceuticals - Perth, Australia-based medicinal cannabis company - Announces results of open label clinical study, for a white label version of ArtemiC Support. The study was conducted on 60 Covid-vaccinated participants in Spain who were suffering from post-acute Covid, also known as long Covid. The nutraceutical was administered in 10 drops twice a day for six weeks, and proved to alleviate symptoms of the long Covid, which relate to functional limitations. These include pain, mental confusion, sleep disorders, and inflammation. "The biological markers in the blood tests further proved a reduction of inflammation and enterohepatic involvement, as well as liver reactant proteins," it explains. "The clinical study has demonstrated that MGC Pharma's ArtemiC Rescue formulation has markedly affected outward symptoms of Long-COVID, which is an excellent step forward in progressing the clinical proof of the benefits of ArtemiC," says Co-Founder & Managing Director Roby Zomer.

----------

By Elizabeth Winter; elizabethwinter@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AP MOLLER MAERSK 0.76% 15980 Delayed Quote.-32.28%
AQRU PLC 0.60% 0.029344 Delayed Quote.0.00%
CLOUDBREAK DISCOVERY PLC -0.41% 1.22 Delayed Quote.-30.99%
DELTIC ENERGY PLC -2.45% 3.1215 Delayed Quote.43.82%
DRAFTKINGS INC. 5.59% 13.735 Delayed Quote.-52.42%
GAMING REALMS PLC 1.70% 23.9 Delayed Quote.-27.24%
GEORGIA CAPITAL PLC 1.64% 620 Delayed Quote.-14.45%
GUNSYND PLC -3.53% 0.41 Delayed Quote.-48.48%
INGENTA PLC 0.37% 117.94 Delayed Quote.62.07%
KAVANGO RESOURCES PLC 0.97% 1.969 Delayed Quote.-64.86%
KEFI GOLD AND COPPER PLC 1.48% 0.58399 Delayed Quote.-27.43%
LAMPRELL PLC 0.00% 8.88 Delayed Quote.-75.20%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.31% 91.69 Delayed Quote.20.30%
MGC PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED -3.45% 0.014 Delayed Quote.-60.81%
OPEN ORPHAN PLC 3.78% 9.859 Delayed Quote.-58.70%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX 2.31% 275.6813 Real-time Quote.46.70%
SUNRISE RESOURCES PLC -4.17% 0.115 Delayed Quote.-36.84%
WTI 0.42% 85.173 Delayed Quote.12.60%
All news about SUNRISE RESOURCES PLC
09:54aTRADING UPDATES: Gunsynd invests; AQRU launches crypto-backed loans
AI
10/12Sunrise Resources plc Announces Bulk Sampling - Hazen Pozzolan Project, Nevada
CI
10/11Sunrise Resources : Company Presentation - October 2022
PU
06/28Sunrise Resources : Company Presentation - June 2022
PU
05/24Sunrise Resources plc Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended March 31, 2022
CI
05/19Sunrise Resources plc Advise High-Grade Assay Results from Sampling and Mapping At the ..
CI
05/11Sunrise Resources plc Applies to the California Department of Transport for Conditional..
CI
03/08Sunrise Resources Sinks 31% After Terminating Negotiations With Cement Company On Nevad..
MT
01/27Sunrise Resources : AGM Presentation - 27 January 2022
PU
2021Sunrise Resources plc Auditor Raises 'Going Concern' Doubt
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -0,34 M -0,38 M -0,38 M
Net cash 2021 0,36 M 0,41 M 0,41 M
P/E ratio 2021 -25,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4,60 M 5,20 M 5,20 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 3
Free-Float 90,3%
Chart SUNRISE RESOURCES PLC
Duration : Period :
Sunrise Resources plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUNRISE RESOURCES PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Patrick Lyn Cheetham Executive Chairman
Jaelithe Talboom Administration Manager
James Cole Independent Non-Executive Director
Roger Murphy Non-Executive Director
Rodney Guy Venables Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUNRISE RESOURCES PLC-36.84%5
BHP GROUP LIMITED19.03%124 720
RIO TINTO PLC-2.90%88 651
GLENCORE PLC33.86%72 956
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)108.92%53 705
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-10.93%36 844