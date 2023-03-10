Advanced search
    RUN   US86771W1053

SUNRUN INC.

(RUN)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-03-10 pm EST
20.73 USD   -12.31%
05:06pSolar firms Sunnova and Sunrun shed light on exposure to Silicon Valley Bank
RE
09:25aCitigroup Initiates Sunrun at Neutral With $27 Price Target
MT
03/02Scotiabank Starts Sunrun at Sector Outperform With $40 Price Target
MT
Solar firms Sunnova and Sunrun shed light on exposure to Silicon Valley Bank

03/10/2023 | 05:06pm EST
Banking regulators close Silicon Valley Bank

(Reuters) - Residential solar companies Sunrun Inc and Sunnova Energy on Friday disclosed their exposure to SVB Financial Group, which has been closed down by California banking regulators.

Sunrun stated SVB was one of the lenders in two of its credit facilities, but said it was less than 15% of its total hedging facilities and does not anticipate significant exposure.

Sunrun has cash deposits with SVB totaling nearly $80 million, while SVB's undrawn commitment in the non-recourse senior aggregation warehouse facility is about $40 million.

Sunnova also views its exposure to SVB as negligible since it does not hold cash deposits or securities with the financial group. However, one of its subsidiaries is part of a credit facility where SVB serves as a lender.

SVB has unfunded commitments of $15 million under the Back-Leverage Facility, which is one of three warehouse facilities currently entered into by Sunnova's subsidiaries, with a total commitment of $1.35 billion.

"SVB has been involved in lending to countless renewable energy companies, including solar... this is nothing unique with Sunrun," said Pavel Molchanov, an analyst with Raymond James.

California banking regulators closed startup-focused lender SVB on Friday, which does business as Silicon Valley Bank, making it the largest bank failure since the 2008 financial crisis.

(Reporting by Arshreet Singh; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SUNRUN INC. -12.31% 20.73 Delayed Quote.0.96%
SVB FINANCIAL GROUP -60.41% 106.04 Delayed Quote.16.38%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 2 395 M - -
Net income 2023 -77,6 M - -
Net Debt 2023 8 346 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -74,5x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 5 069 M 5 069 M -
EV / Sales 2023 5,60x
EV / Sales 2024 5,73x
Nbr of Employees 12 408
Free-Float 95,4%
Managers and Directors
Mary G. Powell Chief Executive Officer & Director
Danny Abajian Chief Financial Officer
Edward Harris Fenster Co-Executive Chairman
Lynn Michelle Jurich Co-Executive Chairman
Sandy Anuras Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUNRUN INC.0.96%5 069