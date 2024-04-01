Sunrun Inc. is a home solar, battery storage, and energy services company. The Company is engaged in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems (Projects) in the United States. Its primary customers are residential homeowners. The Company also offers battery storage along with solar energy systems to its customers in select markets and sells its services to certain commercial developers through its multifamily and new homes offerings. The Company installs solar energy systems on its customersâ homes and provides them with the solar power produced by those systems for a 20- or 25-year initial term. In addition, it monitors, maintains, and ensures the system during the term of the contract. The Company also provides electric vehicle (EV) chargers, battery retrofits, re-powered or expanding systems, home energy management services, and other home electrification products.