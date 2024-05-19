Investor Presentation
May 2024
Safe harbor & forward looking statements
This communication contains forward-looking statements related to Sunrun (the "Company") within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements related to: the Company's financial and operating guidance and expectations; the Company's business plan, trajectory, expectations, market leadership, competitive advantages, operational and financial results and metrics (and the assumptions related to the calculation of such metrics); the Company's momentum in its business strategies including its ESG efforts, expectations regarding market share, total addressable market, customer value proposition, market penetration, financing activities, financing capacity, product mix, and ability to manage cash flow and liquidity; the growth of the solar industry; the Company's financing activities and expectations to refinance, amend, and/or extend any financing facilities; trends or potential trends within the solar industry, our business, customer base, and market; the Company's ability to derive value from the anticipated benefits of partnerships, new technologies, and pilot programs; anticipated demand, market acceptance, and market adoption of the Company's offerings, including new products, services, and technologies; the Company's strategy to be a storage-first company; the ability to increase margins based on a shift in product focus; expectations regarding the growth of home electrification, electric vehicles, virtual power plants, and distributed energy resources; the Company's ability to manage suppliers, inventory, and workforce; supply chains and regulatory impacts affecting supply chains; the Company's leadership team and talent development; the legislative and regulatory environment of the solar industry and the potential impacts of proposed, amended, and newly adopted legislation and regulation on the solar industry and our business; the ongoing expectations regarding the Company's storage and energy services businesses and anticipated emissions reductions due to utilization of the Company's solar systems; and factors outside of the Company's control such as macroeconomic trends, bank failures, public health emergencies, natural disasters, acts of war, terrorism, geopolitical conflict, or armed conflict / invasion, and the impacts of climate change. These statements are not guarantees of future performance; they reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events and are based on assumptions and estimates and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from expectations or results projected or implied by forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company's results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements include: the Company's continued ability to manage costs and compete effectively; the availability of additional financing on acceptable terms; worldwide economic conditions, including slow or negative growth rates and inflation; volatile or rising interest rates; changes in policies and regulations, including net metering, interconnection limits, and fixed fees, or caps and licensing restrictions and the impact of these changes on the solar industry and our business; the Company's ability to attract and retain the Company's business partners; supply chain risks and associated costs; realizing the anticipated benefits of past or future investments, partnerships, strategic transactions, or acquisitions, and integrating those acquisitions; the Company's leadership team and ability to attract and retain key employees; changes in the retail prices of traditional utility generated electricity; the availability of rebates, tax credits and other incentives; the availability of solar panels, batteries, and other components and raw materials; the Company's business plan and the Company's ability to effectively manage the Company's growth and labor constraints; the Company's ability to meet the covenants in the Company's investment funds and debt facilities; factors impacting the home electrification and solar industry generally, and such other risks and uncertainties identified in the reports that we file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. All forward-looking statements used herein are based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and we assume no obligation to update publicly these forward-looking statements for any reason, except as required by law. All guidance information contained in this presentation was provided on May 8, 2024 in the 1Q 2024 earnings release. The company assumes no obligation to update such guidance and the guidance is effective only as of May 8, 2024, not the date of this presentation.
Sunrun is powering a customer-led revolution to clean, aﬀordable and locally- generated energy.
We are building a more resilient electric grid and doing it at a massive scale and at a rapid pace.
OLD WAY
Centralized control, single points of failure, expensive, polluting, limited consumer engagement in energy
NEW WAY
A network of decentralized, decarbonized, democratized, aﬀordable clean energy with consumers
Investor Presentation
Sunrun Overview
Sunrun is powering a customer-led revolution to clean, aﬀordable and locally-generated energy, and doing it at massive scale and rapid pace.
Formed in 2007, Sunrun pioneered the residential solar energy as a subscription service. We provide a solar energy service with ﬁxed pricing under 20- or 25-year subscription agreements that generate recurring, contracted revenue for multiple decades. We have sold our solar service in 22 states, DC & Puerto Rico.
Sunrun has a leading customer acquisition platform, customer experience capabilities, and extensive ﬁnancing experience, all of which drive signiﬁcant barriers to entry and the opportunity for high incremental returns.
957,000 Customers
- Gigawatts Networked Solar Energy Capacity
- Gigawatt hours Networked Storage Capacity $1.4 Billion Annual Recurring Revenue
Our Compelling Value Proposition
VALUE TO ➔ The majority of customers save 5-45% in the ﬁrst
year.(1) We have delivered more than $1.3 billion in
CUSTOMERS
savings for our customers since 2007.(2)
- Storage provides premium power, including backup capabilities to enable customers to power through storms.
VALUE TO
➔ Typically 20- or 25-year customer relationship
SUNRUN
which can be monetized beyond core solar energy
product.
➔ Typically 20- or 25-year value stream is ﬁnanced
upfront to fully cover creation costs and generate
cash immediately.
VALUE TO
➔ Residential solar and storage is a cost-eﬀective way
SOCIETY
to modernize the country's infrastructure to make it
more resilient, aﬀordable and environmentally
sustainable.
➔ Sunrun's systems have prevented greenhouse-gas
(GHG) emissions totaling 18.0 million metric tons
of carbon dioxide equivalent (CO2e), an amount
comparable to eliminating more than 46.1 billion
passenger-vehicle miles.(3)
➔ The solar industry employs ~263,000 workers in
America and is estimated to be one of the fastest
growing segments of the economy.(4)
See Appendix for Glossary of Terms. Customers, Networked Solar Energy Capacity, Networked Storage Capacity and Annual Recurring Revenue is rounded and as of March 31, 2024.
- First year savings is based on 3 months trailing data as of June 30, 2023 for Solar-only. Actual savings may vary by customer.
- For all Customers through December 31, 2023.
- Based on Sunrun's estimates and United States Environmental Protection Agency's Greenhouse Gas Equivalencies Calculator as of December 31, 2023. Does not include Vivint Solar.
- Interstate Renewable Energy Council's (IREC) National Solar Jobs Census 2022.
Investor Presentation
Massive & underpenetrated opportunity
Even assuming a 16% average annual industry growth rate for the next 10-years leads to ~18% penetration of U.S. houses. Our strong value proposition supports a much greater number.
Number of Homes with Solar
17.6m
0.2m
4.5m
2012
Today
2032E
% Penetration of 88m
0.3%
~5%
~18%
Addressable Homes (1)
Much higher penetration proven
In markets where the value proposition was evident ﬁrst, like Hawaii and California, penetration has reached 31% and 22%, respectively, and growth continues.(2)
- Today's housing stock estimate is based on the U.S. Census 2021 American Community Survey by State using occupied single-unit housing using average state occupancy estimates. Number of homes with solar is based on EIA Form 861M Residential PV Customers (February 2024). Estimated 2032 market penetration assumes housing units grow at 0.7% (Census data). Sunrun internal estimates for 2023 and beyond.
- State penetration data uses EIA Form 861M Residential PV Customers (through February 2024) and housing stock uses the US Census 2021 American Community Survey by State using occupied single-unit housing using average state occupancy estimates.
Investor Presentation
Sunrun is the #1 residential market leader
Operating scale and strong network eﬀects provide signiﬁcant competitive advantages
A disciplined strategy and long track record of growth has resulted in a leading market share position(1)
With approximately 15% market share across the entire residential solar market, and 55% market share(2) of subscriptions ('TPO' or solar leases & PPAs)
0.5%
$230 billion
annual spend(2)
And yet remains <1% of total U.S. residential electricity market(3)
Sunrun
US Residential Electricity Sales
See Appendix for Glossary of Terms.
- Wood Mackenzie Research, Sunrun's Solar Energy Capacity Installed, SunPower's reported Residential MW, as reﬂected in supplementary metric sheet released concurrent with earnings and Sunnova's reported MW Deployments during the period for Lease, PPA and Loan customers, as reﬂected in supplemental materials released concurrent with earnings. As of Q4 2023.
- Wood Mackenzie Research, US residential solar ﬁnance update H1 2024.
- Sunrun's 2022 ending Network of Solar Energy Capacity at 14% utilization for illustrative purposes. 2022 Residential Retail Sales (MWhrs) of Electricity from EIA. Annual spend based on EIA data of sales of electricity to residential customers for 2022.
Investor Presentation
Utility rates to customers continue to rise, increasing the value we can oﬀer
The cost of electricity has increased 3% per year on average from 2005 through 2023(1)
Declining wholesale rates disguise the cost of capex
- In 2023, the major U.S. utilities spent over $160 billion in capital investments, exceeding depreciation expense by 2.5x(3).
- More than 70% of America's transmission lines and large power transformers are at least 25 years old, and utilities will need to spend an exorbitant $2.2 trillion on infrastructure upgrades during the next 20 years in order to keep our system up and running. These costs will ultimately be passed to consumers.
- The year-over-year inﬂation rate in electricity services has averaged 5% in 2024(4). In December 2023, CPUC approved PG&E's rate increase of 19.6%(5) in California, eﬀective January 1, 2024.
- With the expected capex trends and stagnant demand, even if wholesale prices fall, there could be potential increase in retail rates.(6)
Cost of Utility Energy Has Been Increasing(1)
Utility Spending Accelerates Trend(2)
Capital Expenditures ($ billions)
- Energy Information Agency. Average price per KWhr of electricity for the U.S. residential sector. Rate reﬂects the Compounded Average Growth Rate (CAGR) from 2005 through 2023.
- Total company functional spending of U.S. Investor-Owned Electric Companies. Source: EEI Industry Capital Expenditures with Functional Detail (July 2023).
- Bloomberg: Company Reported Capex and Depreciation in 2023.
- U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, as of March, 2024.
- PG&E General Rate Case (GRC) Application (April 2023).
- Projected retail rates based on historic actual CAGR adjusted for current market conditions and wholesale rates based on 2% inﬂation.
Investor Presentation
Solar and battery costs have declined
The costs of solar modules and batteries have declined signiﬁcantly over the last ten years and market research predicts that these trends will continue.(1)(2)
Cost of solar modules -92%
Cost of batteries -89%
Market researchers forecast the cost of installed solar panels will continue to decline long-term by 34% while the cost of batteries declines 64% over the next 10 years.(2)
- Historic solar costs: Data prior to 2020 uses Bloomberg New Energy Finance Survey Multicrystalline Silicon Module Overall Average Spot Price; Starting in 2020, data source is PV Infolink Standard Monocrystalline Silicon Module Price from Bloomberg; Historic battery cost estimates according to Bloomberg New Energy Finance Annual Battery Survey (November 2023).
- Projected Cost of Panels and Batteries: Bloomberg New Energy Outlook 2019.
Investor Presentation
Sunrun's backup storage oﬀering is a clean, reliable and long-term solution for blackouts. It can backup critical circuits and recharge when the sun shines, so customers can power through even multi-day power outages.
In many places, customers can get solar and storage for less than or equal to what they pay for electricity today.
The grid is increasingly unreliable and battery storage is a solution
From devastating wildﬁres and forced outages in California to hurricanes and major storms across the East Coast, people are facing more outages every year.
Power outages aﬀect millions(1)
In December 2022, frigid winds from winter storm Elliott knocked out power for more than 1.6 million homes and businesses across 19 states.
In August 2020, a heatwave and unexpected centralized fossil fuel power plant failures crippled California's power grid, leading to rolling blackouts aﬀecting 2 million people.
In August 2020, nearly 14 million people across the East Coast lost power in Hurricane Isaias.
In April 2020, 9.4 million people lost power in North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas and Alabama due to a major storm.
In October 2019, PG&E shut oﬀ power to more than 3.4 million people in California to prevent their lines from sparking destructive wildﬁres.
(1) Power Outage U.S. Major Events, California Braces for More Blackouts as Heat Wave Persists, Bloomberg, August 2020.
Investor Presentation
Sunrun is the trusted provider to enable the transition to clean energy
Investor Presentation
Sunrun's Vision
- Sunrun aims to become the preferred clean energy provider to power customers' lives. We will integrate solar, battery storage, electriﬁcation and distributed power plant oﬀerings into a smart solution for each home and community.
- Full home electriﬁcation enables decarbonization and increases the need for a service provider. More fuel switching results in larger systems, which have high incremental returns to Sunrun.
- Rooftop solar power
- Batteries
- Electric vehicle chargers
- Smart Circuits
- Heat pumps for heating & cooling
- Heat pump water heater
- Smart thermostat
- Induction cooktop
- Smart bulbs
10 Smart plugs
