General Announcement::Inside Information Announcement

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Sunshine 100 China Holdings Ltd

陽光100中國控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2608)

US$219,600,000 13.0% SENIOR GREEN NOTES DUE 2022

(Stock Code: 40749)

INSIDE INFORMATION

This announcement is made by Sunshine 100 China Holdings Ltd (the "Company") pursuant to Rules 13.09(2) (a), 13.19, 37.47, 37.47A, 37.47B and 37.47E(a) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

Reference is made to the announcements published by the Company on 9 August 2021 and 11 August 2021 (the "Announcements"). Capitalised terms in this announcement have the same meaning as those defined in the Announcements.

CONTINUING DEFAULT UNDER THE 2021 BONDS

As disclosed in the Company's announcement dated 11 August 2021, the Company expected to be able to repay the principal, the premium together with accrued interest of the 2021 Bonds within ten business days from the Maturity Date, that is, on 25 August 2021. However, the Company is not a position to do so due to the heightened control of fund flows at financial institutions and the tightening in credit in the PRC. As a result, the Event of Default continues.