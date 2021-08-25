Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Hong Kong
  Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  Sunshine 100 China Holdings Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2608   KYG794911092

SUNSHINE 100 CHINA HOLDINGS LTD

(2608)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

General Announcement::Inside Information Announcement

08/25/2021 | 11:41am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Sunshine 100 China Holdings Ltd

陽光100中國控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2608)

US$219,600,000 13.0% SENIOR GREEN NOTES DUE 2022

(Stock Code: 40749)

INSIDE INFORMATION

This announcement is made by Sunshine 100 China Holdings Ltd (the "Company") pursuant to Rules 13.09(2) (a), 13.19, 37.47, 37.47A, 37.47B and 37.47E(a) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

Reference is made to the announcements published by the Company on 9 August 2021 and 11 August 2021 (the "Announcements"). Capitalised terms in this announcement have the same meaning as those defined in the Announcements.

CONTINUING DEFAULT UNDER THE 2021 BONDS

As disclosed in the Company's announcement dated 11 August 2021, the Company expected to be able to repay the principal, the premium together with accrued interest of the 2021 Bonds within ten business days from the Maturity Date, that is, on 25 August 2021. However, the Company is not a position to do so due to the heightened control of fund flows at financial institutions and the tightening in credit in the PRC. As a result, the Event of Default continues.

- 1 -

The Company has not received any acceleration notices from any bond trustees. The Company is using all efforts to raise the necessary funds to repay the outstanding amount in the short term and to remedy the Event of Default as soon as possible.

Should holders of the 2021 Bonds and the 2022 Bonds require any further information, please contact the Company via email at ir@ss100.com.cn.

CONTINUED SUSPENSION OF TRADING OF THE 2022 BONDS

Trading of the 2022 Bonds on the Stock Exchange has been suspended from 9:00 a.m. on 12 August 2021 and will remain suspended until further notice.

Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.

By order of the Board

Sunshine 100 China Holdings Ltd

Yi Xiaodi

Chairman and Executive Director

Beijing, the PRC

25 August 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Yi Xiaodi and Mr. Fan Xiaochong, the non-executive directors of the Company are Ms. Fan Xiaohua and Mr. Wang Gongquan, and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Gu Yunchang, Mr. Ng Fook Ai, Victor and Mr. Wang Bo.

- 2 -

Disclaimer

Sunshine 100 China Holdings Ltd. published this content on 25 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 August 2021 15:40:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
