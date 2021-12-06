Stocks fall on Chinese tech losses, real estate jitters return

* Chinese tech spooked by Didi's U.S. delisting
* Evergrande plummets on debt warning, contagion fears
increase
* PBOC cuts RRR ratio for second time this year
* South African rand surges on hopes Omicron symptoms are
mild
Dec 6 (Reuters) - Emerging market stocks fell close to a
one-year low on Monday tracking losses in Chinese technology
stocks, while a crisis in the country's property sector deepened
as developer China Evergrande flagged the possibility of missing
debt payments.
MSCI's index of emerging market (EM) stocks shed
0.7% to 1,215.86 points, just a few points above a one-year low
of 1,208.54 touched last week.
China's Baidu and Alibaba Group, which
are among the largest EM stocks, sank more than 5.5% each after
ride-hailing firm Didi Global Inc's decision to delist
from the New York Stock Exchange last week caused jitters over
major Chinese stocks with U.S listings.
"China issues have not disappeared and despite reassuring
words from various state organs regarding China company U.S.
listing over the weekend, nerves surrounding China big-tech will
continue," Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at OANDA wrote
in a note.
Shares in internet giant Tencent, the third of the
so-called "BAT" trio, fell more than 3%.
Shares of debt-ridden property developer, China Evergrande
, plunged around 20% after it said on Friday there was
"no guarantee" that it would have enough funds to meet debt
repayments, before the end of a 30-day grace period on payments
on Monday.
Evergrande's announcement spurred government intervention to
reassure markets, while other, smaller property firms, including
Sunshine 100 China and Kaisa Group also
flagged risk of default.
A default in the property market has the potential to
severely dent China's economic growth, and also spill over into
global debt markets exposed to the sector.
"The world is witnessing the end of China’s decade-long
housing boom, but we believe the era that will replace it will
be ‘credit positive’," Robin Usson, credit analyst at the
international business of Federated Hermes wrote in a note.
China's central bank also said it will cut banks' reserve
requirement ratio for the second time this year, releasing more
liquidity into the market to bolster slowing economic growth.
EM currencies were flat, as investors awaited more clarity
on the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, while keeping to safe
havens such as the dollar and the yen.
South Africa's rand rose 0.8% to the dollar, leading
EM gains after anecdotal accounts from local doctors suggested
that Omicron - the reason behind a fourth wave of COVID
infections in the country - may be causing less severe clinical
symptoms than other coronavirus variants.
Concerns over the new variant had spurred large swings in
markets over the past week as investors feared more curbs on
activity, while uncertainty over a hawkish Federal Reserve also
weighed on sentiment.
(Reporting by Ambar Warrick, additional reporting by Marc
Jones; Editing by Alex Richardson and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)