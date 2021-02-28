Log in
Sunshine 100 China : ANNOUNCEMENT - CHANGE IN PAYMENT DATE OF INTERIM DIVIDEND

02/28/2021 | 05:30am EST
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Sunshine 100 China Holdings Ltd ජΈ100ʕ਷છٰϞࠢʮ̡

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2608)

ANNOUNCEMENT

CHANGE IN PAYMENT DATE OF INTERIM DIVIDEND

References are made to (i) the interim results announcement of Sunshine 100 China Holdings Ltd (the "Company") for the six months ended 30 June 2020 dated 24 August 2020 (the "2020 Interim Results Announcement"); (ii) the 2020 interim report of the Company dated 9 September 2020 (the "2020 Interim Report"); (iii) the change in payment date of interim dividend announcements of the Company dated 27 October 2020 and 9 December 2020 (the "Announcements").

As disclosed in the 2020 Interim Results Announcement and the 2020 Interim Report, the board of directors of the Company (the "Board") declared an interim dividend of HKD10.00 cents per share for the six months ended 30 June 2020 (the "Interim Dividend"). The Interim Dividend was expected to be paid on or around 30 October 2020 to those shareholders of the Company whose names appeared on the Company's register of members on 16 October 2020 (the "Record Date").

As disclosed in the Announcements, the Board announced that the payment of the Interim Dividend had been postponed to on or around 10 December 2020, and further postponed to on or around 26 February 2021, respectively.

However, in order to maintain a stronger cash position in view of the upcoming finance expenses, after careful consideration, the Company has decided that the payment of the Interim Dividend will be further postponed to on or before Thursday, 25 March 2021. Notwithstanding the postponement of the payment date, the Interim Dividend will continue to be payable to those shareholders of the Company whose names appeared on the Company's register of members on the Record Date.

Save for the above, all other information in relation to the payment of the Interim Dividend as mentioned in the 2020 Interim Results Announcement, the 2020 Interim Report, and the Announcements remain unchanged.

By order of the Board Sunshine 100 China Holdings Ltd

Yi Xiaodi

Chairman and Executive Director

Beijing, the PRC

28 February 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Yi Xiaodi and Mr. Fan Xiaochong, the non-executive directors of the Company are Ms. Fan Xiaohua and Mr. Wang Gongquan, and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Gu Yunchang, Mr. Ng Fook Ai, Victor and Mr. Wang Bo.

Disclaimer

Sunshine 100 China Holdings Ltd. published this content on 28 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2021 10:29:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
