Sunshine 100 China Holdings Ltd. is principally engaged in the sale of properties. The Company operates its business through four segments. The Mixed-use Business Complexes segment is engaged in the development and sales of business complex products. The Multi-functional Residential Communities segment is engaged in the development and sales of residential properties and land development. The Investment Properties segment is engaged in the leasing of offices and commercial premises. The Property Management and Hotel Operation segment is engaged in the provision of property management service and hotel accommodation services.